All-region teams: Alpharetta sweeps top honors in 7-AAAAAA

Here is the all-region team for 7-AAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Offensive player of the year: QB Matthew Downing, Alpharetta, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DT Nick Markus, Alpharetta, Sr.

Coach of the year: Jacob Nichols, Alpharetta

First-team offense

QB – Max Brosmer, Centennial, Jr.

RB – Nolan Edmonds, Alpharetta, Sr.

RB – Max Webb, Chattahoochee, Sr.

WR – Ridge Polk, Cambridge, Jr.

WR – Blane Mason, Centennial, Sr.

WR – Turner Nims, Dunwoody, Sr.

TE – Zach Williams, Johns Creek, Sr.

OL – Ben Fairchild, Pope, Sr.

OL – Connor Johnson, Alpharetta, Sr.

OL – Terrian Rainey, North Atlanta, Sr.

OL – Kasra Bojnordi, Cambridge, Jr.

OL – Jake Green, Chattahoochee, Jr.

First-team defense

DL – Kadeem Shabaz, Northview, Sr.

DL – Enzo Vasallo, North Atlanta, Jr.

DL – Nick Crowell, Centennial, Sr.

DL – Jack Stanton, Alpharetta, Jr.

LB – Reid Schulz, Alpharetta, Sr.

LB – David Gaffney, Centennial, Sr.

LB – Will Covington, Cambridge, Sr.

LB – John Watson, Johns Creek, Sr.

DB – Jaycee Horn, Alpharetta, Sr.

DB – Joseph Sayles, Chattahoochee, Sr.

DB – Thomas Neville, Dunwoody, Jr.

DB – Zach Furr, Cambridge, Sr.

PK – Nicky Solomon, Centennial, Sr.

P – Carson Mistretta, Pope, Sr.

ATH – Julian Nixon, Centennial, Fr.

Second-team offense

QB – Jack Corrigan, Chattahoochee, Sr.

RB – Emeka Nwanze, Centennial, Sr.

RB – Xavier O’Neal, Pope, Sr.

WR – Spencer Gaddis, Alpharetta, Sr.

WR – Cal Dickie, Centennial, Jr.

WR – Zach Owens, Pope, Jr.

TE – Reece Mullins, Pope, Sr.

OL – Parker Hughes, Dunwoody, Sr.

OL – Junior Uzebu, Alpharetta, Sr.

OL – Evan Quinn, Johns Creek, Jr.

OL – Grant Schmidt, Pope, So.

OL – Ben Seigel, Chattahoochee, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL – Mark Mason, Centennial, Jr.

DL – Wesley Horton, North Atlanta, So.

DL – Reece Mullins, Pope, Sr.

DL – Matthew Briesemeister, Cambridge, Sr.

LB – Dane Motley, Alpharetta, Sr.

LB – Marcus Stephen, Chattahoochee, Jr.

LB – Zach Billings, Northview, Jr.

LB – Jared Conner, Pope, Sr.

DB – Pat Taylor, Johns Creek, So.

DB – Christian Watson, Northview, Jr.

DB – Marcus Webster, Alpharetta, Sr.

DB – Alonzo Nelson, Alpharetta, Sr.

PK – Mike Owen, Northview, Sr.

P – Kyle Neely, Johns Creek, Jr.

ATH – Marcus Hill, Alpharetta, Sr.

Honorable mention: Alpharetta – Michael Marbaugh, Sr.; Dylan Schorr, Sr.; Jackson Michaels, Jr.; Cambridge – Walker Peed, Sr.; Daniel Graham, So.; Evan Kuykendall, Sr.; Centennial – Max Able, So.; Drew Sherman, Sr.; Jack Barton, Jr.; Chattahoochee – T. Lee, So.; Brendan Huet, Sr.; Andrew Thomas, Sr.; Dunwoody – Zac Pankey, Sr.; Jordan Battle, Jr.; Shelby Edwards, Sr.; Johns Creek – Zach Gibson, Jr.; Aaron Hamilton, Jr.; Nate Hope, Jr.; North Atlanta – Sterling Fleury, So.; Dominic Ham, Sr.; Justin Sanders, Jr.; Northview – Farid Yeboah, Sr.; Mac Bolton, Jr.; Chance Dollard, Sr.; Pope – Ryan Stuetzer, Jr.; Seth Griffin, Sr.; Paris Cameron, So.

