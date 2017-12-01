All-region teams: Lowndes’ Barrett named player of the year in 1-AAAAAAA
Here is the all-region team for 1-AAAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
1-AAAAAAA
Region player of the year: QB Michael Barrett, Lowndes, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: WR Rashod Bateman, Tift County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Andrew Johnson, Tift County, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: PK/P Ryan Fitzgerald, Colquitt County, Jr.
Athlete of the year: LB/PK Tyson Shaw, Lowndes, Sr.
Utility player of the year: Jeremiah Compton, Camden County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Randy McPherson, Lowndes
First-team offense
QB – Griffin Collier, Tift County, Sr.
RB – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County, Jr.
RB – Mike Jones, Tift County, Jr.
RB – Travis Tisdale, Lowndes, Jr.
WR – Cam Singletary, Colquitt County, Sr.
WR – Tayvonn Kyle, Lowndes, Sr.
WR – Cam Cobb, Tift County, Sr.
TE – Marcus Gary, Lowndes, Sr.
OL – Jalen Goss, Lowndes, Sr.
OL – Palmer Henderson, Lowndes, Sr.
OL – Ches Jackson, Tift County, Sr.
OL – Austin Williams, Tift County, Jr.
OL – William Rykard, Colquitt County, Jr.
OL – Kamaar Bell, Colquitt County, Jr.
OL – Christopher Hunt, Camden County, Jr.
First-team defense
DL – Gary Osby, Lowndes, So.
DL – Walker Schwab, Lowndes, Sr.
DL – Julian Faulk, Tift County, Sr.
DL – K.D. McDaniel, Tift County, Jr.
DL – Myjai Sanders, Camden County, Sr.
DL – Jamie Hill, Camden County, Sr.
DL – Brian Merritt, Colquitt County, Jr.
LB – Deontae Overstreet, Tift County, Jr.
LB – Jamari Hill, Lowndes, Jr.
LB – Will Tolbert, Lowndes, Sr.
LB – Rashard Revels, Colquitt County, Jr.
DB – Jeffery Butler, Tift County, So.
DB – Bryce Thomas, Camden County, Sr.
DB – Jay Ward, Colquitt County, Jr.
DB – Kaleb Dawson, Colquitt County, Sr.
First-team special teams
P – Casey Engram, Tift County, Sr.
K – Fernando Ramirez, Tift County, Sr.
LS – Noah Hightower, Colquitt County, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Steven Krajewski, Colquitt County, Sr.
RB – Daijun Edwards, Colquitt County, So.
RB – J.D. Lee, Lowndes, Sr.
RB – Jakaree Gadsden, Camden County, Sr.
WR – Tyler Ajiero, Tift County, So.
WR – Logan Berryhill, Camden County, Jr.
WR – K.T. Wilson, Colquitt County, Jr.
TE – Josh Hadley, Colquitt County, Jr.
OL – Derek Esquivel, Lowndes, Sr.
OL – Dalton Hall, Lowndes, Sr.
OL – Reggie Oxford, Lowndes, Sr.
OL – Deondre Carroll-Rawls, Camden County, Sr.
OL – Kameren Barnes, Colquitt County, Jr.
OL – Tucker Matthews, Tift County, Sr.
OL – Andrew Self, Tift County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL – Jordan Deackoff, Lowndes, Sr.
DL – Mike Gentry, Lowndes, Sr.
DL – Ricky Perry, Tift County, Jr.
LB – Ronnin Wright, Camden County, Jr.
LB – Desmond Fogle, Camden County, So.
LB – J.J. Peterson, Colquitt County, Sr.
LB – Marcus Anderson, Colquitt County, Jr.
DB – Branden Jones, Tift County, Sr.
DB – Josh Brown, Lowndes, So.
DB – Tymere Moore, Lowndes, Sr.
DB – Nyquan Washington, Colquitt County, So.
Second-team special teams
P – Taylor Gebhardt, Camden County, Sr.
K – Ashton Musgrove, Lowndes, Jr.
LS – Artie Simmons, Tift County, Jr.
Honorable mention: QB – Brooks Bryan, Camden County. RB – Shamel Johnson, Tift County; Jalen Davis, Camden County; Tyler McKinnon, Colquitt County. TE – Marcus Brownrigg, Lowndes; Giovani Jimenez, Tift County. OL – Kobi Grady, Camden County; Landon Bateman, Tift County; Tyler Howard, Colquitt County; Jerick Davis, Colquitt County. WR – Ghetti Brown, Lowndes; Keion Lewis, Camden County; Marvion McDonald. LS – Logan Watson, Camden County. DL – Nathan Bell, Colquitt County; Kree Herring, Colquitt County; Kyante Rivers, Colquitt County; Deandre Grant, Colquitt County. LB – Walter Jackson, Tift County; Antonio Howard, Tift County; Kadeem Burgman, Lowndes; Devin Harris, Camden County; Camari Louis, Colquitt County; Dante Moore, Colquitt County. DB – Terrell Belcher, Lowndes; Fred Stewart, Lowndes; R.J. Goss, Camden County; Kam Woods, Colquitt County
