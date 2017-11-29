All-region teams: Liberty County’s Coleman chosen as 2-AAA player of the year
Here is the all-region team for 2-AAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: RB Kris Coleman, Liberty County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Craige Saxton, Tattnall County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Alvin Roberts, Liberty County, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: RET Deondre Johnson, Tattnall County, Sr.
First-team offense
QB – John Pollard, Brantley County, Sr.
RB – John Jones, Pierce County, Sr.
RB – E.J. Crawford, Long County, Sr.
WR – Parker Peagler, Pierce County, Sr.
WR – Jaleel Gilvert, Liberty County, Sr.
WR – Khalil Russell, Appling County, Sr.
WR – Ahmad Edward, Tattnall County, Sr.
TE – Christian Bass, Long County, Sr.
OL – Greg Dixon, Appling County, Sr.
OL – Matthew Carter, Liberty County, Sr.
OL – Brock Pavo, Liberty County, So.
OL – Keijuan Calhoun, Tattnall County, Sr.
OL – Omar Olvera, Tattnall County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL – Traveon Freeman, Liberty County, Sr.
DL – Tramel Walthour, Liberty County, Sr.
DL – Jason Hill, Liberty County, Sr.
DL – Moses Shider, Pierce County, Sr.
LB – Markel Johnson, Liberty County, So.
LB – Cam Dubberly, Pierce County, Sr.
LB – Oron Williams, Tattnall County, Sr.
LB – Landon Middleton, Brantley, County, Sr.
DB – Joshua Washington, Liberty County, Sr.
DB – Keandre Cain, Tattnall County, Sr.
DB – Jataz Tootle, Tattnall County, Sr.
DB – Quavien Bell, Pierce County, So.
PK – Alec Sutton, Liberty County, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Tyler Jones, Appling County, Sr.
RB – Kendrick Newkirk, Appling County, Sr.
RB – Desmond Brown, Liberty County, Sr.
WR – Chase Ham, Brantley County, Sr.
WR – Johnny Waters, Pierce County, Sr.
WR – Deon Durden, Tattnall County, Sr.
WR – Tamorie Armstrong, Tattnall County, Sr.
TE – John Jordan, Pierce County, Sr.
OL – Moses Eason, Appling County, Sr.
OL – William Jenkins, Liberty County, So.
OL – Spencer O’Neal, Brantley County, Sr.
OL – Johnathan Whitley, Pierce County, Sr.
OL – Lorenzo Buckner, Long County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL – Quanilius Bacon, Long County, Sr.
DL – Marcus Small, Tattnall County, Sr.
DL – Hayden Smith, Pierce County, So.
DL – Moses Eason, Appling County, Sr.
LB – Cleon Hamilton, Liberty County, Sr.
LB – Renard Matthews, Pierce County, Sr.
LB – Johnathon Williams, Tattnall County, Sr.
LB – Zach Mayer, Appling County, Sr.
DB – Russell Dandy, Liberty County, Sr.
DB – Karrington Warner, Liberty County, Sr.
DB – Deon Bell, Pierce County, So.
DB – Malik Murphy, Tattnall County, Sr.
PK – Jake Wheeler, Pierce County, Sr.
Honorable mention: QB – Dionte Bowens, Liberty County; RB – Dre Byrd, Tattnall County; Javon Sallie, Tattnall County, Al Lewis, Appling County; Nick Altamirano, Brantley County; WR – Chase Ham, Brantley County; Angel Estrada, Brantley County; OL – Jacob Roop, Liberty County; Frank LeCounte, Liberty County; Thorne Bryant, Appling County; Spencer O’Neal, Brantley County; DL – Enrika Tolbert, Liberty County; LB – Kevon Mincey, Tattnall County; Nolan Dickens, Liberty County; Josh Davis, Brantley County; C.J. Prescott, Brantley County; DB – Dez Kennedy, Tattnall County
