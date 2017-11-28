Our Products
Tuesday basketball scores

Tuesday, November 28

Basketball Scores

By Score Atlanta

Boys

Alpharetta 62, Dunwoody 50

Apalachee 83, Loganville 65

Blessed Trinity 50, Fellowship Christian 45

Brookstone 61, LaGrange Academy 19

Calvary Christian 86, Ballard Christian 20

Cambridge 63, Chattahoochee 57

Chattooga 105, Model 72

Cumberland Christian 75, Atlanta Adventist 14

Dalton 61, North Murray 40

Eagles Landing 49, Union Grove 33

Eagles Landing Christian 63, Paideia 28

East Jackson 45, Athens Christian 33

Friendship 74, Old Suwanee 63

Galloway 78, Brandon Hall 65

Hamilton Heights 100, Lincoln Academy 70

Harlem 67, Glascock County 53

Heritage-Catoosa 71, Southeast Whitfield 56

Hillgrove 65, Hiram 47

Johnson-Gainesville 78, Chestatee 63

Jonesboro 81, M. L. King 50

Monticello 65, Greene County 59

Morrow 80, Southwest Atlanta 60

Mountain View 51, Mill Creek 42

Mt. Pisgah Christian 73, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 58

Newton 81, Walnut Grove 42

North Gwinnett 68, South Forsyth 57

Northside-Columbus 66, LaGrange 61

Oconee County 67, George Walton Academy 44

Our Lady of Mercy 60, Cristo Rey 49

Paulding County 75, Mt. Paran Christian 45

Riverwood 63, Banneker 56

Roswell 46, Forsyth Central 41

Sonoraville 89, Armuchee 62

South Atlanta 69, Hapeville 67

St. Francis 83, Lakeview Academy 56

Statesboro 52, Bradwell Institute 44

Stockbridge 81, Ola 45

Tift County 58, Cook 37

Trinity Christian 53, Hancock Academy 50

Union County 73, Rabun County 52

Villa Rica 73, Chapel Hill 53

Walker 77, Providence Christian 49

Walton 66, Johns Creek 40

Westminster 65, McNair 30

Girls

Alpharetta 64, Dunwoody 33

Americus-Sumter 45, Monroe 29

Athens Academy 60, Jackson County 38

Bradwell Institute 73, Statesboro 48

Brunswick 59, Coffee 27

Cambridge 48, Chattahoochee 21

Camden County 50, Glynn Academy 42

Carver-Columbus 80, Kendrick 35

Centennial 50, North Atlanta 38

Central-Talbotton 55, Jordan 27

Cherokee 58, North Cobb 44

Colquitt County 37, Bainbridge 36

Cross Creek 43, Butler 42

Decatur 66, Grady 36

Douglass 79, Lithonia 35

Dutchtown 66, Hampton 32

Eagles Landing 50, Union Grove 27

East Jackson 26, Athens Christian 25

Effingham County 68, New Hampstead 47

Greater Atlanta Christian 61, McEachern 50

Griffin 56, Grovetown 52

Henry County 59, Fayette County 50

Heritage-Catoosa 72, Southeast Whitfield 46

Hillgrove 67, Hiram 32

Jackson 71, North Springs 20

Johns Creek 58, Walton 48

Kennesaw Mountain 52, Sprayberry 20

LaGrange 57, Northside-Columbus 31

Lanier 64, Peachtree Ridge 49

Lassiter 38, Kell 35

Lovett 45, Cedar Grove 43

Luella 59, McIntosh 45

Morrow 44, Southwest 38

Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 31

North Gwinnett 42, South Forsyth 39

North Hall 78, White County 67

Northside-Warner Robins 55, Mary Persons 16

Northview 65, Pope 44

Northwest Whitfield 72, Ringgold 35

Oconee County 49, George Walton Academy 45

Paideia 45, Eagles Landing Christian 43

Rabun County 48, Union County 45

River Ridge 57, Etowah 33

Rockdale County 52, Therrell 37

Roswell 57, Forsyth Central 44

Sequoyah 65, Allatoona 25

South Gwinnett 37, Dacula 35

Starr’s Mill 48, Heard County 41

Stockbridge 36, Ola 33

Stone Mountain 57, Redan 43

Tattnall County 54, Vidalia 31

Westminster 39, McNair 31

Winder-Barrow 50, Flowery Branch 48

