GHSA football semifinals schedule

North Gwinnett students signal fourth quarter. (AJ Reynolds/Special to AJC)

Friday

Class AAAAAAA

R1 #3 Colquitt County at R7 #1 Brookwood
R3 #2 McEachern at R6 #1 North Gwinnett

Class AAAAAA

R1 #2 Coffee at R4 #1 Tucker
R1 #1 Lee County at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

Class AAAAA

R7 #1 Rome at R8 #1 Buford
R1 #1 Warner Robbins at R6 #1 Carver Atlanta

Class AAAA

R7 #1 Marist at R8 #1 St. Pius
R7 #2 Blessed Trinity at R2 #1 Mary Persons

Class AAA

R7 #1 GACS at R4 #1 Peach County
R5 #1 Cedar Grove at R6 #1 Calhoun

Class AA

R1 #2 Brooks County at R8 #1 Rabun County
R5 #1 Heard County at R6 #1 Hapeville Charter

Class A-Public

#8 Mt. Zion at #5 Clinch County
#3 ECI at #2 Irwin County

Class A-Private

#5 Prince Avenue at #1 ELCA
#3 Mt. Paran at #2 Athens Academy

