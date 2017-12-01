Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
57
4
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

National rankings: Georgia teams tumble out of four polls

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

45. (65) Colquitt County

46. (46) North Gwinnett

52. (50) Lowndes

56. (79) Brookwood

67. (71) Grayson

72. (NR) Buford

74. (97) McEachern

89. (53) Archer

91. (56) Tift County

USA Today

None

MaxPreps

None

PrepNation

None

High School Football America

49. (55) Buford

64. (26) Archer

65. (61) Grayson

81. (92) North Gwinnett

95. (NR) Colquitt County

100. (100) Cartersville

Prep Force

None

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0