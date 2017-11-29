Our Products
All-region teams: Monroe Area’s Byron named top player in 8-AAA

ajc-sports.ajc, Class AAA, Football, Georgia (State Schools), high school sports, Latest News.

Here is the all-region team for 8-AAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB Chandler Byron, Monroe Area, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Trey Patterson, Morgan County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Javion Heard, Monroe Area, Sr.

East Jackson

OL/DL – Hunter Cronier, Sr.

DE/G – Steve Hill, Sr.

OL/DL – Jackson Patterson, Sr.

Franklin County

LB/DE – Jackson Dilworth, Sr.

C – Perry Johnson, Jr.

WR/LB – Noah Little, Sr.

RB – Titlan Wells, So.

Hart County

QB/DB – O’Neal Anderson, Sr.

FS/WR – Jalen Brown, Sr.

WR/DB – Johnathan Dekle, Sr.

TE/LB – Kirby King, Sr.

RB – Jerrontay Morrison, Sr.

DE/FB – Clay Vaughn, Sr.

Jackson County

C/DT – Hunter Baggett, Sr.

DT – Wesley Harper, Sr.

DT/OL – Justin Key, Jr.

RB/LB – Noah Venable, Sr.

WR/CB – Tyler Wester, So.

Morgan County

OL/DL – Joel Alcarez, Sr.

WR – Anthony Cooper, Sr.

OL – Tre Davis, Sr.

DT – Jayson Fryzel, Sr.

CB/RB – Jordan Huff, Jr.

DB – Tre’Mon Moore, Sr.

RB – Rambo Rambus, Sr.

DB/WR – Tuke Robinson, Sr.

Monroe Area

FS/SB – Jayden Brandon, Sr.

LB – Jayden Davis, Jr.

LB/RB – Jermonte Davis, Jr.

PK/P – Brandon Ferguson, Jr.

OL/DL – Levi Parker, Sr.

RB/DB – Jakia Thompson, Jr.

DB – Scooter Walton, Sr.

