On to the quarterfinals, the elite eight, if you will.
Join us this evening starting around 7 p.m. to discuss the 32 playoff games around the state tonight.
If you’re looking for games online, the NFHS Network will present live streaming of those below. To view the games, click here.
Just let us know how the games are going. Check back here.
Good luck to your favorite team!
Class AAAAAAA
*Colquitt County at Archer, 7:30 p.m.
*Parkview at McEachern, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
*Allatoona at Tucker, 7:30 p.m.
*Coffee at Alpharetta, 7:30 p.m.
*Harrison at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
*Mays at Lee County, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAAA
*Carrollton at Warner Robins, 7:15 p.m.
*Rome at Starr’s Mill, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAA
*Jefferson at Mary Persons, 7:15 p.m.
*St. Pius at Woodward Academy, 7:15 p.m.
*Blessed Trinity at Thomson, 7:30 p.m.
*Marist at Burke County, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
*Greater Atlanta Christian at Jenkins, 6:30 p.m.
*Calhoun at Liberty County, 7:15 p.m.
*Westminster at Peach County, 8 p.m.
Class AA
*Hapeville Charter at Benedictine, 6:45 p.m.
*Callaway at Brooks County, 7 p.m.
Class A (private)
*Savannah Country Day at Athens Academy, 7 p.m.
*Calvary Day at Eagle’s Landing Christian, 7:17 p.m.
Facebook
For the first time, Facebook in partnership with NFHS Network and the GHSA will live stream quarterfinal playoff action.
Friday
