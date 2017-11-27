Our Products
Daily List: Most recent semifinal appearances for this year’s final 32 teams

Four teams are in the semifinals for the first time. Those teams, with their first season of varsity football in parentheses, are Rabun County (1949), Mount Zion (1956), Lee County (1971) and Heard County (1972). Twelve of the 32 semifinalists are back from last season. Here are the 32, with their most recent seasons in the semifinals.

First – Heard County

First – Lee County

First – Mount Zion (Carroll)

First – Rabun County

1968 – Carver (Atlanta)

1981 – Coffee

2007 – Athens Academy

2010 – Brookwood

2011 – Warner Robins

2013 – North Gwinnett

2013 – Marist

2014 – McEachern

2014 – St. Pius

2014 – Brooks County

2014 – Mount Paran Christian

2015 – Irwin County

2015 – Colquitt County

2015 – Glynn Academy

2015 – Blessed Trinity

2015 – Calhoun

2016 – Buford, Cedar Grove, Clinch County, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Emanuel County Institute, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hapeville Charter, Mary Persons, Peach County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rome, Tucker

