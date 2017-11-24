Peach County 45, Westminster 15

Fort Valley – Peach County has been without its top running back for several weeks, and lost its playmaking wideout and returner last week.

It was certainly hard to tell.

Trevon Woolfolk ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Antonio Gilbert connected with six different receivers as Peach County rolled past Westminster 45-15 Friday in a GHSA Class AAA quarterfinal at Anderson Stadium.

“I like how we came out and were very physical,” Peach County head coach Chad Campbell said. “We were physical. We knocked them up around a little bit.”

The Trojans lost receiver and Georgia commit Kearis Jackson in the second quarter of last week’s win with a dislocated wrist. He said Friday night he could be back for a state title game, but that’s unlikely.

And if the Trojans keep playing like they did against the Wildcats, it won’t matter.

Chris Gibson was Peach County’s No. 1 tailback until he suffered a knee injury against Pike County. Woolfolk already saw plenty of snaps as part of a quality 1-2 punch, but he has played like a starter since becoming one.

“I just knew it was my time,” Woolfolk said. “God gave me my chance. It was my turn to show what I could do. The offense, we all play together as a group.”

Peach County travels to Greater Atlanta Christian next week in a semifinal.

The 12-1 Trojans got going early, forcing a fumble on Westminster’s first play after a 29-yard gain by Joe Egan. Egan, it turns out, suffered a shoulder injury on the play and save for a few plays, was done for the night.

“They really jumped on us,” Westminster head coach Gerry Romberg said. “We have several injuries, and our best player got hurt on the first play, which really hurt.We had the long run, and all of a sudden, he’s out. That really took away a lot of our offense.”

Gilbert scrambled 27 yards on third and 21 for a touchdown seven plays later. After a Westminster (7-6) three-and-out, the Trojans needed only four plays to score, Woolfolk going left for 42 yards.

Westminster got things going on both sides, and picked up a couple of Charles Ham field goals, of 41 yards and 30, to pull within 14-6 with 4:59 left in the first half.

The momentum didn’t last. The Trojans covered 61 yards on nine plays, converting a third and 18 with a 19-yard pass from Gilbert to Sergio Allen, setting up Woolfoolk’s 9-yard scoring run five plays later. Peach County got the first of Shamarcus Redding’s two interceptions and picked up a 41-yard Mitchell Fineran field goal with three seconds left in the half for a 24-6 lead.

“I think the big turning point in the game was (at) 14-6,” Campbell said. “They got the momentum with the field goals. We hit that third and 18, converted, and scored, adn got the turnover.

“The last few minutes of the first half was a big turning point because they’d gotten a little bit of a charge.”

The figurative knockout punch came on Peach County’s possession to open the third quarter. Woolfolk went for 39 yards on the second play, and then got the 1-yard touchdown run seven plays later.

Sophomore Noah Whittington went 60 yards for a touchdown shortly thereafter, following Redding’s interception on Westminster’s first play after Woolfolk’s score.

The Trojans set up the fourth-quarter running clock.

“They’re so physical and so strong and so fast,” Romberg said. “Credit to them. They’re just a heck of a team.”