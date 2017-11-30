Maxwell semifinal projections
Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Dec 1
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|84.75
|AAAAA
|Buford
|66.6%
|7
|Rome
|AAAAA
|84.53
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|56.0%
|3
|Colquitt County
|AAAAAAA
|82.97
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|68.6%
|8
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|74.55
|AAAAAA
|Tucker
|52.7%
|1
|Coffee
|AAAAAA
|74.14
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|72.2%
|10
|Peach County
|AAA
|73.44
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|62.9%
|6
|Glynn Academy
|AAAAAA
|68.85
|AA
|Rabun County
|84.8%
|17
|Brooks County
|AA
|66.51
|AA
|Hapeville Charter
|84.6%
|17
|Heard County
|AA
|65.65
|AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|74.8%
|11
|Mary Persons
|AAAA
|65.48
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|74.3%
|11
|Calhoun
|AAA
|63.07
|AAAA
|Marist
|86.6%
|19
|St. Pius X
|AAAA
|61.80
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|85.0%
|17
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAAAA
|51.05
|A-Private
|Athens Academy
|71.0%
|9
|Mount Paran Christian
|A-Private
|48.27
|A-Public
|Irwin County
|65.6%
|7
|Emanuel County Institute
|A-Public
|45.02
|A-Private
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|94.9%
|29
|Prince Avenue Christian
|A-Private
|42.95
|A-Public
|Clinch County
|75.2%
|11
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A-Public
