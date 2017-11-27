Maxwell Quarterfinal Summary: Parity defines the postseason

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– Benedictine and Manchester became the latest favorites to fall, joining Lowndes and Cartersville as teams that were once pegged to take home the title but are no longer playing. They also leave their respective brackets wide open as parity has come to define the last two rounds after favorites dominated Round One.

– Eagle’s Landing Christian is the only remaining heavy favorite, although Buford, Marist, and Greater Atlanta Christian have just slightly better than a 50% chance of winning out.

– Two great matchups this weekend as Buford takes on Rome in a rematch of last year’s Class AAAAA title game and Colquitt County visits Brookwood in an effort to avenge a mid-season loss and advance to the title game for the third time in four years.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.08%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,067 of 2,246 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.03%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.87 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.04

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Lowndes 11-1 89.63 1 Lee County 12-1 76.25 2 North Gwinnett 12-1 87.84 2 Tucker 12-1 74.59 3 Grayson 10-2 85.66 3 Coffee 9-3 74.56 4 Brookwood 11-2 85.37 4 Glynn Academy 9-3 72.00 5 Colquitt County 10-3 83.99 5 Mays 11-2 68.49 6 Archer 12-1 83.49 6 Brunswick 7-3 67.06 7 Tift County 11-2 83.32 7 Northside (Warner Robins) 8-4 67.05 8 Walton 11-1 82.95 8 Allatoona 9-4 61.87 9 McEachern 10-3 81.07 9 Valdosta 4-7 61.67 10 Parkview 9-4 75.76 10 Harrison 9-4 61.51 11 Hillgrove 8-4 74.89 11 Alpharetta 11-2 60.51 12 Mill Creek 8-4 74.24 12 Richmond Hill 7-3 60.38 13 Milton 9-3 72.78 13 Douglas County 10-2 58.50 14 South Forsyth 10-1 72.69 14 Effingham County 5-6 58.04 15 Norcross 5-6 70.01 15 Dacula 7-5 57.12 AAAAA AAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Buford 11-1 89.88 1 Marist 13-0 79.13 2 Rome 13-0 81.94 2 Cartersville 11-1 78.90 3 Warner Robins 13-0 76.40 3 Blessed Trinity 11-2 74.39 4 Stockbridge 12-1 76.20 4 Burke County 12-1 66.99 5 Jones County 11-2 68.59 5 Cedartown 10-2 63.04 6 Wayne County 9-2 63.14 6 Mary Persons 11-2 62.48 7 Starr’s Mill 11-2 61.53 7 Ridgeland 11-1 61.63 8 Eagle’s Landing 7-5 61.24 8 Thomson 10-2 61.60 9 Carver (Atlanta) 12-1 60.07 9 St. Pius X 8-5 61.49 10 Dutchtown 7-4 58.84 10 Jefferson 10-3 58.96 11 Carrollton 10-3 57.22 11 Troup 9-3 58.78 12 Bainbridge 8-4 57.08 12 Woodward Academy 11-2 53.73 13 Ware County 5-6 56.46 13 Americus-Sumter 9-3 52.59 14 Flowery Branch 9-3 55.57 14 White County 7-4 50.21 15 Griffin 9-2 52.41 15 Sandy Creek 5-5 48.98 AAA AA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Greater Atlanta Christian 12-1 80.59 1 Rabun County 13-0 83.22 2 Cedar Grove 13-0 72.95 2 Hapeville Charter 12-1 81.78 3 Peach County 12-1 72.07 3 Benedictine 12-1 75.78 4 Calhoun 12-1 63.36 4 Brooks County 11-1 67.09 5 Lovett 7-5 53.62 5 Screven County 11-1 66.73 6 Crisp County 9-2 53.56 6 Heard County 12-1 63.70 7 Jenkins 12-1 50.02 7 Thomasville 12-1 62.19 8 Westminster (Atlanta) 7-6 48.24 8 Dodge County 10-1 56.73 9 Pace Academy 5-5 47.72 9 Toombs County 10-2 56.56 10 Pike County 9-4 46.78 10 Callaway 11-2 54.22 11 Monroe Area 10-2 46.07 11 Jefferson County 10-2 52.85 12 Liberty County 9-4 45.55 12 Fitzgerald 4-7 48.91 13 Dawson County 8-4 43.94 13 Vidalia 5-5 47.71 14 Westside (Macon) 8-4 43.48 14 Rockmart 9-3 47.60 15 Bremen 9-2 42.53 15 Swainsboro 6-4 45.40 A – Public A – Private Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Irwin County 11-1 52.00 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 12-0 72.76 2 Clinch County 10-2 50.88 2 Athens Academy 12-0 56.94 3 Emanuel County Institute 11-1 46.59 3 Mount Paran Christian 11-1 49.02 4 Manchester 11-1 45.41 4 Prince Avenue Christian 11-1 44.58 5 Macon County 8-4 43.77 5 Wesleyan 8-3 43.20 6 Mount Zion (Carroll) 10-2 40.82 6 Calvary Day 10-3 42.29 7 Charlton County 9-3 37.74 7 Stratford Academy 10-2 40.39 8 Lincoln County 7-5 35.12 8 Mount Pisgah Christian 8-3 36.38 9 Dooly County 5-7 33.00 9 Savannah Country Day 10-3 35.57 10 Marion County 9-3 32.86 10 Darlington 8-5 35.02 11 Commerce 8-3 30.96 11 Aquinas 7-4 33.57 12 Washington-Wilkes 7-5 30.94 12 Whitefield Academy 8-4 29.98 13 Schley County 8-4 30.08 13 Savannah Christian 6-5 29.53 14 Taylor County 8-3 29.82 14 First Presbyterian 8-4 28.94 15 Mitchell County 10-2 29.51 15 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 7-5 27.92

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average 1 1 – AAAAAAA 89.61 79.94 2 8 – AAAAAAA 82.06 59.92 3 3 – AAAAAAA 80.23 67.94 4 6 – AAAAAAA 79.70 54.92 5 7 – AAAAAAA 79.08 56.05 6 1 – AAAAAA 77.01 65.87 7 4 – AAAAAAA 75.88 60.34 8 7 – AAAA 74.46 55.49 9 8 – AAAAA 73.64 38.43 10 5 – AAAAAAA 72.08 55.41 11 4 – AAAAA 71.88 52.30 12 2 – AAAAAA 71.50 60.64 13 5 – AAAA 70.49 50.03 14 7 – AAAAA 69.35 46.72 15 1 – AAAAA 66.14 44.55 16 2 – AA 65.30 43.60 17 8 – AA 64.84 9.00 18 6 – AA 64.10 29.01 19 5 – AAAAAA 64.09 45.09 20 7 – AAA 64.01 29.90 21 6 – AAAAAA 63.52 48.89 22 1 – AA 63.36 46.42 23 5 – AAA 62.26 35.15 24 3 – AAAA 61.35 37.95 25 4 – AAAAAA 60.61 36.36 26 2 – AAAAA 59.41 46.24 27 8 – AAAA 59.29 44.13 28 2 – AAAAAAA 59.25 48.32 29 4 – AAA 59.01 30.73 30 2 – AAAA 57.38 44.17 31 5 – A 57.36 25.88 32 3 – AAAAA 57.01 40.78 33 5 – AA 56.04 33.92 34 3 – AAAAAA 55.89 43.21 35 7 – AAAAAA 54.81 35.93 36 4 – AA 54.73 20.36 37 8 – AAAAAA 54.14 40.40 38 6 – AAAA 53.41 31.85 39 6 – AAAAA 52.55 33.18 40 3 – AA 51.60 36.35 41 1 – AAAA 51.39 35.41 42 6 – AAA 50.32 22.90 6-South – AAA 53.04 32.14 6-North – AAA 28.75 14.77 43 2 – A 49.00 26.98 44 1 – AAA 46.52 29.27 45 8 – A 46.40 17.58 46 4 – AAAA 46.16 23.99 47 6 – A 45.27 18.89 6-Div B – A 41.90 20.57 6-Div A – A 36.89 17.09 48 4 – A 43.94 16.52 4-Div B – A 40.01 23.73 4-Div A – A 36.34 6.21 49 3 – A 43.50 20.19 3-Div A – A 39.18 24.21 3-Div B – A 36.42 15.57 50 8 – AAA 42.43 26.89 51 7 – AA 41.78 16.99 52 5 – AAAAA 41.27 28.42 53 3 – AAA 41.09 17.81 54 7 – A 40.01 18.06 7-Div A – A 35.97 20.35 7-Div B – A 33.14 15.03 55 2 – AAA 39.73 24.13 56 1 – A 23.18 -1.90

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood 08/25 Grovetown North Oconee 14 – 35 19.87 87.9% 0.146 10/13 Carrollton Hiram 14 – 41 14.13 80.4% 0.215 08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 17.42 85.1% 0.229 08/19 Toombs County East Laurens 10 – 8 53.87 99.5% 0.230 09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 15.39 82.3% 0.230 08/25 Centennial Wheeler 38 – 42 17.09 84.7% 0.234 08/18 Pebblebrook South Cobb 7 – 10 16.53 83.9% 0.247 09/15 North Cobb East Coweta 35 – 36 16.64 84.1% 0.256 09/15 Aquinas Mount de Sales 3 – 14 13.12 78.8% 0.266 09/22 St. Pius X Lanier 33 – 36 14.73 81.4% 0.273 09/15 Evans Washington County 48 – 49 15.01 81.8% 0.280 08/25 Elbert County Washington-Wilkes 15 – 33 10.62 74.3% 0.290 10/20 Lee County Valdosta 28 – 31 13.54 79.5% 0.291 10/20 Glynn Academy Richmond Hill 7 – 12 12.66 78.0% 0.296 09/01 First Presbyterian Brookstone 27 – 34 12.09 77.0% 0.297

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.