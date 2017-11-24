Our Products
Friday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, Latest News.

Friday, November 24
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta

Boys

Bishop Loughlin 45, Aquinas 42

Calhoun County 66, Wilcox County 39

Carmel Christian 65, Discovery 49

Eagles Landing Christian 68, Holy Innocents’ 63

East Jackson 61, Dawson Christian 44

Evans 50, Josey 48

Grayson 66, Dutchtown 45

Jackson 66, Westside-Augusta 47

Lakeside-Evans 75, Statesboro 69

McEachern 83, Christ School 72

Meadowcreek 78, Trinity Chr. (NC) 43

Morgan County 67, Westlake 61

Mountain Brook 79, Norcross 62

Newton 94, Columbia 64

Providence Christian 49, Allatoona 48

Southwest 63, B.E.S.T. Academy 47

St. Pius X 73, Greenforest 52

Therrell 74, Grady 68

Girls

Bradley Central 70, Campbell 44

Brunswick 56, Westside-Macon 43

Campbell 53, David Crockett 17

Dougherty 62, Baker County 22

Eagles Landing 69, Northside-Warner Robins 27

Harris County 77, Central-Talbotton 43

Henry County 56, Northeast-Macon 38

Holy Innocents’ 64, Collins Hill 57

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 55, Polk County 42

North Murray 59, Heritage-Catoosa 50

Rickards, FL 62, Colquitt County 58

Spalding 58, Hapeville Charter 35

Upson-Lee 60, Taylor County 36

Villa Rica 56, Wheeler 40

Westlake 63, Ramsay (AL) 58

