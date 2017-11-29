Daily Trivia: Last team to beat Buford in the semifinals
Buford has won 10 consecutive semifinal games. Which team was the last to beat Buford in a semifinal? (Answer Thursday)
Answer to Tuesday’s question: The head coaches in the semifinals who are new to their schools this season, but also in the semifinals for other teams last year, are John Ford of Buford and Bill Stewart of North Gwinnett. Ford was Roswell’s head coach, and Stewart was Mill Creek’s defensive coordinator.
