All-region teams: Alpharetta sweeps top honors in 7-AAAAAA
Here is the all-region team for 7-AAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Offensive player of the year: QB Matthew Downing, Alpharetta, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DT Nick Markus, Alpharetta, Sr.
Coach of the year: Jacob Nichols, Alpharetta
First-team offense
QB – Max Brosmer, Centennial, Jr.
RB – Nolan Edmonds, Alpharetta, Sr.
RB – Max Webb, Chattahoochee, Sr.
WR – Ridge Polk, Cambridge, Jr.
WR – Blane Mason, Centennial, Sr.
WR – Turner Nims, Dunwoody, Sr.
TE – Zach Williams, Johns Creek, Sr.
OL – Ben Fairchild, Pope, Sr.
OL – Connor Johnson, Alpharetta, Sr.
OL – Terrian Rainey, North Atlanta, Sr.
OL – Kasra Bojnordi, Cambridge, Jr.
OL – Jake Green, Chattahoochee, Jr.
First-team defense
DL – Kadeem Shabaz, Northview, Sr.
DL – Enzo Vasallo, North Atlanta, Jr.
DL – Nick Crowell, Centennial, Sr.
DL – Jack Stanton, Alpharetta, Jr.
LB – Reid Schulz, Alpharetta, Sr.
LB – David Gaffney, Centennial, Sr.
LB – Will Covington, Cambridge, Sr.
LB – John Watson, Johns Creek, Sr.
DB – Jaycee Horn, Alpharetta, Sr.
DB – Joseph Sayles, Chattahoochee, Sr.
DB – Thomas Neville, Dunwoody, Jr.
DB – Zach Furr, Cambridge, Sr.
PK – Nicky Solomon, Centennial, Sr.
P – Carson Mistretta, Pope, Sr.
ATH – Julian Nixon, Centennial, Fr.
Second-team offense
QB – Jack Corrigan, Chattahoochee, Sr.
RB – Emeka Nwanze, Centennial, Sr.
RB – Xavier O’Neal, Pope, Sr.
WR – Spencer Gaddis, Alpharetta, Sr.
WR – Cal Dickie, Centennial, Jr.
WR – Zach Owens, Pope, Jr.
TE – Reece Mullins, Pope, Sr.
OL – Parker Hughes, Dunwoody, Sr.
OL – Junior Uzebu, Alpharetta, Sr.
OL – Evan Quinn, Johns Creek, Jr.
OL – Grant Schmidt, Pope, So.
OL – Ben Seigel, Chattahoochee, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL – Mark Mason, Centennial, Jr.
DL – Wesley Horton, North Atlanta, So.
DL – Reece Mullins, Pope, Sr.
DL – Matthew Briesemeister, Cambridge, Sr.
LB – Dane Motley, Alpharetta, Sr.
LB – Marcus Stephen, Chattahoochee, Jr.
LB – Zach Billings, Northview, Jr.
LB – Jared Conner, Pope, Sr.
DB – Pat Taylor, Johns Creek, So.
DB – Christian Watson, Northview, Jr.
DB – Marcus Webster, Alpharetta, Sr.
DB – Alonzo Nelson, Alpharetta, Sr.
PK – Mike Owen, Northview, Sr.
P – Kyle Neely, Johns Creek, Jr.
ATH – Marcus Hill, Alpharetta, Sr.
Honorable mention: Alpharetta – Michael Marbaugh, Sr.; Dylan Schorr, Sr.; Jackson Michaels, Jr.; Cambridge – Walker Peed, Sr.; Daniel Graham, So.; Evan Kuykendall, Sr.; Centennial – Max Able, So.; Drew Sherman, Sr.; Jack Barton, Jr.; Chattahoochee – T. Lee, So.; Brendan Huet, Sr.; Andrew Thomas, Sr.; Dunwoody – Zac Pankey, Sr.; Jordan Battle, Jr.; Shelby Edwards, Sr.; Johns Creek – Zach Gibson, Jr.; Aaron Hamilton, Jr.; Nate Hope, Jr.; North Atlanta – Sterling Fleury, So.; Dominic Ham, Sr.; Justin Sanders, Jr.; Northview – Farid Yeboah, Sr.; Mac Bolton, Jr.; Chance Dollard, Sr.; Pope – Ryan Stuetzer, Jr.; Seth Griffin, Sr.; Paris Cameron, So.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0