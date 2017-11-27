Our Products
All-region teams: Buford’s Grant named 8-AAAAA player of the year

ajc-sports.ajc, Class AAAAA, Football, Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News.

(Branden Camp/Special to AJC)

Here is the all-region team for 8-AAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: RB/LB Anthony Grant, Buford, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DB Kapres Forbes, Clarke Central, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Malik Damons, Flowery Branch, Sr.

Coach of the year: Ben Hall, Flowery Branch

Offense

QB – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central, Sr.

RB – Christian Turner, Buford, Sr.

RB – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central, Jr.

WR – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch, Jr.

WR – Blake May, Loganville, Sr.

WR – Blake McCoy, Walnut Grove, Sr.

TE/HB – T.J. Ballard, Flowery Branch, Sr.

OL – Riley Simonds, Buford, Jr.

OL – Logan Kesler, Buford, Sr.

OL – Dakota Little, Flowery Branch, Sr.

OL – Rolando Guerrero, Johnson (Gainesville), Sr.

OL – Chandler Cason, Walnut Grove, Sr.

Defense

DL – Mick Reese, Buford, Sr.

DL – Rodney Wright, Cedar Shoals, Jr.

DL – Justin Moss, Loganville, Sr.

DL – Javarious Phillips, Walnut Grove, Sr.

LB – Bryson Richardson, Buford, Sr.

LB – Elijah Smith, Clarke Central, Sr.

LB – Colby Adams, Flowery Branch, Sr.

DB – Mikey McMorris, Buford, Sr.

DB – Kellen Neal, Buford, Sr.

DB – Cameron Hudson, Cedar Shoals, Jr.

DB – Donte Burton, Loganville, Sr.

Special teams

PK – Hayden Olsen, Buford, So.

P – Nick Lance, Flowery Branch, Sr.

SP – Jaivanni McDavid, Cedar Shoals, Sr.

