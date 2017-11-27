Maxwell Quarterfinal Summary: Parity defines the postseason
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Interesting results:
– Benedictine and Manchester became the latest favorites to fall, joining Lowndes and Cartersville as teams that were once pegged to take home the title but are no longer playing. They also leave their respective brackets wide open as parity has come to define the last two rounds after favorites dominated Round One.
– Eagle’s Landing Christian is the only remaining heavy favorite, although Buford, Marist, and Greater Atlanta Christian have just slightly better than a 50% chance of winning out.
– Two great matchups this weekend as Buford takes on Rome in a rematch of last year’s Class AAAAA title game and Colquitt County visits Brookwood in an effort to avenge a mid-season loss and advance to the title game for the third time in four years.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.08%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,067 of 2,246 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.03%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.87 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.04
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|11-1
|89.63
|1
|Lee County
|12-1
|76.25
|2
|North Gwinnett
|12-1
|87.84
|2
|Tucker
|12-1
|74.59
|3
|Grayson
|10-2
|85.66
|3
|Coffee
|9-3
|74.56
|4
|Brookwood
|11-2
|85.37
|4
|Glynn Academy
|9-3
|72.00
|5
|Colquitt County
|10-3
|83.99
|5
|Mays
|11-2
|68.49
|6
|Archer
|12-1
|83.49
|6
|Brunswick
|7-3
|67.06
|7
|Tift County
|11-2
|83.32
|7
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|8-4
|67.05
|8
|Walton
|11-1
|82.95
|8
|Allatoona
|9-4
|61.87
|9
|McEachern
|10-3
|81.07
|9
|Valdosta
|4-7
|61.67
|10
|Parkview
|9-4
|75.76
|10
|Harrison
|9-4
|61.51
|11
|Hillgrove
|8-4
|74.89
|11
|Alpharetta
|11-2
|60.51
|12
|Mill Creek
|8-4
|74.24
|12
|Richmond Hill
|7-3
|60.38
|13
|Milton
|9-3
|72.78
|13
|Douglas County
|10-2
|58.50
|14
|South Forsyth
|10-1
|72.69
|14
|Effingham County
|5-6
|58.04
|15
|Norcross
|5-6
|70.01
|15
|Dacula
|7-5
|57.12
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|11-1
|89.88
|1
|Marist
|13-0
|79.13
|2
|Rome
|13-0
|81.94
|2
|Cartersville
|11-1
|78.90
|3
|Warner Robins
|13-0
|76.40
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|11-2
|74.39
|4
|Stockbridge
|12-1
|76.20
|4
|Burke County
|12-1
|66.99
|5
|Jones County
|11-2
|68.59
|5
|Cedartown
|10-2
|63.04
|6
|Wayne County
|9-2
|63.14
|6
|Mary Persons
|11-2
|62.48
|7
|Starr’s Mill
|11-2
|61.53
|7
|Ridgeland
|11-1
|61.63
|8
|Eagle’s Landing
|7-5
|61.24
|8
|Thomson
|10-2
|61.60
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12-1
|60.07
|9
|St. Pius X
|8-5
|61.49
|10
|Dutchtown
|7-4
|58.84
|10
|Jefferson
|10-3
|58.96
|11
|Carrollton
|10-3
|57.22
|11
|Troup
|9-3
|58.78
|12
|Bainbridge
|8-4
|57.08
|12
|Woodward Academy
|11-2
|53.73
|13
|Ware County
|5-6
|56.46
|13
|Americus-Sumter
|9-3
|52.59
|14
|Flowery Branch
|9-3
|55.57
|14
|White County
|7-4
|50.21
|15
|Griffin
|9-2
|52.41
|15
|Sandy Creek
|5-5
|48.98
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|12-1
|80.59
|1
|Rabun County
|13-0
|83.22
|2
|Cedar Grove
|13-0
|72.95
|2
|Hapeville Charter
|12-1
|81.78
|3
|Peach County
|12-1
|72.07
|3
|Benedictine
|12-1
|75.78
|4
|Calhoun
|12-1
|63.36
|4
|Brooks County
|11-1
|67.09
|5
|Lovett
|7-5
|53.62
|5
|Screven County
|11-1
|66.73
|6
|Crisp County
|9-2
|53.56
|6
|Heard County
|12-1
|63.70
|7
|Jenkins
|12-1
|50.02
|7
|Thomasville
|12-1
|62.19
|8
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|7-6
|48.24
|8
|Dodge County
|10-1
|56.73
|9
|Pace Academy
|5-5
|47.72
|9
|Toombs County
|10-2
|56.56
|10
|Pike County
|9-4
|46.78
|10
|Callaway
|11-2
|54.22
|11
|Monroe Area
|10-2
|46.07
|11
|Jefferson County
|10-2
|52.85
|12
|Liberty County
|9-4
|45.55
|12
|Fitzgerald
|4-7
|48.91
|13
|Dawson County
|8-4
|43.94
|13
|Vidalia
|5-5
|47.71
|14
|Westside (Macon)
|8-4
|43.48
|14
|Rockmart
|9-3
|47.60
|15
|Bremen
|9-2
|42.53
|15
|Swainsboro
|6-4
|45.40
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|11-1
|52.00
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|12-0
|72.76
|2
|Clinch County
|10-2
|50.88
|2
|Athens Academy
|12-0
|56.94
|3
|Emanuel County Institute
|11-1
|46.59
|3
|Mount Paran Christian
|11-1
|49.02
|4
|Manchester
|11-1
|45.41
|4
|Prince Avenue Christian
|11-1
|44.58
|5
|Macon County
|8-4
|43.77
|5
|Wesleyan
|8-3
|43.20
|6
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|10-2
|40.82
|6
|Calvary Day
|10-3
|42.29
|7
|Charlton County
|9-3
|37.74
|7
|Stratford Academy
|10-2
|40.39
|8
|Lincoln County
|7-5
|35.12
|8
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|8-3
|36.38
|9
|Dooly County
|5-7
|33.00
|9
|Savannah Country Day
|10-3
|35.57
|10
|Marion County
|9-3
|32.86
|10
|Darlington
|8-5
|35.02
|11
|Commerce
|8-3
|30.96
|11
|Aquinas
|7-4
|33.57
|12
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-5
|30.94
|12
|Whitefield Academy
|8-4
|29.98
|13
|Schley County
|8-4
|30.08
|13
|Savannah Christian
|6-5
|29.53
|14
|Taylor County
|8-3
|29.82
|14
|First Presbyterian
|8-4
|28.94
|15
|Mitchell County
|10-2
|29.51
|15
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|7-5
|27.92
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|11-1
|89.88
|43.47
|132
|2 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|11-1
|89.63
|62.34
|19
|3 [2]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|12-1
|87.84
|63.86
|15
|4 [3]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|10-2
|85.66
|66.00
|12
|5 [4]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|11-2
|85.37
|64.37
|14
|6 [5]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|10-3
|83.99
|73.06
|1
|7 [6]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|12-1
|83.49
|63.39
|18
|8 [7]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|11-2
|83.32
|66.23
|11
|9 [1]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|13-0
|83.22
|26.57
|303
|10 [8]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|11-1
|82.95
|60.37
|26
|11 [2]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|13-0
|81.94
|44.96
|116
|12 [2]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|12-1
|81.78
|35.30
|218
|13 [9]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|10-3
|81.07
|66.38
|10
|14 [1]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|12-1
|80.59
|37.67
|188
|15 [1]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|13-0
|79.13
|49.91
|76
|16 [2]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|11-1
|78.90
|52.07
|59
|17 [3]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|13-0
|76.40
|50.87
|68
|18 [1]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|12-1
|76.25
|53.79
|47
|19 [4]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|12-1
|76.20
|52.12
|58
|20 [3]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|12-1
|75.78
|46.27
|103
|21 [10]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|9-4
|75.76
|61.03
|23
|22 [11]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.89
|67.05
|9
|23 [2]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|12-1
|74.59
|40.40
|164
|24 [3]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|74.56
|63.64
|16
|25 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|11-2
|74.39
|53.69
|48
|26 [12]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.24
|61.82
|21
|27 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|13-0
|72.95
|35.86
|207
|28 [13]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|9-3
|72.78
|58.04
|32
|29 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|12-0
|72.76
|29.27
|279
|30 [14]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|10-1
|72.69
|52.82
|52
|31 [3]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|12-1
|72.07
|36.54
|201
|32 [4]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|72.00
|61.19
|22
|33 [15]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|70.01
|68.48
|5
|34 [16]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-3
|69.61
|56.84
|35
|35 [17]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|9-3
|69.22
|44.27
|126
|36 [5]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|11-2
|68.59
|51.04
|66
|37 [5]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|11-2
|68.49
|48.16
|87
|38 [18]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|68.03
|54.64
|38
|39 [4]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|11-1
|67.09
|44.07
|129
|40 [6]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|67.06
|53.81
|46
|41 [7]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|8-4
|67.05
|58.61
|30
|42 [4]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|12-1
|66.99
|40.47
|162
|43 [19]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-5
|66.92
|63.40
|17
|44 [5]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|11-1
|66.73
|27.01
|298
|45 [20]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|7-5
|64.22
|59.81
|28
|46 [6]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|12-1
|63.70
|33.39
|242
|47 [21]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|63.37
|62.11
|20
|48 [4]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|12-1
|63.36
|34.48
|225
|49 [6]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|9-2
|63.14
|45.74
|108
|50 [5]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|10-2
|63.04
|44.44
|122
|51 [22]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|62.79
|58.12
|31
|52 [6]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|11-2
|62.48
|41.18
|152
|53 [7]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|12-1
|62.19
|38.90
|181
|54 [8]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|9-4
|61.87
|53.02
|51
|55 [9]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|61.67
|68.49
|4
|56 [7]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|11-1
|61.63
|33.57
|238
|57 [23]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6-4
|61.63
|55.78
|37
|58 [8]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|10-2
|61.60
|37.08
|197
|59 [7]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|11-2
|61.53
|46.36
|102
|60 [10]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|9-4
|61.51
|52.23
|57
|61 [9]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|8-5
|61.49
|54.53
|39
|62 [8]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|7-5
|61.24
|54.27
|41
|63 [24]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|60.84
|60.92
|24
|64 [11]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|11-2
|60.51
|41.42
|148
|65 [12]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|60.38
|49.02
|81
|66 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|12-1
|60.07
|35.78
|209
|67 [10]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|10-3
|58.96
|45.57
|111
|68 [10]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|7-4
|58.84
|50.61
|72
|69 [11]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|9-3
|58.78
|38.96
|180
|70 [25]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|58.67
|54.04
|45
|71 [13]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|10-2
|58.50
|42.96
|135
|72 [14]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-6
|58.04
|59.04
|29
|73 [26]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|57.37
|50.83
|69
|74 [27]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-8
|57.33
|68.90
|3
|75 [11]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|10-3
|57.22
|45.57
|110
|76 [15]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|57.12
|48.94
|82
|77 [12]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|8-4
|57.08
|44.89
|118
|78 [28]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|56.99
|72.50
|2
|79 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|12-0
|56.94
|18.51
|368
|80 [8]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|10-1
|56.73
|37.18
|194
|81 [9]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|10-2
|56.56
|36.85
|199
|82 [13]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|5-6
|56.46
|60.26
|27
|83 [16]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|56.08
|38.37
|183
|84 [14]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|9-3
|55.57
|41.24
|151
|85 [10]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|11-2
|54.22
|34.08
|231
|86 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|53.91
|49.93
|75
|87 [12]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|11-2
|53.73
|31.70
|260
|88 [18]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|53.71
|47.47
|94
|89 [5]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|7-5
|53.62
|44.32
|123
|90 [29]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|3-8
|53.58
|67.94
|7
|91 [30]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|53.58
|56.68
|36
|92 [6]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|9-2
|53.56
|33.53
|240
|93 [31]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|53.20
|46.78
|100
|94 [11]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|10-2
|52.85
|26.42
|304
|95 [19]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|52.65
|45.44
|112
|96 [13]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|9-3
|52.59
|39.62
|171
|97 [15]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|9-2
|52.41
|39.68
|169
|98 [20]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|52.37
|49.60
|78
|99 [21]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|52.37
|47.07
|97
|100 [32]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|52.15
|42.84
|136
|101 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|11-1
|52.00
|31.25
|263
|102 [22]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|51.89
|46.88
|99
|103 [23]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|8-4
|51.73
|39.84
|166
|104 [16]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|5-5
|51.33
|51.72
|61
|105 [2]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|10-2
|50.88
|28.52
|285
|106 [17]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|5-6
|50.49
|51.52
|64
|107 [14]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|7-4
|50.21
|44.29
|124
|108 [7]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|12-1
|50.02
|28.62
|283
|109 [33]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-6
|49.90
|56.92
|34
|110 [34]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|49.63
|52.45
|55
|111 [24]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|49.57
|43.21
|133
|112 [3]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|11-1
|49.02
|25.48
|313
|113 [15]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|5-5
|48.98
|47.85
|91
|114 [12]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|4-7
|48.91
|54.07
|44
|115 [16]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|6-6
|48.88
|48.91
|83
|116 [18]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|7-4
|48.78
|39.75
|168
|117 [8]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|7-6
|48.24
|45.58
|109
|118 [17]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|9-2
|48.16
|25.95
|308
|119 [25]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|47.91
|44.58
|121
|120 [35]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|47.77
|46.26
|104
|121 [9]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|5-5
|47.72
|46.14
|105
|122 [13]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|5-5
|47.71
|48.22
|85
|123 [26]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|47.67
|44.72
|120
|124 [36]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-7
|47.65
|54.23
|42
|125 [14]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|9-3
|47.60
|21.02
|347
|126 [18]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|8-4
|47.59
|41.02
|153
|127 [37]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-7
|47.45
|54.13
|43
|128 [19]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|46.97
|50.99
|67
|129 [27]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|46.95
|64.51
|13
|130 [10]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|9-4
|46.78
|33.01
|245
|131 [3]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|11-1
|46.59
|20.55
|351
|132 [19]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|6-5
|46.29
|48.16
|86
|133 [20]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|7-4
|46.26
|41.48
|146
|134 [11]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|10-2
|46.07
|24.53
|323
|135 [28]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|45.72
|45.77
|107
|136 [21]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|5-6
|45.66
|50.79
|70
|137 [12]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|9-4
|45.55
|34.59
|224
|138 [4]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|11-1
|45.41
|17.46
|379
|139 [15]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|6-4
|45.40
|41.51
|145
|140 [29]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|45.24
|36.75
|200
|141 [22]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|45.22
|53.47
|49
|142 [23]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|9-3
|45.13
|32.13
|257
|143 [4]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|11-1
|44.58
|20.00
|355
|144 [30]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|44.20
|41.44
|147
|145 [24]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|44.13
|45.25
|113
|146 [20]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|7-5
|44.13
|39.76
|167
|147 [21]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-6
|44.12
|47.86
|90
|148 [25]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|5-5
|44.09
|42.57
|139
|149 [31]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|43.95
|42.74
|137
|150 [22]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|8-3
|43.95
|30.66
|269
|151 [13]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|8-4
|43.94
|33.12
|244
|152 [5]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|8-4
|43.77
|32.40
|253
|153 [26]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|43.49
|53.29
|50
|154 [14]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|8-4
|43.48
|34.44
|226
|155 [5]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|8-3
|43.20
|28.55
|284
|156 [27]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|9-3
|43.13
|30.75
|268
|157 [23]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|5-5
|43.02
|42.72
|138
|158 [28]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|8-3
|43.01
|33.79
|235
|159 [29]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|8-4
|43.01
|33.47
|241
|160 [24]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|8-3
|42.85
|32.08
|258
|161 [32]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|42.67
|50.56
|73
|162 [25]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|5-6
|42.60
|43.67
|130
|163 [16]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|6-4
|42.54
|37.88
|187
|164 [15]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|9-2
|42.53
|25.65
|312
|165 [6]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|10-3
|42.29
|24.62
|322
|166 [17]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|5-5
|41.95
|39.00
|178
|167 [38]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|41.92
|52.64
|53
|168 [18]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|8-4
|41.78
|27.07
|297
|169 [33]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|41.49
|47.09
|96
|170 [16]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|6-6
|41.23
|41.82
|142
|171 [26]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|4-6
|40.94
|45.04
|115
|172 [6]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|10-2
|40.82
|22.41
|337
|173 [19]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|9-3
|40.52
|20.96
|348
|174 [7]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|10-2
|40.39
|22.96
|334
|175 [20]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|4-7
|40.03
|47.52
|92
|176 [30]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|5-5
|40.01
|40.84
|157
|177 [21]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|7-5
|39.79
|33.55
|239
|178 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|39.74
|67.21
|8
|179 [27]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|6-5
|39.51
|37.34
|192
|180 [28]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|5-5
|39.09
|39.00
|179
|181 [17]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|9-2
|38.98
|22.19
|339
|182 [34]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|38.90
|36.03
|206
|183 [31]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|1-10
|38.29
|57.83
|33
|184 [35]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|38.09
|40.66
|158
|185 [29]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|37.90
|40.88
|156
|186 [7]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|9-3
|37.74
|25.79
|311
|187 [32]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|6-5
|37.69
|34.13
|229
|188 [36]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|37.69
|43.63
|131
|189 [22]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|5-5
|37.68
|38.20
|185
|190 [30]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|4-6
|37.60
|40.43
|163
|191 [23]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|6-4
|37.54
|27.76
|293
|192 [37]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|37.46
|48.11
|88
|193 [33]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|5-6
|37.45
|39.64
|170
|194 [34]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|6-5
|37.19
|35.65
|213
|195 [38]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|37.05
|29.91
|275
|196 [35]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-7
|36.80
|46.45
|101
|197 [31]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-5
|36.69
|32.27
|254
|198 [18]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|7-5
|36.52
|29.71
|277
|199 [8]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|8-3
|36.38
|23.51
|329
|200 [32]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|5-6
|36.33
|39.01
|177
|201 [19]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|6-5
|36.04
|30.48
|270
|202 [36]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|35.91
|50.34
|74
|203 [37]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-7
|35.77
|47.24
|95
|204 [40]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|35.67
|51.96
|60
|205 [39]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|35.63
|49.22
|80
|206 [9]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|10-3
|35.57
|20.82
|349
|207 [40]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|35.55
|44.08
|128
|208 [24]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|7-4
|35.38
|24.70
|320
|209 [8]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|7-5
|35.12
|27.91
|289
|210 [38]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|5-5
|35.11
|37.11
|196
|211 [10]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|8-5
|35.02
|28.24
|286
|212 [39]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|3-8
|34.92
|51.65
|63
|213 [41]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|34.77
|44.18
|127
|214 [42]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-9
|34.58
|52.58
|54
|215 [41]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|34.47
|68.15
|6
|216 [33]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-6
|33.86
|41.32
|150
|217 [11]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|7-4
|33.57
|25.01
|316
|218 [40]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|6-5
|33.03
|28.90
|281
|219 [34]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|4-7
|33.01
|40.58
|160
|220 [9]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|5-7
|33.00
|33.99
|232
|221 [35]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|3-8
|32.89
|40.14
|165
|222 [10]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|9-3
|32.86
|20.51
|352
|223 [25]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|5-6
|32.72
|36.46
|203
|224 [43]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|32.57
|47.86
|89
|225 [44]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|32.51
|44.85
|119
|226 [26]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|6-6
|32.46
|34.27
|227
|227 [41]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-7
|32.36
|41.73
|143
|228 [42]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-9
|32.30
|51.68
|62
|229 [36]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-7
|31.70
|47.00
|98
|230 [45]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|31.67
|39.11
|176
|231 [20]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|5-6
|31.67
|35.32
|217
|232 [46]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|31.65
|40.65
|159
|233 [21]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|4-7
|31.39
|38.55
|182
|234 [47]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|31.17
|39.40
|173
|235 [11]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|8-3
|30.96
|17.72
|376
|236 [12]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|7-5
|30.94
|27.66
|294
|237 [22]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|7-4
|30.83
|21.58
|341
|238 [48]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|30.54
|35.34
|216
|239 [23]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|3-8
|30.52
|40.94
|155
|240 [27]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-7
|30.40
|42.21
|141
|241 [28]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|7-4
|30.24
|19.79
|359
|242 [24]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|6-5
|30.08
|27.94
|288
|243 [13]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|8-4
|30.08
|20.24
|354
|244 [43]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|30.08
|44.27
|125
|245 [25]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|5-6
|30.05
|33.87
|233
|246 [37]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|6-5
|30.00
|25.89
|309
|247 [12]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|8-4
|29.98
|24.50
|324
|248 [29]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|5-4
|29.83
|26.94
|299
|249 [14]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|8-3
|29.82
|7.01
|400
|250 [44]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|5-6
|29.81
|32.15
|256
|251 [42]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|29.55
|51.09
|65
|252 [13]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|6-5
|29.53
|28.23
|287
|253 [15]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|10-2
|29.51
|4.01
|404
|254 [38]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|5-6
|29.50
|36.38
|205
|255 [16]
|Trion
|6 – A
|7-4
|29.27
|19.33
|362
|256 [39]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|7-3
|29.09
|11.47
|396
|257 [14]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|8-4
|28.94
|19.26
|365
|258 [43]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|28.71
|45.95
|106
|259 [17]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|4-7
|28.40
|32.41
|252
|260 [15]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|7-5
|27.92
|26.40
|305
|261 [26]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|3-7
|27.84
|36.98
|198
|262 [40]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|27.72
|32.19
|255
|263 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|27.71
|50.78
|71
|264 [45]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-8
|27.67
|42.54
|140
|265 [27]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|4-6
|27.60
|30.38
|271
|266 [30]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|5-6
|27.60
|31.51
|261
|267 [28]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|27.45
|23.96
|326
|268 [29]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|4-6
|27.17
|34.59
|223
|269 [49]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|27.01
|39.13
|175
|270 [41]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-9
|27.00
|45.18
|114
|271 [16]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|7-5
|26.78
|19.85
|358
|272 [17]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|7-4
|26.70
|17.30
|380
|273 [18]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|6-5
|26.46
|26.61
|302
|274 [31]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|7-4
|26.35
|17.11
|384
|275 [46]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|4-6
|26.08
|32.58
|250
|276 [42]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|3-7
|26.04
|37.13
|195
|277 [32]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|3-7
|25.84
|40.51
|161
|278 [19]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|8-4
|25.74
|17.99
|371
|279 [33]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|6-5
|25.51
|19.90
|357
|280 [30]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|5-6
|25.42
|30.85
|265
|281 [31]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|3-6
|25.28
|35.47
|215
|282 [47]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-8
|25.27
|37.56
|190
|283 [18]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|6-5
|25.02
|26.13
|307
|284 [45]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|25.00
|60.53
|25
|285 [48]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|3-7
|24.29
|34.93
|221
|286 [50]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|24.06
|33.71
|237
|287 [32]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|6-5
|23.81
|21.45
|342
|288 [49]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|5-6
|23.80
|25.09
|314
|289 [33]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-6
|23.66
|27.86
|290
|290 [50]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|2-7
|23.42
|35.76
|210
|291 [34]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|7-4
|23.30
|17.15
|382
|292 [51]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|22.80
|32.86
|247
|293 [52]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|22.43
|49.57
|79
|294 [34]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|2-8
|22.09
|35.86
|208
|295 [19]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|7-4
|22.01
|15.94
|390
|296 [35]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|6-4
|22.01
|23.33
|331
|297 [20]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|6-5
|21.88
|17.82
|373
|298 [35]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|4-7
|21.80
|30.78
|267
|299 [51]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-9
|21.68
|39.57
|172
|300 [52]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-10
|21.55
|44.89
|117
|301 [43]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|4-7
|21.53
|30.12
|274
|302 [20]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|6-5
|21.49
|17.92
|372
|303 [36]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|5-4
|21.39
|17.76
|374
|304 [21]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|9-3
|21.20
|3.53
|407
|305 [21]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|6-5
|20.80
|15.69
|391
|306 [36]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|3-7
|20.74
|32.72
|249
|307 [22]
|Walker
|6 – A
|5-6
|20.71
|25.07
|315
|308 [53]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|20.67
|41.00
|154
|309 [37]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|20.63
|38.11
|186
|310 [46]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|20.42
|49.84
|77
|311 [53]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|20.24
|37.32
|193
|312 [37]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|3-7
|20.18
|31.97
|259
|313 [23]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|5-6
|20.15
|23.22
|332
|314 [38]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|2-7
|20.12
|35.14
|219
|315 [44]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-6
|19.84
|24.17
|325
|316 [54]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|19.38
|41.37
|149
|317 [38]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|5-5
|19.36
|21.92
|340
|318 [39]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|2-9
|19.24
|32.85
|248
|319 [45]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-10
|18.63
|52.28
|56
|320 [22]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|3-6
|18.13
|24.78
|318
|321 [24]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-6
|17.89
|19.27
|363
|322 [39]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-8
|17.82
|43.09
|134
|323 [40]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|2-8
|17.66
|35.01
|220
|324 [40]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|1-9
|17.26
|37.59
|189
|325 [46]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|3-7
|17.12
|30.91
|264
|326 [55]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-10
|16.41
|47.51
|93
|327 [54]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-9
|16.37
|37.55
|191
|328 [23]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|3-7
|16.14
|25.85
|310
|329 [41]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|4-7
|15.58
|24.63
|321
|330 [42]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-7
|15.35
|27.85
|291
|331 [41]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|15.12
|15.40
|392
|332 [43]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|3-7
|14.55
|33.25
|243
|333 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|14.25
|38.29
|184
|334 [25]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|3-7
|14.19
|27.20
|295
|335 [47]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-9
|14.04
|35.75
|211
|336 [24]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|7-4
|13.83
|3.11
|408
|337 [26]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|4-6
|13.61
|19.27
|364
|338 [44]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|5-6
|13.30
|17.23
|381
|339 [47]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|13.05
|48.25
|84
|340 [57]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|2-8
|12.33
|32.91
|246
|341 [25]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|5-6
|12.29
|19.36
|361
|342 [42]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|1-8
|11.72
|29.22
|280
|343 [27]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|4-6
|11.20
|17.60
|378
|344 [26]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|5-5
|11.07
|12.94
|395
|345 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|4-6
|10.96
|16.25
|388
|346 [27]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|2-8
|10.95
|32.54
|251
|347 [28]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-8
|10.71
|27.81
|292
|348 [29]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|7-4
|10.67
|-0.87
|412
|349 [43]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|1-9
|10.62
|34.86
|222
|350 [44]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|9.75
|26.80
|300
|351 [45]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|4-6
|9.73
|18.11
|370
|352 [48]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|9.70
|33.84
|234
|353 [46]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-9
|8.69
|41.64
|144
|354 [45]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|3-7
|8.57
|23.18
|333
|355 [49]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-8
|7.89
|31.28
|262
|356 [30]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|3-7
|7.83
|21.06
|346
|357 [46]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-9
|7.56
|36.49
|202
|358 [47]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|3-7
|7.33
|23.34
|330
|359 [31]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|5-5
|5.32
|-0.17
|411
|360 [48]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-9
|5.04
|35.73
|212
|361 [49]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-10
|4.95
|33.79
|236
|362 [32]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-8
|3.83
|24.88
|317
|363 [50]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|2-8
|3.75
|26.15
|306
|364 [51]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-8
|3.66
|30.27
|273
|365 [47]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|5-5
|2.74
|6.88
|401
|366 [48]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-10
|2.68
|35.64
|214
|367 [33]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-8
|2.64
|14.99
|393
|368 [29]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|2.43
|16.81
|386
|369 [34]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|2-8
|2.25
|18.86
|367
|370 [50]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|3-7
|1.82
|23.94
|327
|371 [35]
|Portal
|3 – A
|2-8
|1.43
|21.10
|345
|372 [36]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|2-8
|1.07
|26.73
|301
|373 [49]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-9
|0.90
|22.22
|338
|374 [52]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-10
|0.47
|30.28
|272
|375 [37]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|4-6
|0.44
|5.71
|403
|376 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-9
|0.08
|29.81
|276
|377 [50]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|3-7
|-0.02
|16.06
|389
|378 [51]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|2-8
|-0.36
|17.69
|377
|379 [38]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-9
|-0.64
|28.84
|282
|380 [30]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|2-8
|-0.92
|19.14
|366
|381 [31]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|-1.38
|17.13
|383
|382 [52]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|2-9
|-1.73
|19.94
|356
|383 [39]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-7
|-2.18
|11.20
|397
|384 [53]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-2.70
|24.76
|319
|385 [54]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-3.34
|18.20
|369
|386 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-9
|-4.02
|34.24
|228
|387 [51]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|-4.35
|21.36
|343
|388 [32]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-9
|-6.88
|20.57
|350
|389 [55]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-9
|-7.07
|23.67
|328
|390 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-10
|-8.00
|30.85
|266
|391 [40]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-9
|-8.04
|16.38
|387
|392 [34]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-8
|-8.06
|17.76
|375
|393 [41]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|2-8
|-8.07
|21.36
|344
|394 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|-9.32
|54.52
|40
|395 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|4-6
|-10.64
|2.47
|409
|396 [58]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-9
|-10.91
|39.16
|174
|397 [54]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-8
|-11.92
|19.39
|360
|398 [42]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-12.17
|3.80
|406
|399 [43]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-12.49
|3.90
|405
|400 [44]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|3-7
|-13.42
|8.59
|398
|401 [45]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|1-9
|-13.78
|20.50
|353
|402 [55]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|1-9
|-16.77
|14.39
|394
|403 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-10
|-17.07
|36.43
|204
|404 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|3-7
|-17.98
|-2.99
|415
|405 [35]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-10
|-20.13
|22.61
|336
|406 [56]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-10
|-20.50
|29.47
|278
|407 [57]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-10
|-21.34
|27.15
|296
|408 [47]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-8
|-21.72
|1.10
|410
|409 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|1-9
|-21.78
|6.30
|402
|410 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-10
|-22.88
|34.11
|230
|411 [48]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-10
|-24.24
|22.69
|335
|412 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|1-9
|-24.28
|17.09
|385
|413 [49]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|3-7
|-25.27
|-2.49
|414
|414 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-9
|-33.08
|-1.56
|413
|415 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|3-7
|-41.75
|-25.76
|416
|416 [36]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-10
|-46.19
|7.16
|399
|417 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|2-7
|-55.61
|-48.63
|418
|418 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-6
|-70.09
|-29.68
|417
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|1 – AAAAAAA
|89.61
|79.94
|2
|8 – AAAAAAA
|82.06
|59.92
|3
|3 – AAAAAAA
|80.23
|67.94
|4
|6 – AAAAAAA
|79.70
|54.92
|5
|7 – AAAAAAA
|79.08
|56.05
|6
|1 – AAAAAA
|77.01
|65.87
|7
|4 – AAAAAAA
|75.88
|60.34
|8
|7 – AAAA
|74.46
|55.49
|9
|8 – AAAAA
|73.64
|38.43
|10
|5 – AAAAAAA
|72.08
|55.41
|11
|4 – AAAAA
|71.88
|52.30
|12
|2 – AAAAAA
|71.50
|60.64
|13
|5 – AAAA
|70.49
|50.03
|14
|7 – AAAAA
|69.35
|46.72
|15
|1 – AAAAA
|66.14
|44.55
|16
|2 – AA
|65.30
|43.60
|17
|8 – AA
|64.84
|9.00
|18
|6 – AA
|64.10
|29.01
|19
|5 – AAAAAA
|64.09
|45.09
|20
|7 – AAA
|64.01
|29.90
|21
|6 – AAAAAA
|63.52
|48.89
|22
|1 – AA
|63.36
|46.42
|23
|5 – AAA
|62.26
|35.15
|24
|3 – AAAA
|61.35
|37.95
|25
|4 – AAAAAA
|60.61
|36.36
|26
|2 – AAAAA
|59.41
|46.24
|27
|8 – AAAA
|59.29
|44.13
|28
|2 – AAAAAAA
|59.25
|48.32
|29
|4 – AAA
|59.01
|30.73
|30
|2 – AAAA
|57.38
|44.17
|31
|5 – A
|57.36
|25.88
|32
|3 – AAAAA
|57.01
|40.78
|33
|5 – AA
|56.04
|33.92
|34
|3 – AAAAAA
|55.89
|43.21
|35
|7 – AAAAAA
|54.81
|35.93
|36
|4 – AA
|54.73
|20.36
|37
|8 – AAAAAA
|54.14
|40.40
|38
|6 – AAAA
|53.41
|31.85
|39
|6 – AAAAA
|52.55
|33.18
|40
|3 – AA
|51.60
|36.35
|41
|1 – AAAA
|51.39
|35.41
|42
|6 – AAA
|50.32
|22.90
|6-South – AAA
|53.04
|32.14
|6-North – AAA
|28.75
|14.77
|43
|2 – A
|49.00
|26.98
|44
|1 – AAA
|46.52
|29.27
|45
|8 – A
|46.40
|17.58
|46
|4 – AAAA
|46.16
|23.99
|47
|6 – A
|45.27
|18.89
|6-Div B – A
|41.90
|20.57
|6-Div A – A
|36.89
|17.09
|48
|4 – A
|43.94
|16.52
|4-Div B – A
|40.01
|23.73
|4-Div A – A
|36.34
|6.21
|49
|3 – A
|43.50
|20.19
|3-Div A – A
|39.18
|24.21
|3-Div B – A
|36.42
|15.57
|50
|8 – AAA
|42.43
|26.89
|51
|7 – AA
|41.78
|16.99
|52
|5 – AAAAA
|41.27
|28.42
|53
|3 – AAA
|41.09
|17.81
|54
|7 – A
|40.01
|18.06
|7-Div A – A
|35.97
|20.35
|7-Div B – A
|33.14
|15.03
|55
|2 – AAA
|39.73
|24.13
|56
|1 – A
|23.18
|-1.90
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|08/25
|Grovetown
|North Oconee
|14 – 35
|19.87
|87.9%
|0.146
|10/13
|Carrollton
|Hiram
|14 – 41
|14.13
|80.4%
|0.215
|08/25
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Armuchee
|23 – 27
|17.42
|85.1%
|0.229
|08/19
|Toombs County
|East Laurens
|10 – 8
|53.87
|99.5%
|0.230
|09/16
|Drew
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|6 – 17
|15.39
|82.3%
|0.230
|08/25
|Centennial
|Wheeler
|38 – 42
|17.09
|84.7%
|0.234
|08/18
|Pebblebrook
|South Cobb
|7 – 10
|16.53
|83.9%
|0.247
|09/15
|North Cobb
|East Coweta
|35 – 36
|16.64
|84.1%
|0.256
|09/15
|Aquinas
|Mount de Sales
|3 – 14
|13.12
|78.8%
|0.266
|09/22
|St. Pius X
|Lanier
|33 – 36
|14.73
|81.4%
|0.273
|09/15
|Evans
|Washington County
|48 – 49
|15.01
|81.8%
|0.280
|08/25
|Elbert County
|Washington-Wilkes
|15 – 33
|10.62
|74.3%
|0.290
|10/20
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|28 – 31
|13.54
|79.5%
|0.291
|10/20
|Glynn Academy
|Richmond Hill
|7 – 12
|12.66
|78.0%
|0.296
|09/01
|First Presbyterian
|Brookstone
|27 – 34
|12.09
|77.0%
|0.297
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|86.49
|11/17
|North Gwinnett
|Grayson
|35 – 28
|3.22
|58.0%
|85.79
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|51 – 38
|5.27
|62.9%
|85.71
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|51 – 45
|6.68
|66.1%
|84.80
|08/19
|North Gwinnett
|Walton
|28 – 31
|4.89
|62.0%
|84.75
|12/01
|Buford
|Rome
|–
|6.90
|66.6%
|84.54
|10/13
|Grayson
|Archer
|3 – 6
|1.14
|52.8%
|84.53
|09/15
|Brookwood
|Colquitt County
|42 – 25
|2.42
|56.0%
|84.53
|12/01
|Brookwood
|Colquitt County
|–
|2.42
|56.0%
|84.34
|08/19
|Brookwood
|Archer
|17 – 25
|1.88
|54.7%
|84.11
|08/25
|Brookwood
|Walton
|35 – 42
|1.39
|53.5%
|84.11
|11/24
|Brookwood
|Tift County
|35 – 28
|3.09
|57.7%
|83.73
|11/24
|Archer
|Colquitt County
|7 – 12
|0.54
|51.4%
|83.58
|10/20
|Colquitt County
|Tift County
|35 – 38
|1.70
|54.2%
|83.47
|11/17
|Colquitt County
|Walton
|28 – 21
|0.00
|50.0%
|83.15
|11/17
|Lowndes
|McEachern
|31 – 36
|9.59
|72.3%
View Comments 0