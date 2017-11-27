Daily Trivia: Five semifinal coaches who led previous schools to the final four
Rome coach John Reid and Buford coach John Ford, whose teams meet Friday in the Class AAAAA semifinals, have been head coaches in final fours with previous Georgia schools. So have Blessed Trinity’s Tim McFarlin, Rabun County’s Lee Shaw and Coffee’s Robby Pruitt. Which former schools did these five coaches lead to the semifinals? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Wednesday’s question: Blessed Trinity defeated No. 1-ranked Calhoun, ending Calhoun’s 28-game winning streak, in the 2015 Class AAA semifinals. Blessed Trinity beat No. 1 Cartersville, ending Cartersville’s 41-game winning streak, in the second round this season.
