Daily List: All-time semifinal records for this year’s final 32 teams
Buford’s 18-3 record in semifinal games is the most impressive among the 32 teams advancing this year. It’s not the best ever, though. Valdosta is a near-unbelievable 28-2 in GHSA-run semifinals. Buford can pass Lincoln County (18-8) for second place with a victory against Rome this week. Here are the semifinal records of the 32 schools in the 2017 final fours.
Athens Academy (0-2)
Blessed Trinity (1-1)
Brooks County (2-5)
Brookwood (5-2)
Buford (18-3)
Calhoun (7-3)
Carver-Atlanta (1-1)
Cedar Grove (2-2)
Clinch County (8-7)
Coffee (0-1)
Colquitt County (5-6)
Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-2)
Emanuel County Institute (3-4)
Glynn Academy (3-4)
Greater Atlanta Christian (3-3)
Hapeville Charter (0-1)
Heard County (0-0)
Irwin County (6-5)
Lee County (0-0)
Marist (10-9)
Mary Persons (4-6)
McEachern (1-3)
Mount Paran Christian (1-0)
Mount Zion (0-0)
North Gwinnett (2-0)
Peach County (7-2)
Prince Avenue Christian (1-3)
Rabun County (0-0)
Rome (1-1)
St. Pius (4-2)
Tucker (5-7)
Warner Robins (5-8)
