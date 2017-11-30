Our Products
Maxwell semifinal projections

Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Dec 1

 

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
84.75 AAAAA Buford 66.6% 7 Rome AAAAA
84.53 AAAAAAA Brookwood 56.0% 3 Colquitt County AAAAAAA
82.97 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 68.6% 8 McEachern AAAAAAA
74.55 AAAAAA Tucker 52.7% 1 Coffee AAAAAA
74.14 AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 72.2% 10 Peach County AAA
73.44 AAAAAA Lee County 62.9% 6 Glynn Academy AAAAAA
68.85 AA Rabun County 84.8% 17 Brooks County AA
66.51 AA Hapeville Charter 84.6% 17 Heard County AA
65.65 AAAA Blessed Trinity 74.8% 11 Mary Persons AAAA
65.48 AAA Cedar Grove 74.3% 11 Calhoun AAA
63.07 AAAA Marist 86.6% 19 St. Pius X AAAA
61.80 AAAAA Warner Robins 85.0% 17 Carver (Atlanta) AAAAA
51.05 A-Private Athens Academy 71.0% 9 Mount Paran Christian A-Private
48.27 A-Public Irwin County 65.6% 7 Emanuel County Institute A-Public
45.02 A-Private Eagle’s Landing Christian 94.9% 29 Prince Avenue Christian A-Private
42.95 A-Public Clinch County 75.2% 11 Mount Zion (Carroll) A-Public
