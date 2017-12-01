A closer look at the 32 semifinal coaches

Here are some facts and figures about the 32 head coaches in tonight’s semifinals, with their high school and college alma maters below.

*Two semifinal coaches are Brookwood alumni. Those are Philip Jones of Brookwood and John Ford of Buford.

*Six are coaching at their alma maters, including Rabun County’s Lee Shaw and Brooks County’s Maurice Freeman, whose teams face each other tonight. The others are Jones, Clinch County’s Jim Dickerson, Tucker’s Bryan Lamar and St. Pius’ Paul Standard.

*Fifteen of the 32 coaches are not from Georgia. The longest away from home is Mary Persons’ Brian Nelson, who is from West Burlington, Iowa, about a 13-hour drive to Thomaston. (See the other 14 below.)

*Three are in their first seasons as head coaches at their schools. They are Buford’s Ford, North Gwinnett’s Bill Stewart and Mount Zion’s Brad Gordon. Twelve have been at their schools at least 10 seasons, headed by the 33-year tenure of Marist’s Alan Chadwick.

*Four went to West Georgia: Calhoun’s Hal Lamb, Heard County’s Tim Barron, Mount Zion’s Brad Gordon and Warner Robins’ Mike Chastain. Two went to The Citadel. They are St. Pius’ Standard and Eagle’s Landing Christian’s Jonathan Gess.

School Year Coach High school alma mater College alma mater Athens Academy 3 Josh Alexander Morrow Georgia Blessed Trinity 7 Tim McFarlin Milton Georgia College Brooks County 10 Maurice Freeman Brooks County Florida A&M Brookwood 3 Philip Jones Brookwood South Carolina Buford 1 John Ford Brookwood Clemson Calhoun 19 Hal Lamb Commerce West Georgia Carver (Atlanta) 13 Darren Myles Douglass (New Orleans, La.) Purdue Cedar Grove 5 Jermaine Smith Darlington (S.C.) Tennessee State Clinch County 14 Jim Dickerson Clinch County Valdosta State Coffee 6 Robby Pruitt Southside Christian (Gainesville, Fla.) Liberty University (Va.) Colquitt County 10 Rush Propst Ohatchee (Ala.) Jacksonville State Eagle’s Landing Christian 11 Jonathan Gess Clover (S.C.) Citadel Emanuel County Institute 7 Chris Kearson Ware County Union College (Ky.) Glynn Academy 4 Rocky Hidalgo Denham Springs (Baton Rouge, La.) Rhodes College (Miss.) Greater Atlanta Christian 6 Tim Hardy Newton-Conover (N.C.) Wheaton (Ill.) Hapeville Charter 7 Winston Gordon Clewiston (Fla.) Savannah State Heard County 16 Tim Barron Pebblebrook West Georgia Irwin County 4 Buddy Nobles Temple Christian (Jacksonville, Fla.) North Florida Lee County 9 Dean Fabrizio Lake Howell (Winter Park, Fla.) Central Methodist (Mo.) Marist 33 Alan Chadwick Decatur East Tennessee State Mary Persons 6 Brian Nelson West Burlington (Iowa) Wartburg College (Ill.) McEachern 10 Kyle Hockman Harrison (Cincinnati, Ohio) Bowling Green State (Ohio) Mount Paran Christian 10 Mitch Jordan Darlington Georgia Tech Mount Zion (Carroll) 1 Brad Gordon Central (Carroll) West Georgia North Gwinnett 1 Bill Stewart Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) Central Florida Peach County 11 Chad Campbell Hawkinsville Georgia Southwestern Prince Avenue Christian 2 Greg Vandagriff Halls (Knoxville, Tenn.) Tennessee Wesleyan Rabun County 6 Lee Shaw Rabun County Western Carolina Rome 3 John Reid Warren Harding (Fort Wayne, Ind.) Ball State St. Pius 17 Paul Standard St. Pius Citadel Tucker 6 Bryan Lamar Tucker UTC Warner Robins 2 Mike Chastain Northside (Warner Robins) West Georgia

