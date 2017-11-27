Daily List: Most recent semifinal appearances for this year’s final 32 teams
Four teams are in the semifinals for the first time. Those teams, with their first season of varsity football in parentheses, are Rabun County (1949), Mount Zion (1956), Lee County (1971) and Heard County (1972). Twelve of the 32 semifinalists are back from last season. Here are the 32, with their most recent seasons in the semifinals.
First – Heard County
First – Lee County
First – Mount Zion (Carroll)
First – Rabun County
1968 – Carver (Atlanta)
1981 – Coffee
2007 – Athens Academy
2010 – Brookwood
2011 – Warner Robins
2013 – North Gwinnett
2013 – Marist
2014 – McEachern
2014 – St. Pius
2014 – Brooks County
2014 – Mount Paran Christian
2015 – Irwin County
2015 – Colquitt County
2015 – Glynn Academy
2015 – Blessed Trinity
2015 – Calhoun
2016 – Buford, Cedar Grove, Clinch County, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Emanuel County Institute, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hapeville Charter, Mary Persons, Peach County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rome, Tucker
