Welcome to the semifinal edition of the Friday Night Chat.
All the games can be found on NFHS Network except for McEachern vs. North Gwinnett, which is on GPB TV.
A couple of games — Carver/Atlanta-Warner Robins and Buford-Rome – can be seen on Facebook.
Here’s the lineup, but make sure you check in here to report updates and discuss the games. Should be a fun night.
On TV
Today
*McEachern at North Gwinnett, 7:30 p.m., GPB
On the Web
NFHS Network
To view the games, click here
. Note that the times listed are the start of the broadcast and not necessarily the kickoff time.
Class AAAAAAA
*Colquitt County at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
*Coffee at Tucker, 7:30 p.m.
*Glynn Academy at Lee County, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAAA
*Buford at Rome, 7:30 p.m.
*Carver (Atlanta) at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAA
*St. Pius at Marist, 7 and 7:30 p.m.
*Blessed Trinity at Mary Persons, 7:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
*Calhoun at Cedar Grove, 7:15 p.m.
*Peach County at Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:25 p.m.
Class AA
*Hapeville Charter at Heard County, 7:20 p.m.
*Brooks County at Rabun County, 7:30 p.m.
Class A (private)
*Mount Paran Christian at Athens Academy, 7 p.m.
*Prince Avenue Christian at Eagle’s Landing Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Class A (public)
*Emanuel County Institute at Irwin County, 7:30 p.m.
*Mount Zion (Carroll) at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.
Facebook Watch
Today
