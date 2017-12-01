National rankings: Georgia teams tumble out of four polls
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
45. (65) Colquitt County
46. (46) North Gwinnett
52. (50) Lowndes
56. (79) Brookwood
67. (71) Grayson
72. (NR) Buford
74. (97) McEachern
89. (53) Archer
91. (56) Tift County
None
None
None
49. (55) Buford
64. (26) Archer
65. (61) Grayson
81. (92) North Gwinnett
95. (NR) Colquitt County
100. (100) Cartersville
None
