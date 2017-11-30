Daily Trivia: Shortest distance between GHSA state-playoff opponents

The Nov. 10 first-round game between First Presbyterian and Tattnall Square set a record for the shortest distance between two playoff opponents in GHSA state-playoff history, which dates to 1948. The Macon private schools are 2.11 miles apart, although navigating to the other side of Highway 41 makes it about a 4.5-mile drive. First Presbyterian, the home team, won 49-28. What had been the record for the shortest distance between two schools in a state-playoff game? (Answer Friday)

Answer to Wednesday’s question: The last team to beat Buford in a semifinal was Lincoln County in 1995, Dexter Wood’s first season as Buford’s head coach. Lincoln County would go on to win the Class A title. Buford lost to Charlton County in 2005 and 2006 in the quarterfinals and has made 11 semifinals in a row since.

