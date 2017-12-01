Our Products
Friday Night Chat: Football scores, updates, chat – LIVE

Welcome to the semifinal edition of the Friday Night Chat.

All the games can be found on NFHS Network except for McEachern vs. North Gwinnett, which is on GPB TV.

A couple of games — Carver/Atlanta-Warner Robins and Buford-Rome – can be seen on Facebook.

Here’s the lineup, but make sure you check in here to report updates and discuss the games. Should be a fun night.

On TV
Today
*McEachern at North Gwinnett, 7:30 p.m., GPB
On the Web
NFHS Network
To view the games, click here. Note that the times listed are the start of the broadcast and not necessarily the kickoff time.
Class AAAAAAA
*Colquitt County at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
*Coffee at Tucker, 7:30 p.m.
*Glynn Academy at Lee County, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAAA
*Buford at Rome, 7:30 p.m.
*Carver (Atlanta) at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAA
*St. Pius at Marist, 7 and 7:30 p.m.
*Blessed Trinity at Mary Persons, 7:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
*Calhoun at Cedar Grove, 7:15 p.m.
*Peach County at Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:25 p.m.
Class AA
*Hapeville Charter at Heard County, 7:20 p.m.
*Brooks County at Rabun County, 7:30 p.m.
Class A (private)
*Mount Paran Christian at Athens Academy, 7 p.m.
*Prince Avenue Christian at Eagle’s Landing Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Class A (public)
*Emanuel County Institute at Irwin County, 7:30 p.m.
*Mount Zion (Carroll) at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.
Facebook Watch
Today
