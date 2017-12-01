Our Products
Walnut Grove, Franklin County jobs vacant

Ben Reaves retired this week at Walnut Grove, the Walton Tribune was the first to report. Reaves was a head coach in Georgia for 25 years, with stops at Social Circle (1993-97), Newton (1998-2006), Putnam County (2007-12) and Walnut Grove (2013-17). His teams won 108 games, and he won a region title in 2010 at Putnam County.

Jerry Underwood is out at Franklin County after five seasons. Underwood’s teams made the playoffs three times. His record was 17-36 at a program that has not won a playoff game since 2000. Underwood has been on the Lions’ staff since 2008.

