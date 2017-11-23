Our Products
Maxwell Quarterfinal Projections

Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Nov 24

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
84.12 AAAAAAA Brookwood 50.2% 0 Tift County AAAAAAA
82.98 AAAAAAA Archer 64.2% 6 Colquitt County AAAAAAA
81.28 AAAAA Buford 79.1% 13 Stockbridge AAAAA
78.13 AAAAAAA McEachern 56.3% 3 Parkview AAAAAAA
72.72 AAAA Marist 55.4% 2 Burke County AAAA
71.85 AAAAAA Lee County 60.2% 4 Mays AAAAAA
69.82 AA Screven County 64.3% 6 Rabun County AA
67.43 AAAA Blessed Trinity 59.7% 4 Thomson AAAA
66.97 AA Benedictine 85.2% 18 Hapeville Charter AA
66.33 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 91.8% 24 Marietta AAAAAAA
65.50 AAAAA Rome 80.6% 14 Starr’s Mill AAAAA
64.28 AAAAAA Coffee 76.2% 12 Alpharetta AAAAAA
64.10 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 75.0% 11 Harrison AAAAAA
63.68 AAAAAA Tucker 78.5% 13 Allatoona AAAAAA
59.66 AAAA Jefferson 51.7% 1 Mary Persons AAAA
58.57 AAAAA Warner Robins 86.9% 19 Carrollton AAAAA
57.99 AA Thomasville 80.0% 14 Heard County AA
56.69 AAAAA Jones County 86.4% 19 Carver (Atlanta) AAAAA
56.68 AAAA St. Pius X 61.4% 5 Woodward Academy AAAA
55.36 AA Brooks County 82.4% 16 Callaway AA
52.69 AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 93.5% 26 Jenkins AAA
49.97 AAA Calhoun 78.5% 13 Liberty County AAA
48.31 A-Public Irwin County 67.8% 8 Macon County A-Public
48.13 AAA Cedar Grove 92.7% 25 Pike County AAA
48.05 AAA Peach County 91.7% 24 Westminster (Atlanta) AAA
42.66 A-Private Mount Paran Christian 65.2% 7 Stratford Academy A-Private
41.98 A-Private Eagle’s Landing Christian 95.8% 30 Calvary Day A-Private
41.35 A-Public Emanuel County Institute 63.4% 6 Charlton County A-Public
37.64 A-Public Manchester 85.7% 18 Mount Zion (Carroll) A-Public
36.87 A-Private Athens Academy 88.8% 21 Savannah Country Day A-Private
36.28 A-Private Prince Avenue Christian 71.5% 9 Darlington A-Private
32.46 A-Public Clinch County 88.7% 21 Mitchell County A-Public
