Quarterfinal facts and numbers

As we get ready for the quarterfinals, here are a few numbers and facts to ponder:

PRIVATE

Upper Left Bracket

No. 9 Calvary Day at No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy

Lower Left Bracket

No. 13 Darlington at No. 5 Prince Avenue Christian

Upper Right Bracket

No. 10 Savannah Christian at No. 2 Athens Academy

Lower Right Bracket

No. 6 Stratford Academy at No. 3 Mount Paran Christian

Regions Left: Region 3 (2); Region 5 (1); Region 6 (2); Region 8 (2); Region 7 (1)

Lowest Seeded Team: No. 13 Darlington (8-4)

Best Record: (11-0) No. 1 ELCA, No. 2 Athens Academy

Worst Record: (6-5) No. 10 Savannah Christian

Most Tenured Coach: (26 seasons) Mark Farriba, No. 6 Stratford Academy; Mark Stroud, No. 9 Calvary Day

Least Tenured Coach: (3 seasons) Josh Alexander, No. 2 Athens Academy

First Timers in Quarterfinals: Josh Alexander, No. 2 Athens Academy

Best Record in Quarterfinals: (6-1) Jonathan Gess, No. 1 ELCA

Worst Record in Quarterfinals: (1-4) Mitch Jordan, No. 3 Mt. Paran Christian

PUBLIC

Upper Left Bracket

No. 8 Mt. Zion-Carroll at No. 1 Manchester

Lower Left Bracket

No. 13 Schley County at No. 5 Clinch County

Upper Right Bracket

No. 7 Macon County at No. 2 Irwin County

Lower Right Bracket

No. 11 Charlton County at No. 3 Emanuel County Institute

Regions Left: Region 2 (3); Region 3 (1); Region 4 (3); Region 6 (1)

Lowest Seeded Team: No. 13 Schley County (8-4)

Best Record: (11-0) No. 1 Manchester

Worst Record: (8-3) No. 7 Macon County

Most Tenured Coach: (28 seasons) Rich McWhorter, No. 11 Charlton County

Least Tenured Coach: (1 seasons) Brad Gordon, No. 8 Mt. Zion-Carroll

First Timers in Quarterfinals: Darren Alford, No. 13 Schley County; Brad Gordon, No. 8 Mt. Zion-Carroll

Best Record in Quarterfinals: (7-1) Jim Dickerson, No. 5 Clinch County

Worst Record in Quarterfinals: (1-4) Dexter Copeland, No. 7 Macon County