All-region teams: Buford’s Grant named 8-AAAAA player of the year
Here is the all-region team for 8-AAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: RB/LB Anthony Grant, Buford, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DB Kapres Forbes, Clarke Central, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Malik Damons, Flowery Branch, Sr.
Coach of the year: Ben Hall, Flowery Branch
Offense
QB – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central, Sr.
RB – Christian Turner, Buford, Sr.
RB – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central, Jr.
WR – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch, Jr.
WR – Blake May, Loganville, Sr.
WR – Blake McCoy, Walnut Grove, Sr.
TE/HB – T.J. Ballard, Flowery Branch, Sr.
OL – Riley Simonds, Buford, Jr.
OL – Logan Kesler, Buford, Sr.
OL – Dakota Little, Flowery Branch, Sr.
OL – Rolando Guerrero, Johnson (Gainesville), Sr.
OL – Chandler Cason, Walnut Grove, Sr.
Defense
DL – Mick Reese, Buford, Sr.
DL – Rodney Wright, Cedar Shoals, Jr.
DL – Justin Moss, Loganville, Sr.
DL – Javarious Phillips, Walnut Grove, Sr.
LB – Bryson Richardson, Buford, Sr.
LB – Elijah Smith, Clarke Central, Sr.
LB – Colby Adams, Flowery Branch, Sr.
DB – Mikey McMorris, Buford, Sr.
DB – Kellen Neal, Buford, Sr.
DB – Cameron Hudson, Cedar Shoals, Jr.
DB – Donte Burton, Loganville, Sr.
Special teams
PK – Hayden Olsen, Buford, So.
P – Nick Lance, Flowery Branch, Sr.
SP – Jaivanni McDavid, Cedar Shoals, Sr.
