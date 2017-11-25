7A QF recap: It’s Brookwood, Colquitt, McEachern, North Gwinnett

North Gwinnett started the season unranked, lost its opener, then lost its Division I quarterback for the season to injury.

Brookwood and McEachern were ranked in preseason, but started 0-2.

Colquitt County lost three games, including two out of three in region play, and is a No. 3 seed.

Those are the Class AAAAAAA semifinalists.

Colquitt will play at Brookwod, and McEeachern is headed to North Gwinnett.

It’s not that anybody doubted they could win Friday, but their bodies of work certainly bear out what many thought this season would be in the highest classification – anybody’s guess.

Here’s a quick look back at Friday’s quarterfinals.

-Colquitt County 12, Archer 7: Colquitt scored without scoring a touchdown. Ryan Fitzgerald made four field goals, one a 60-yarder on a free kick. Archer was the classification’s last undefeated team and the 11th region champion that Colquitt has beaten on the road since Rush Propst became its head coach in 2008. See Alex Makrides’ account of this game on ajc.com.

-Brookwood 35, Tift County 28: Brookwood returned the second-half kickoff four a touchdown, then got a pick six, to turn the momentum. See Stan Awtrey’s accounting of this game on ajc.com. This is Brookwood’s best team and opportunity since its state title in 2010.

-North Gwinnett 51, Marietta 40: Marietta, the at-large playoff team, did not go gently to its fate. Sophomore QB Bailey Harrison threw five TD passes. Jimmy Urzua is 11-0 as North Gwinnett’s starting quarterback, or since Texas A&M commit Cade Fortin was lost for the season. See David Mitchell’s account of this game on ajc.com.

-McEachern 43, Parkview 28: McEachern began the season ranked No. 5 but was dropped from the rankings mid-October and appeared dead in the water at halftime a week ago against No. 1 Lowndes. The Indians’ offense has been near unstoppable since. Paris Brown rushed for 150 yards in this one. See Chip Saye’s account of this game on ajc.com.