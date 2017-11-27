GHSA football semifinals schedule
Friday
Class AAAAAAA
R1 #3 Colquitt County at R7 #1 Brookwood
R3 #2 McEachern at R6 #1 North Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA
R1 #2 Coffee at R4 #1 Tucker
R1 #1 Lee County at R2 #1 Glynn Academy
Class AAAAA
R7 #1 Rome at R8 #1 Buford
R1 #1 Warner Robbins at R6 #1 Carver Atlanta
Class AAAA
R7 #1 Marist at R8 #1 St. Pius
R7 #2 Blessed Trinity at R2 #1 Mary Persons
Class AAA
R7 #1 GACS at R4 #1 Peach County
R5 #1 Cedar Grove at R6 #1 Calhoun
Class AA
R1 #2 Brooks County at R8 #1 Rabun County
R5 #1 Heard County at R6 #1 Hapeville Charter
Class A-Public
#8 Mt. Zion at #5 Clinch County
#3 ECI at #2 Irwin County
Class A-Private
#5 Prince Avenue at #1 ELCA
#3 Mt. Paran at #2 Athens Academy
View Comments 0