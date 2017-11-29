South Paulding, Hiram looking for new head coaches

Two Paulding County schools are looking for new head coaches as South Paulding’s Ed Koester and Hiram’s Chris Brown have stepped down after five seasons with their schools.

Koester’s South Paulding teams reached the playoffs each of his first three seasons and won a school-record 10 games in 2013. The 2017 team finished 1-9. Koester also coach at South Cobb, Lakeside (Evans) and Cherokee and in Oklahoma and Texas. His career record is 170-150.

Koester provided one of the more eloquent farewell statements this offseason, or any.

“After 40 years coaching, 41 total in education, it’s time,” Koester said. “I’ve either been in the game or roaming the sidelines since 1966 when I began playing in the sixth grade. The game has educated me, fed me and my family, allowed me to travel the world and brought countless friendships my way, educated my children and provided tremendous insights into people. America needs the game more now than ever. I can’t say I won’t coach again. Sometimes we’re like an old fire horse and keep answering the bell. Right now, it’s farewell.”

Brown also leaves after five years as head coach. Hiram was 18-32 under Brown, 4-6 in 2017. Brown had been an assistant at McEachern before joining Hiram’s staff in 2006.

Their departures mean that three of the five Paulding County schools have openings. North Paulding’s Scott Jones retired earlier this month after six seasons as head coach.

Barden out at Stephens County

Frank Barden won’t return as Stephens County’s head coach. Barden’s teams were 29-15 in four seasons. Stephens County missed the playoffs in 2017 for the first time since 2009. Barden’s career record is 189-87-1. He won seven region titles at Cartersville and a state championship there in 1999.

Myers steps down at Riverwood

Mark Myers has resigned at Riverwood after one season. The Raiders finished 2-8. Myers had been head coach at Dutchtown the previous three seasons with a 15-15 record.

