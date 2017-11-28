Our Products
All-region teams: Cox, Reid named top offensive players in 7-A

Here is the all-region team for 7-A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Offensive players of the year: QB Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian, Sr., and QB Javon Reid, Lincoln County, Sr.

Defensive players of the year: DB Midarious Roberts, Lincoln County, Sr., and DL Tobe Umerah, Stratford Academy, Sr.

Special teams players of the year: PK Jake Jamison, Stratford Academy, Sr., and PK Crimmins Hankinson, Aquinas, Sr.

Coach of the year: James Leonard, Aquinas

Offense

QB – C’Darius Kelley, Greene County, Jr.

QB – John Paul, Aquinas, Sr.

QB – Donovan Anthony, Washington-Wilkes, So.

RB – Tyler Jordan, Stratford Academy, Sr.

RB – Destin Mack, Tattnall Square, Sr.

RB – Deondre Duehart, Stratford Academy, So.

RB – Milkell Adams, Greene County, Sr.

RB – Ferris Lowery, Aquinas, Jr.

RB – Jamal Norman, Lincoln County, Sr.

RB – Dairon Jones, Warren County, So.

Slot – Jonathan Siegel, Stratford Academy, Jr.

Slot – Camiel Lawrence, Hancock Central, Sr.

WR – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian, Sr.

WR – Maurice Gordon, First Presbyterian, Sr.

WR – George Welch, Aquinas, Sr.

WR – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes, Jr.

WR – Nathan Hunt, Stratford Academy, Sr.

WR – Clarence Jackson, Wilkinson County, Sr.

TE – Larson McDaniel, Stratford Academy, Sr.

TE – Blaine Kizer, First Presbyterian, Sr.

OL – Zaion Stephenson, Twiggs County, Sr.

OL – Chandler Whittington, Tattnall Square, Sr.

OL – Peyton Braddy, Tattnall Square, Sr.

OL – Sammy Martin, Stratford Academy, Sr.

OL – Marques Blackmon, Lincoln County, Sr.

OL – Mondrecus Kendrick, Hancock Central, So.

OL – Dylan Moss, Warren County, So.

OL – John Lester, First Presbyterian, Sr.

OL – Wesley Wilson, First Presbyterian, Jr.

OL – Bailey Brock, Washington-Wilkes, Sr.

Defense

DL – Markesiuon Durham, Twiggs County, Sr.

DL – Brock Baggerly, Tattnall Square, Sr.

DL – DeMarcus Mims, Wilkinson County, Jr.

DL – Jourdain Irvin, Stratford Academy, Sr.

DL – Travon Leverett, Lincoln County, Sr.

DL – Vontavis Crawford, Warren County, Jr.

DL – Devonte Owens, Washington-Wilkes, Sr.

DL – Markel Carswell, Twiggs County, Sr.

DL – Dane Frier, Mount de Sales, Sr.

DL – Bradley White, Aquinas, Sr.

DL – Ta’jae Lewis, Greene County, Jr.

LB – Tucker Massey, Stratford Academy, Sr.

LB – Jayden Robinson, Lincoln County, Sr.

LB – Jamiah Fountain, Hancock Central, Jr.

LB – Jaquan Hardin, Hancock Central, Jr.

LB – Joshua Miller, Greene County, Sr.

LB – Joseph Douglas, Aquinas, Sr.

LB – Jaden Hawkins, Warren County, Sr.

LB – Ryan Jones, First Presbyterian, Sr.

LB – Said Wanna, Mount de Sales, Sr.

LB – Josiah Cotton, Mount de Sales, Jr.

DB – Brandon Mays, Wilkinson County, Sr.

DB – Jamie O’Quinn, Stratford Academy, Sr.

DB – Kentarvius Brinkley, Warren County, Sr.

DB – Gian Davis, Washington-Wilkes, Sr.

DB – Luke Leatherwood, Mount de Sales, Sr.

DB – Robert Johnson, First Presbyterian, Sr.

ATH – Adrian Hardwick, Mount de Sales, Sr.

