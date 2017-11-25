Saturday basketball scores
Saturday, November 25
Basketball Scores
Girls
Americus-Sumter 46, Dougherty 31
Bainbridge 66, Godby (FL) 36
Baldwin 56, Hancock Central 42
Banks County 67, East Hall 59
Carver-Columbus 59, Columbus 47
Cedartown 47, Coosa 37
Chattanooga Chr (TN) 50, Lakeview-Ft. Ogle. 48
Cherokee 65, Berkmar 8
Dodge County 78, Wayne County 53
Dutchtown 69, North Clayton 46
Fayette County 61, Pope 43
Flowery Branch 69, Lanier 40
Greenville 73, Bowdon 63
Holy Innocents’ 60, St. Francis 48
Houston County 59, Mary Persons 29
Morgan County 51, LaGrange 43
Mountain View 63, Tri-Cities 27
North Murray 76, Southeast Whitfield 54
Northeast 41, Washington 31
Northside-WR 60, Brunswick 49
South Gwinnett 52, Cedar Shoals 24
SW Atlanta Chr. 45, Stockbridge 40
Swainsboro 72, Effingham County 50
Thomasville 60, Shaw 43
Upson-Lee 74, Lamar County 53
Boys
Aquinas 65, Eagle’s Landing Chr. 40
Banks County 82, East Hall 72
Carmel Chr. (NC) 71, St. Francis 67
Dawson Christian at Creekview, late
Glynn Academy 75, Liberty County 53
Greenbrier 71, Laney 67
Hoover (AL) 59, Jenkins 58
Lanier 61, Flowery Branch 58
Lowndes 61, Berrien 47
Mary Persons 82, Houston County 74
Montverde Acad. (FL) 103, Westside-Macon 55
Mountain Brook (AL) 59, Langston Hughes 45
Newton 87, Pebblebrook 78
Riverwood 60, Blessed Trinity 48
South Atlanta 74, Westlake 70
Southwest DeKalb 52, Raleigh-Egypt (TN) 50
Therrell 62, Mays 60
Thomson 59, Grovetown 52
Tri-Cities 50, Providence (FL) 47
