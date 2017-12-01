Our Products
All-region teams: Lowndes’ Barrett named player of the year in 1-AAAAAAA

Here is the all-region team for 1-AAAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

1-AAAAAAA

Region player of the year: QB Michael Barrett, Lowndes, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: WR Rashod Bateman, Tift County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Andrew Johnson, Tift County, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: PK/P Ryan Fitzgerald, Colquitt County, Jr.

Athlete of the year: LB/PK Tyson Shaw, Lowndes, Sr.

Utility player of the year: Jeremiah Compton, Camden County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Randy McPherson, Lowndes

First-team offense

QB – Griffin Collier, Tift County, Sr.

RB – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County, Jr.

RB – Mike Jones, Tift County, Jr.

RB – Travis Tisdale, Lowndes, Jr.

WR – Cam Singletary, Colquitt County, Sr.

WR – Tayvonn Kyle, Lowndes, Sr.

WR – Cam Cobb, Tift County, Sr.

TE – Marcus Gary, Lowndes, Sr.

OL – Jalen Goss, Lowndes, Sr.

OL – Palmer Henderson, Lowndes, Sr.

OL – Ches Jackson, Tift County, Sr.

OL – Austin Williams, Tift County, Jr.

OL – William Rykard, Colquitt County, Jr.

OL – Kamaar Bell, Colquitt County, Jr.

OL – Christopher Hunt, Camden County, Jr.

First-team defense

DL – Gary Osby, Lowndes, So.

DL – Walker Schwab, Lowndes, Sr.

DL – Julian Faulk, Tift County, Sr.

DL – K.D. McDaniel, Tift County, Jr.

DL – Myjai Sanders, Camden County, Sr.

DL – Jamie Hill, Camden County, Sr.

DL – Brian Merritt, Colquitt County, Jr.

LB – Deontae Overstreet, Tift County, Jr.

LB – Jamari Hill, Lowndes, Jr.

LB – Will Tolbert, Lowndes, Sr.

LB – Rashard Revels, Colquitt County, Jr.

DB – Jeffery Butler, Tift County, So.

DB – Bryce Thomas, Camden County, Sr.

DB – Jay Ward, Colquitt County, Jr.

DB – Kaleb Dawson, Colquitt County, Sr.

First-team special teams

P – Casey Engram, Tift County, Sr.

K – Fernando Ramirez, Tift County, Sr.

LS – Noah Hightower, Colquitt County, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Steven Krajewski, Colquitt County, Sr.

RB – Daijun Edwards, Colquitt County, So.

RB – J.D. Lee, Lowndes, Sr.

RB – Jakaree Gadsden, Camden County, Sr.

WR – Tyler Ajiero, Tift County, So.

WR – Logan Berryhill, Camden County, Jr.

WR – K.T. Wilson, Colquitt County, Jr.

TE – Josh Hadley, Colquitt County, Jr.

OL – Derek Esquivel, Lowndes, Sr.

OL – Dalton Hall, Lowndes, Sr.

OL – Reggie Oxford, Lowndes, Sr.

OL – Deondre Carroll-Rawls, Camden County, Sr.

OL – Kameren Barnes, Colquitt County, Jr.

OL – Tucker Matthews, Tift County, Sr.

OL – Andrew Self, Tift County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL – Jordan Deackoff, Lowndes, Sr.

DL – Mike Gentry, Lowndes, Sr.

DL – Ricky Perry, Tift County, Jr.

LB – Ronnin Wright, Camden County, Jr.

LB – Desmond Fogle, Camden County, So.

LB – J.J. Peterson, Colquitt County, Sr.

LB – Marcus Anderson, Colquitt County, Jr.

DB – Branden Jones, Tift County, Sr.

DB – Josh Brown, Lowndes, So.

DB – Tymere Moore, Lowndes, Sr.

DB – Nyquan Washington, Colquitt County, So.

Second-team special teams

P – Taylor Gebhardt, Camden County, Sr.

K – Ashton Musgrove, Lowndes, Jr.

LS – Artie Simmons, Tift County, Jr.

Honorable mention: QB – Brooks Bryan, Camden County. RB – Shamel Johnson, Tift County; Jalen Davis, Camden County; Tyler McKinnon, Colquitt County. TE – Marcus Brownrigg, Lowndes; Giovani Jimenez, Tift County. OL – Kobi Grady, Camden County; Landon Bateman, Tift County; Tyler Howard, Colquitt County; Jerick Davis, Colquitt County. WR – Ghetti Brown, Lowndes; Keion Lewis, Camden County; Marvion McDonald. LS – Logan Watson, Camden County. DL – Nathan Bell, Colquitt County; Kree Herring, Colquitt County; Kyante Rivers, Colquitt County; Deandre Grant, Colquitt County. LB – Walter Jackson, Tift County; Antonio Howard, Tift County; Kadeem Burgman, Lowndes; Devin Harris, Camden County; Camari Louis, Colquitt County; Dante Moore, Colquitt County. DB – Terrell Belcher, Lowndes; Fred Stewart, Lowndes; R.J. Goss, Camden County; Kam Woods, Colquitt County

