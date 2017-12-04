All-region teams: Jenkins’ Stevens chosen as top player in 3-AAA
Here is the all-region team for 3-AAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Region player of the year: RB/LB Ameen Stevens, Jenkins, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Kalen DeLoach, Islands, Jr.
Honorary player of the year: RB/LB George Akins Jr., Windsor Forest, So.
Coach of the year: Jason Cameron, Jenkins
First-team offense
QB – Dez’mond Brinson, Savannah, Sr.
QB – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins, Sr.
RB – Malik Nesbit, Savannah, Sr.
RB – Travion Bass-Black, Windsor Forest, Sr.
WR – Deven Thompson, Savannah, So.
WR – Ralph Lovett, Beach, Sr.
WR – Tyler Bailey, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
WR – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins, Sr.
TE – Adam Wentz, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
TE – Jevon Chambers, Savannah, Sr.
OL – Aaron Mikell, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
OL – Amon Oliver, Jenkins, So.
OL – Bobby Judah Tyson, Beach, Sr.
OL – Carlos Roman, Islands, Sr.
OL – Cauldric Isles, Jenkins, Jr.
OL – Cavonte Lagree, Windsor Forest, Fr.
OL – Dayvon Love, Beach, Sr.
OL – Dylon Williams, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
OL – Honore Mitchell, Jenkins, Sr.
OL – Xazier Threatt, Savannah, Sr.
ATH – Kawan Williams, Beach, Sr.
PK – Michael Greco, Jenkins, Sr.
First-team defense
DL – Ben Brewton, Beach, Sr.
DL – Bryan Heyward, Savannah, Jr.
DL – Elliott Perkins, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
DL – Fred Stringer, Jenkins, Sr.
DL – Kenny Thomas, Islands, Sr.
DL – Machello Ling, Windsor Forest, Sr.
DL – Treisean Palmer, Savannah, Sr.
LB – Austin Singleton, Islands, So.
LB – Dasean Gates, Beach, Jr.
LB – Desmond Staton-Williams, Windsor Forest, Sr.
LB – Fred Nunn, Savannah, Jr.
LB – Kareem Bailey, Jenkins, Sr.
LB – Marvin Bussey, Windsor Forest, Sr.
DB – Anthony Williams, Savannah, Sr.
DB – Jordan Stafford, Jenkins, Sr.
DB – Kalin Scott, Islands, Sr.
DB – Namon Pointer, Johnson, Jr.
DB – Rashemel Cooper, Beach, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB – Earl Hamilton, Johnson, Sr.
QB – James Shellman, Islands, So.
RB – Damozzio Harris, Windsor Forest, Fr.
RB – Tyreon Stevens, Beach, Sr.
WR – Dwayne Goldwire, Groves, Sr.
WR – Jeremy Smith, Jenkins, Jr.
WR – Michael Love, Savannah, Sr.
WR – Tayshon Daniels, Groves, Sr.
WR – Treshawn Douse, Jenkins, Sr.
OL – Alvin Stokes, Johnson, Sr.
OL – Collin Floyd, Islands, Sr.
OL – Jarron Green, Jenkins, Sr.
OL – Lawrence Rivers, Groves, Sr.
OL – Marquis Johnson, Beach, Sr.
OL – Quincy Boyd, Beach, Sr.
OL – Randall Corey, Windsor Forest, Sr.
ATH – Tyrone Gadson, Groves, Sr.
PK – Jacob Sandhagen, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL – Bobby Ray Lester, Windsor Forest, Sr.
DL – Donta Uter, Groves, So.
DL – Elijah Passmore, Jenkins, Sr.
DL – Malcolm McClain, Jenkins, Sr.
DL – Michael Simmons, Beach, Sr.
DL – Nevaughn Kearse, Savannah, Sr.
DL – Taurus Simmons, Jenkins, So.
LB – Ahmond Moody, Groves, Sr.
LB – Brandon Breda, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
LB – Majeron Williams, Savannah, Jr.
LB – Wanya Pringle, Jenkins, Jr.
DB – Amon Tinsley, Jenkins, Jr.
DB – Daniel Jordan, Jenkins, Sr.
DB – Deshaun Moorer, Groves, Jr.
DB – Martine Hina, Windsor Forest, Jr.
DB – Nykae Mack, Islands, Sr.
Honorable mention: Zaire Anderson, Savannah; LaRenzo Bake, Johnson; Kijuan Baker, Savannah; Sam Barefield, Islands; Donovan Barnes, Jenkins; Tierre Boddie, Savannah; Leshon Brookes, Groves; Gerrard Brown, Islands; Nigel Brown, Islands; Trey Brown, Windsor Forest; Kieth Bryant, Savannah; Edwin Burroughs, Windsor Forest; James Conyers, Johnson; Holland Crocker, Islands; Cole Donahue, Islands; Brian Dunlop, Southeast Bulloch; LeGregory Dykes, Johnson; Tyrese Gardener, Jenkins; Cody Girardeau, Southeast Bulloch; Tykeim Hines, Savannah; Lamar Hunter, Beach; William James, Windsor Forest; Davonte Johnson, Jenkins; D.J. Moore, Groves; Shuaib Moutrie, Jenkins; Edward Osbourne, Jenkins; Cameron Reid, Beach; Rodel Rose, Johnson; Khaalid Smith, Jenkins; Sam Sneed, Islands; Jontrell Wells, Southeast Bulloch; Jacquez Williams, Jenkins; Toby Williams, Southeast Bulloch; Eric Winfree, Southeast Bulloch; Joshua Woods, Beach
