Daily List: Top-50 senior recruits whose teams made the semifinals
Twenty of the top 50 senior recruits from Georgia in the 247Sports composite rankings made the semifinals.
6. QB Emory Jones (Heard County)
7. LB J.J. Peterson (Colquitt County)
8. DE Adam Anderson (Rome)
11. OL Dylan Wonnum (Tucker)
13. RB/CB Kyler McMichael (GAC)
16. WR Kearis Jackson* (Peach County)
17. DB Otis Reese (Lee County)
19. WR Matthew Hill (Brookwood)
20. WR Josh Vann (Tucker)
25. DB/WR Quindarious Monday (Carver)
27. LB Michael Harris (Tucker)
35. OL Warren Ericson (North Gwinnett)
36. CB Chris Smith (Hapeville Charter)
37. OL Christian Armstrong (Warner Robins)
38. DB Tre Douglas (ELCA)
40. DT Jamarcus Chatman (Rome)
41. QB Cade Fortin* (North Gwinnett)
43. RB/LB Anthony Grant (Buford)
47. RB Christian Turner (Buford)
48. TE/DE John FitzPatrick (Marist)
*Injured and will not play.
