Maxwell Quarterfinal Projections
Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Nov 24
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|84.12
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|50.2%
|0
|Tift County
|AAAAAAA
|82.98
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|64.2%
|6
|Colquitt County
|AAAAAAA
|81.28
|AAAAA
|Buford
|79.1%
|13
|Stockbridge
|AAAAA
|78.13
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|56.3%
|3
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|72.72
|AAAA
|Marist
|55.4%
|2
|Burke County
|AAAA
|71.85
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|60.2%
|4
|Mays
|AAAAAA
|69.82
|AA
|Screven County
|64.3%
|6
|Rabun County
|AA
|67.43
|AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|59.7%
|4
|Thomson
|AAAA
|66.97
|AA
|Benedictine
|85.2%
|18
|Hapeville Charter
|AA
|66.33
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|91.8%
|24
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|65.50
|AAAAA
|Rome
|80.6%
|14
|Starr’s Mill
|AAAAA
|64.28
|AAAAAA
|Coffee
|76.2%
|12
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAA
|64.10
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|75.0%
|11
|Harrison
|AAAAAA
|63.68
|AAAAAA
|Tucker
|78.5%
|13
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|59.66
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|51.7%
|1
|Mary Persons
|AAAA
|58.57
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|86.9%
|19
|Carrollton
|AAAAA
|57.99
|AA
|Thomasville
|80.0%
|14
|Heard County
|AA
|56.69
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|86.4%
|19
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAAAA
|56.68
|AAAA
|St. Pius X
|61.4%
|5
|Woodward Academy
|AAAA
|55.36
|AA
|Brooks County
|82.4%
|16
|Callaway
|AA
|52.69
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|93.5%
|26
|Jenkins
|AAA
|49.97
|AAA
|Calhoun
|78.5%
|13
|Liberty County
|AAA
|48.31
|A-Public
|Irwin County
|67.8%
|8
|Macon County
|A-Public
|48.13
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|92.7%
|25
|Pike County
|AAA
|48.05
|AAA
|Peach County
|91.7%
|24
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAA
|42.66
|A-Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|65.2%
|7
|Stratford Academy
|A-Private
|41.98
|A-Private
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|95.8%
|30
|Calvary Day
|A-Private
|41.35
|A-Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|63.4%
|6
|Charlton County
|A-Public
|37.64
|A-Public
|Manchester
|85.7%
|18
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A-Public
|36.87
|A-Private
|Athens Academy
|88.8%
|21
|Savannah Country Day
|A-Private
|36.28
|A-Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|71.5%
|9
|Darlington
|A-Private
|32.46
|A-Public
|Clinch County
|88.7%
|21
|Mitchell County
|A-Public
