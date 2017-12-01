Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
60
6
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Friday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, high school sports, Latest News.
Basketball 

Boys

Baldwin 63, Butler 55

Brunswick 83, Liberty County 57

Cambridge 73, Pope 62

Coventant Christian 51, Cottage School 48

Creekview 57, Sequoyah 54

Decatur 49, Carver-Atlanta 37

Eagles Landing Christian 70, Mt. de Sales 24

Hampton 41, Union Grove 40

Jenkins 69, Groves 28

Lamar County 74, Pike County 45

Lithonia 50, Chamblee 46

Mill Creek 76, Hillgrove 65

Newton 86, South Gwinnett 64

North Atlanta 46, Dunwoody 32

North Augusta 84, Lakeside-Evans 70

South Atlanta 65, Shaw 45

St. Pius X 74, Carrollton 54

Walker 71, Our Lady of Mercy 52

Washington 65, Douglass 40

Woodville-Tompkins 74, Portal 42

Girls

Alpharetta 54, Johns Creek 27

Atlanta International 37, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 34

Bainbridge 62, Thomasville 50

Banks County 57, Hart County 53

Bradwell Institute 54, Tattnall County 39

Brunswick 58, Liberty County 27

Central-Macon 60, Northeast-Macon 47

Covenant Christian 57, Cottage 21

Creekview 60, Sequoyah 45

Cumberland Christian 48, King’s Academy 32

Darlington 42, First Presbyterian 29

Decatur 61, Carver-Atlanta 26

Dooly County 69, Crawford County 45

Douglas County 71, Alexander 31

Douglass 59, Washington 17

Drew 55, Jonesboro 51

Dublin 57, Treutlen 27

Duluth 45, Discovery 39

Dutchtown 49, Eagles Landing 41

Eagles Landing Christian 66, Mt. de Sales 40

Greenville 77, Central-Talbotton 48

Jackson County 44, Oglethorpe County 11

Landmark Christian 73, Tattnall Square 71

Locust Grove 62, Jones County 56

Lovejoy 60, Forest Park 48

Lovett 68, Redan 8

Macon County 53, Taylor County 34

Marietta 40, Kennesaw Mountain 22

Marion County 79, Brookstone 46

Metter 42, Toombs County 31

Morrow 48, Riverdale 44

New Manchester 61, Jonesboro 26

North Forsyth 77, Chestatee 31

Northview 59, Centennial 54

Northwest Whitfield 67, LaFayette 12

Oconee County 60, Social Circle 29

Our Lady of Mercy 57, Walker 47

Pace Academy 66, McNair 39

Pickens 57, Gilmer 24

Pope 47, Cambridge 18

River Ridge 68, Sprayberry 36

Savannah Country Day 47, Claxton 26

Southwest 62, Howard 43

St. Francis 95, Fellowship Christian 40

St. Vincents 55, Bacon County 7

Statesboro 54, Effingham County 42

Stone Mountain 52, Westminster 41

SW Atlanta Christian 42, W.D. Mohammed 29

Swainsboro 60, Vidalia 28

Therrell 54, Coretta Scott King 36

Villa Rica 97, East Paulding 33

Westlake 72, East Coweta 36

Wheeler 61, Campbell 38

Wheeler County 47, Jenkins County 27

White County 54, Lumpkin County 39

Woodstock 66, West Forsyth 34

View Comments 0