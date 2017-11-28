Our Products
Daily List: All-time semifinal records for this year’s final 32 teams

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Buford’s 18-3 record in semifinal games is the most impressive among the 32 teams advancing this year. It’s not the best ever, though. Valdosta is a near-unbelievable 28-2 in GHSA-run semifinals. Buford can pass Lincoln County (18-8) for second place with a victory against Rome this week. Here are the semifinal records of the 32 schools in the 2017 final fours.

Athens Academy (0-2)

Blessed Trinity (1-1)

Brooks County (2-5)

Brookwood (5-2)

Buford (18-3)

Calhoun (7-3)

Carver-Atlanta (1-1)

Cedar Grove (2-2)

Clinch County (8-7)

Coffee (0-1)

Colquitt County (5-6)

Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-2)

Emanuel County Institute (3-4)

Glynn Academy (3-4)

Greater Atlanta Christian (3-3)

Hapeville Charter (0-1)

Heard County (0-0)

Irwin County (6-5)

Lee County (0-0)

Marist (10-9)

Mary Persons (4-6)

McEachern (1-3)

Mount Paran Christian (1-0)

Mount Zion (0-0)

North Gwinnett (2-0)

Peach County (7-2)

Prince Avenue Christian (1-3)

Rabun County (0-0)

Rome (1-1)

St. Pius (4-2)

Tucker (5-7)

Warner Robins (5-8)

