All-region teams: Cox, Reid named top offensive players in 7-A
Here is the all-region team for 7-A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Offensive players of the year: QB Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian, Sr., and QB Javon Reid, Lincoln County, Sr.
Defensive players of the year: DB Midarious Roberts, Lincoln County, Sr., and DL Tobe Umerah, Stratford Academy, Sr.
Special teams players of the year: PK Jake Jamison, Stratford Academy, Sr., and PK Crimmins Hankinson, Aquinas, Sr.
Coach of the year: James Leonard, Aquinas
Offense
QB – C’Darius Kelley, Greene County, Jr.
QB – John Paul, Aquinas, Sr.
QB – Donovan Anthony, Washington-Wilkes, So.
RB – Tyler Jordan, Stratford Academy, Sr.
RB – Destin Mack, Tattnall Square, Sr.
RB – Deondre Duehart, Stratford Academy, So.
RB – Milkell Adams, Greene County, Sr.
RB – Ferris Lowery, Aquinas, Jr.
RB – Jamal Norman, Lincoln County, Sr.
RB – Dairon Jones, Warren County, So.
Slot – Jonathan Siegel, Stratford Academy, Jr.
Slot – Camiel Lawrence, Hancock Central, Sr.
WR – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian, Sr.
WR – Maurice Gordon, First Presbyterian, Sr.
WR – George Welch, Aquinas, Sr.
WR – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes, Jr.
WR – Nathan Hunt, Stratford Academy, Sr.
WR – Clarence Jackson, Wilkinson County, Sr.
TE – Larson McDaniel, Stratford Academy, Sr.
TE – Blaine Kizer, First Presbyterian, Sr.
OL – Zaion Stephenson, Twiggs County, Sr.
OL – Chandler Whittington, Tattnall Square, Sr.
OL – Peyton Braddy, Tattnall Square, Sr.
OL – Sammy Martin, Stratford Academy, Sr.
OL – Marques Blackmon, Lincoln County, Sr.
OL – Mondrecus Kendrick, Hancock Central, So.
OL – Dylan Moss, Warren County, So.
OL – John Lester, First Presbyterian, Sr.
OL – Wesley Wilson, First Presbyterian, Jr.
OL – Bailey Brock, Washington-Wilkes, Sr.
Defense
DL – Markesiuon Durham, Twiggs County, Sr.
DL – Brock Baggerly, Tattnall Square, Sr.
DL – DeMarcus Mims, Wilkinson County, Jr.
DL – Jourdain Irvin, Stratford Academy, Sr.
DL – Travon Leverett, Lincoln County, Sr.
DL – Vontavis Crawford, Warren County, Jr.
DL – Devonte Owens, Washington-Wilkes, Sr.
DL – Markel Carswell, Twiggs County, Sr.
DL – Dane Frier, Mount de Sales, Sr.
DL – Bradley White, Aquinas, Sr.
DL – Ta’jae Lewis, Greene County, Jr.
LB – Tucker Massey, Stratford Academy, Sr.
LB – Jayden Robinson, Lincoln County, Sr.
LB – Jamiah Fountain, Hancock Central, Jr.
LB – Jaquan Hardin, Hancock Central, Jr.
LB – Joshua Miller, Greene County, Sr.
LB – Joseph Douglas, Aquinas, Sr.
LB – Jaden Hawkins, Warren County, Sr.
LB – Ryan Jones, First Presbyterian, Sr.
LB – Said Wanna, Mount de Sales, Sr.
LB – Josiah Cotton, Mount de Sales, Jr.
DB – Brandon Mays, Wilkinson County, Sr.
DB – Jamie O’Quinn, Stratford Academy, Sr.
DB – Kentarvius Brinkley, Warren County, Sr.
DB – Gian Davis, Washington-Wilkes, Sr.
DB – Luke Leatherwood, Mount de Sales, Sr.
DB – Robert Johnson, First Presbyterian, Sr.
ATH – Adrian Hardwick, Mount de Sales, Sr.
