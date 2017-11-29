Our Products
All-region teams: Liberty County’s Coleman chosen as 2-AAA player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 2-AAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: RB Kris Coleman, Liberty County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Craige Saxton, Tattnall County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Alvin Roberts, Liberty County, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: RET Deondre Johnson, Tattnall County, Sr.

First-team offense

QB – John Pollard, Brantley County, Sr.

RB – John Jones, Pierce County, Sr.

RB – E.J. Crawford, Long County, Sr.

WR – Parker Peagler, Pierce County, Sr.

WR – Jaleel Gilvert, Liberty County, Sr.

WR – Khalil Russell, Appling County, Sr.

WR – Ahmad Edward, Tattnall County, Sr.

TE – Christian Bass, Long County, Sr.

OL – Greg Dixon, Appling County, Sr.

OL – Matthew Carter, Liberty County, Sr.

OL – Brock Pavo, Liberty County, So.

OL – Keijuan Calhoun, Tattnall County, Sr.

OL – Omar Olvera, Tattnall County, Sr.

First-team defense

DL – Traveon Freeman, Liberty County, Sr.

DL – Tramel Walthour, Liberty County, Sr.

DL – Jason Hill, Liberty County, Sr.

DL – Moses Shider, Pierce County, Sr.

LB – Markel Johnson, Liberty County, So.

LB – Cam Dubberly, Pierce County, Sr.

LB – Oron Williams, Tattnall County, Sr.

LB – Landon Middleton, Brantley, County, Sr.

DB – Joshua Washington, Liberty County, Sr.

DB – Keandre Cain, Tattnall County, Sr.

DB – Jataz Tootle, Tattnall County, Sr.

DB – Quavien Bell, Pierce County, So.

PK – Alec Sutton, Liberty County, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Tyler Jones, Appling County, Sr.

RB –  Kendrick Newkirk, Appling County, Sr.

RB –  Desmond Brown, Liberty County, Sr.

WR – Chase Ham, Brantley County, Sr.

WR – Johnny Waters, Pierce County, Sr.

WR – Deon Durden, Tattnall County, Sr.

WR – Tamorie Armstrong, Tattnall County, Sr.

TE – John Jordan, Pierce County, Sr.

OL – Moses Eason, Appling County, Sr.

OL – William Jenkins, Liberty County, So.

OL – Spencer O’Neal, Brantley County, Sr.

OL – Johnathan Whitley, Pierce County, Sr.

OL – Lorenzo Buckner, Long County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL – Quanilius Bacon, Long County, Sr.

DL – Marcus Small, Tattnall County, Sr.

DL – Hayden Smith, Pierce County, So.

DL – Moses Eason, Appling County, Sr.

LB – Cleon Hamilton, Liberty County, Sr.

LB – Renard Matthews, Pierce County, Sr.

LB – Johnathon Williams, Tattnall County, Sr.

LB – Zach Mayer, Appling County, Sr.

DB – Russell Dandy, Liberty County, Sr.

DB – Karrington Warner, Liberty County, Sr.

DB – Deon Bell, Pierce County, So.

DB – Malik Murphy, Tattnall County, Sr.

PK – Jake Wheeler, Pierce County, Sr.

Honorable mention: QB – Dionte Bowens, Liberty County; RB – Dre Byrd, Tattnall County; Javon Sallie, Tattnall County, Al Lewis, Appling County; Nick Altamirano, Brantley County; WR – Chase Ham, Brantley County; Angel Estrada, Brantley County; OL – Jacob Roop, Liberty County; Frank LeCounte, Liberty County; Thorne Bryant, Appling County; Spencer O’Neal, Brantley County; DL – Enrika Tolbert, Liberty County; LB – Kevon Mincey, Tattnall County; Nolan Dickens, Liberty County; Josh Davis, Brantley County; C.J. Prescott, Brantley County; DB – Dez Kennedy, Tattnall County

