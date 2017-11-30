Semifinal previews: Coffee at Tucker, Glynn Academy at Lee County

Coffee at Tucker

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Adams Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Coffee is 9-3, the No. 2 seed from Region 1-AAAAAA and No. 4; Tucker is 12-1, the No. 1 seed from 4-AAAAAA and No. 1.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Tucker is seeking its fifth state-finals appearance in 10 years, while Coffee is trying to get there for the first time. Coffee’s Jameon Gaskin was the leading rusher in 1-AAAAAA during the regular season and has 1,212 yards through 12 games. Marquavius Jefferson was sixth and now has 534 yards. Both left the Trojans’ 28-14 victory over Alpharetta last week with first-half injuries. Gaskin returned but Jefferson did not, and his status is uncertain for this week. QB Wade Sumner has passed for 1,990 yards, rushed for 335 and had a hand in 28 touchdowns this season. Tucker was averaging 279.9 yards per game heading into the quarterfinals but was held to 102 (99 of which came in the second half) in its 20-12 victory over Allatoona. The Tigers average about 125 yards passing, and their best player is probably WR Josh Vann, a four-star recruit who is committed to South Carolina. DE Antonio Showers (committed to Troy) leads a defense that allows just 9.7 points per game, best in the classification. Taurean Taylor is the leading rusher with 1,198 yards.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Tucker by 1

Glynn Academy at Lee County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field, Leesburg

Records, rankings: Glynn Academy is 9-3, the No. 1 seed from Region 2-AAAAAA and No. 7; Lee County is 12-1, the No. 1 seed from 1-AAAAAA and No. 3.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Glynn Academy is trying to reach the finals for the second time in three years and is seeking its first state title since 1964. Lee County, which began playing football in 1971, is in the semifinals for the first time. Glynn Academy relies heavily on a running game led by Caine Crews, Nolan Grant, Tyler Grant and QB Randon Jernigan. Crews had 150 of the Red Terrors’ 294 yards rushing in a 31-7 victory over Harrison last week, according to the Florida Times-Union. Glynn Academy attempted just four passes. Harrison’s previous low for points in a game this season was 19. Lee County’s Jase Orndorff was the leading passer in 1-AAAAAA with 2,146 yards and 17 touchdowns in the regular season. He threw two touchdown passes in a 34-14 victory over Mays last week. Nikko Cruz ran for two touchdowns. Ty Terrell was the region’s leading receiver and has 68 catches for 1,129 yards. DB Otis Reese (111 tackles, eight sacks) and LB Quin Geer (112 tackles, 11 QB hurries) lead the defense.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lee County by 6