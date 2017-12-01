Friday basketball scores
Boys
Baldwin 63, Butler 55
Brunswick 83, Liberty County 57
Cambridge 73, Pope 62
Coventant Christian 51, Cottage School 48
Creekview 57, Sequoyah 54
Decatur 49, Carver-Atlanta 37
Eagles Landing Christian 70, Mt. de Sales 24
Hampton 41, Union Grove 40
Jenkins 69, Groves 28
Lamar County 74, Pike County 45
Lithonia 50, Chamblee 46
Mill Creek 76, Hillgrove 65
Newton 86, South Gwinnett 64
North Atlanta 46, Dunwoody 32
North Augusta 84, Lakeside-Evans 70
South Atlanta 65, Shaw 45
St. Pius X 74, Carrollton 54
Walker 71, Our Lady of Mercy 52
Washington 65, Douglass 40
Woodville-Tompkins 74, Portal 42
Alpharetta 54, Johns Creek 27
Atlanta International 37, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 34
Bainbridge 62, Thomasville 50
Banks County 57, Hart County 53
Bradwell Institute 54, Tattnall County 39
Brunswick 58, Liberty County 27
Central-Macon 60, Northeast-Macon 47
Covenant Christian 57, Cottage 21
Creekview 60, Sequoyah 45
Cumberland Christian 48, King’s Academy 32
Darlington 42, First Presbyterian 29
Decatur 61, Carver-Atlanta 26
Dooly County 69, Crawford County 45
Douglas County 71, Alexander 31
Douglass 59, Washington 17
Drew 55, Jonesboro 51
Dublin 57, Treutlen 27
Duluth 45, Discovery 39
Dutchtown 49, Eagles Landing 41
Eagles Landing Christian 66, Mt. de Sales 40
Greenville 77, Central-Talbotton 48
Jackson County 44, Oglethorpe County 11
Landmark Christian 73, Tattnall Square 71
Locust Grove 62, Jones County 56
Lovejoy 60, Forest Park 48
Lovett 68, Redan 8
Macon County 53, Taylor County 34
Marietta 40, Kennesaw Mountain 22
Marion County 79, Brookstone 46
Metter 42, Toombs County 31
Morrow 48, Riverdale 44
New Manchester 61, Jonesboro 26
North Forsyth 77, Chestatee 31
Northview 59, Centennial 54
Northwest Whitfield 67, LaFayette 12
Oconee County 60, Social Circle 29
Our Lady of Mercy 57, Walker 47
Pace Academy 66, McNair 39
Pickens 57, Gilmer 24
Pope 47, Cambridge 18
River Ridge 68, Sprayberry 36
Savannah Country Day 47, Claxton 26
Southwest 62, Howard 43
St. Francis 95, Fellowship Christian 40
St. Vincents 55, Bacon County 7
Statesboro 54, Effingham County 42
Stone Mountain 52, Westminster 41
SW Atlanta Christian 42, W.D. Mohammed 29
Swainsboro 60, Vidalia 28
Therrell 54, Coretta Scott King 36
Villa Rica 97, East Paulding 33
Westlake 72, East Coweta 36
Wheeler 61, Campbell 38
Wheeler County 47, Jenkins County 27
White County 54, Lumpkin County 39
Woodstock 66, West Forsyth 34
