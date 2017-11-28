Tuesday basketball scores
Tuesday, November 28
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Tuesday basketball scores
Boys
Alpharetta 62, Dunwoody 50
Apalachee 83, Loganville 65
Blessed Trinity 50, Fellowship Christian 45
Brookstone 61, LaGrange Academy 19
Calvary Christian 86, Ballard Christian 20
Cambridge 63, Chattahoochee 57
Chattooga 105, Model 72
Cumberland Christian 75, Atlanta Adventist 14
Dalton 61, North Murray 40
Eagles Landing 49, Union Grove 33
Eagles Landing Christian 63, Paideia 28
East Jackson 45, Athens Christian 33
Friendship 74, Old Suwanee 63
Galloway 78, Brandon Hall 65
Hamilton Heights 100, Lincoln Academy 70
Harlem 67, Glascock County 53
Heritage-Catoosa 71, Southeast Whitfield 56
Hillgrove 65, Hiram 47
Johnson-Gainesville 78, Chestatee 63
Jonesboro 81, M. L. King 50
Monticello 65, Greene County 59
Morrow 80, Southwest Atlanta 60
Mountain View 51, Mill Creek 42
Mt. Pisgah Christian 73, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 58
Newton 81, Walnut Grove 42
North Gwinnett 68, South Forsyth 57
Northside-Columbus 66, LaGrange 61
Oconee County 67, George Walton Academy 44
Our Lady of Mercy 60, Cristo Rey 49
Paulding County 75, Mt. Paran Christian 45
Riverwood 63, Banneker 56
Roswell 46, Forsyth Central 41
Sonoraville 89, Armuchee 62
South Atlanta 69, Hapeville 67
St. Francis 83, Lakeview Academy 56
Statesboro 52, Bradwell Institute 44
Stockbridge 81, Ola 45
Tift County 58, Cook 37
Trinity Christian 53, Hancock Academy 50
Union County 73, Rabun County 52
Villa Rica 73, Chapel Hill 53
Walker 77, Providence Christian 49
Walton 66, Johns Creek 40
Westminster 65, McNair 30
Girls
Alpharetta 64, Dunwoody 33
Americus-Sumter 45, Monroe 29
Athens Academy 60, Jackson County 38
Bradwell Institute 73, Statesboro 48
Brunswick 59, Coffee 27
Cambridge 48, Chattahoochee 21
Camden County 50, Glynn Academy 42
Carver-Columbus 80, Kendrick 35
Centennial 50, North Atlanta 38
Central-Talbotton 55, Jordan 27
Cherokee 58, North Cobb 44
Colquitt County 37, Bainbridge 36
Cross Creek 43, Butler 42
Decatur 66, Grady 36
Douglass 79, Lithonia 35
Dutchtown 66, Hampton 32
Eagles Landing 50, Union Grove 27
East Jackson 26, Athens Christian 25
Effingham County 68, New Hampstead 47
Greater Atlanta Christian 61, McEachern 50
Griffin 56, Grovetown 52
Henry County 59, Fayette County 50
Heritage-Catoosa 72, Southeast Whitfield 46
Hillgrove 67, Hiram 32
Jackson 71, North Springs 20
Johns Creek 58, Walton 48
Kennesaw Mountain 52, Sprayberry 20
LaGrange 57, Northside-Columbus 31
Lanier 64, Peachtree Ridge 49
Lassiter 38, Kell 35
Lovett 45, Cedar Grove 43
Luella 59, McIntosh 45
Morrow 44, Southwest 38
Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 31
North Gwinnett 42, South Forsyth 39
North Hall 78, White County 67
Northside-Warner Robins 55, Mary Persons 16
Northview 65, Pope 44
Northwest Whitfield 72, Ringgold 35
Oconee County 49, George Walton Academy 45
Paideia 45, Eagles Landing Christian 43
Rabun County 48, Union County 45
River Ridge 57, Etowah 33
Rockdale County 52, Therrell 37
Roswell 57, Forsyth Central 44
Sequoyah 65, Allatoona 25
South Gwinnett 37, Dacula 35
Starr’s Mill 48, Heard County 41
Stockbridge 36, Ola 33
Stone Mountain 57, Redan 43
Tattnall County 54, Vidalia 31
Westminster 39, McNair 31
Winder-Barrow 50, Flowery Branch 48
View Comments 0