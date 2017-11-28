Daily Trivia: Coaches who are new to their teams but not the semifinals

Brad Gordon of Mount Zion is the only first-time head coach in the semifinals. He was promoted after five years as defensive coordinator. Two other semifinal coaches are new to their teams, but not first-time head coaches. Both were in the Class AAAAAAA semifinals last season, one as a head coach, the other as a defensive coordinator. Who are they? (Answer Wednesday)

Answer to Monday’s question: Five head coaches in the semifinals have led other schools to the semifinals. Those coaches and their previous schools are Rome’s John Reid (2006 East Paulding), Buford’s John Ford (2015-16 Roswell), Blessed Trinity’s Tim McFarlin (2006 Roswell), Rabun County’s Lee Shaw (2008-09 Flowery Branch) and Coffee’s Robby Pruitt (2000-01 and 2008-09 Fitzgerald).

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.