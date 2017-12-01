Daily Trivia: Semifinal games that are rematches from the regular season

It has happened 45 times that a state semifinal is a rematch of a regular-season game, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. That’s going back to 1948, when the GHSA first staged statewide football playoffs in all classes. The original winner is 29-15. One was a tie. Which two semifinals tonight are rematches from the regular season? Hint: They are in classes AAAAAAA and AAAA. (Answer Monday)

Answer to Thursday’s question: Until broken this season, the shortest distance between two schools in a GHSA state-playoff game had been the 2.31 miles separating Thomas County Central and Thomasville. The two met in the 1993 Class AAA championship game won by home-standing Thomas County Central 14-12. The record was broken this season in a first-round game between Tattnall Square Academy and First Presbyterian, which are 2.11 miles apart in Macon. The drive between Thomasville and Thomas Central is actually less (3.4 miles) than that between Tattnall and First Presbyterian (4.5 miles).

