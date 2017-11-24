Friday basketball scores
Friday, November 24
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Boys
Bishop Loughlin 45, Aquinas 42
Calhoun County 66, Wilcox County 39
Carmel Christian 65, Discovery 49
Eagles Landing Christian 68, Holy Innocents’ 63
East Jackson 61, Dawson Christian 44
Evans 50, Josey 48
Grayson 66, Dutchtown 45
Jackson 66, Westside-Augusta 47
Lakeside-Evans 75, Statesboro 69
McEachern 83, Christ School 72
Meadowcreek 78, Trinity Chr. (NC) 43
Morgan County 67, Westlake 61
Mountain Brook 79, Norcross 62
Newton 94, Columbia 64
Newton 94, Columbia 64
Providence Christian 49, Allatoona 48
Southwest 63, B.E.S.T. Academy 47
St. Pius X 73, Greenforest 52
Therrell 74, Grady 68
Girls
Bradley Central 70, Campbell 44
Brunswick 56, Westside-Macon 43
Campbell 53, David Crockett 17
Dougherty 62, Baker County 22
Eagles Landing 69, Northside-Warner Robins 27
Harris County 77, Central-Talbotton 43
Henry County 56, Northeast-Macon 38
Holy Innocents’ 64, Collins Hill 57
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 55, Polk County 42
North Murray 59, Heritage-Catoosa 50
Rickards, FL 62, Colquitt County 58
Spalding 58, Hapeville Charter 35
Upson-Lee 60, Taylor County 36
Villa Rica 56, Wheeler 40
Westlake 63, Ramsay (AL) 58
View Comments 0