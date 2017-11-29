All-region teams: Monroe Area’s Byron named top player in 8-AAA
Here is the all-region team for 8-AAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB Chandler Byron, Monroe Area, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Trey Patterson, Morgan County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Javion Heard, Monroe Area, Sr.
East Jackson
OL/DL – Hunter Cronier, Sr.
DE/G – Steve Hill, Sr.
OL/DL – Jackson Patterson, Sr.
Franklin County
LB/DE – Jackson Dilworth, Sr.
C – Perry Johnson, Jr.
WR/LB – Noah Little, Sr.
RB – Titlan Wells, So.
Hart County
QB/DB – O’Neal Anderson, Sr.
FS/WR – Jalen Brown, Sr.
WR/DB – Johnathan Dekle, Sr.
TE/LB – Kirby King, Sr.
RB – Jerrontay Morrison, Sr.
DE/FB – Clay Vaughn, Sr.
Jackson County
C/DT – Hunter Baggett, Sr.
DT – Wesley Harper, Sr.
DT/OL – Justin Key, Jr.
RB/LB – Noah Venable, Sr.
WR/CB – Tyler Wester, So.
Morgan County
OL/DL – Joel Alcarez, Sr.
WR – Anthony Cooper, Sr.
OL – Tre Davis, Sr.
DT – Jayson Fryzel, Sr.
CB/RB – Jordan Huff, Jr.
DB – Tre’Mon Moore, Sr.
RB – Rambo Rambus, Sr.
DB/WR – Tuke Robinson, Sr.
Monroe Area
FS/SB – Jayden Brandon, Sr.
LB – Jayden Davis, Jr.
LB/RB – Jermonte Davis, Jr.
PK/P – Brandon Ferguson, Jr.
OL/DL – Levi Parker, Sr.
RB/DB – Jakia Thompson, Jr.
DB – Scooter Walton, Sr.
