Friday night roundup

CLASS AA

Hapeville Charter 28, Heard County 21

Hapeville Charter struck first with an early touchdown on its opening drive with 7:46 left in the first quarter. Late in the quarter, Heard County answered with a short rushing touchdown to tie the game. Early in the second, Heard County’s Alijah Huzzie intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to give Heard the lead. With 9:15 left in the half, Hapeville managed to tie the game and make it a 14-14 game at the half. With 7:17 left in the third, Heard County’s Aaron Beasley rushed for a touchdown to regain the lead. Hapeville Charter tied the game again late in the third and ended Heard’s season with a game-winning touchdown with five seconds left in the game.

Rabun County 23, Brooks County 12

After a scoreless first quarter, Brooks County kicked a field goal to go up 3-0 on first-ranked Rabun County. Late in the second, Rabun quarterback Bailey Fisher got sacked into the end zone for a safety for a 5-0 Brooks County lead. With time running out in the first half, Fisher rushed for 6 yards into the end zone to take a 7-5 lead at the half. Late in the third, Andrew Barnes kicked a 26-yard field goal to increase Rabun’s lead to 10-5. With 7:56 left in the fourth, Fisher found the end zone again on a 4-yard rush. Brooks County managed to make it a close game after a fourth-quarter touchdown but were bested after Fisher connected with receiver Austin Jones on a 74 yard touchdown pass to seal the win.

