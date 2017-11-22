Preview: Seven ranked teams alive heading into quarterfinals

Coffee at Alpharetta

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Raider Stadium, Alpharetta

Records, rankings: Coffee is 8-3, the No. 2 seed from Region 1-AAAAAA and No. 4; Alpharetta is 11-1, the No. 1 seed from 7-AAAAAA and No. 9.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Coffee is in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season but has not advanced to the semifinals since 1981. The Trojans had 654 total yards (427 rushing) in a 55-21 victory over Evans last week. Jameon Gaskin, the leading rusher in 1-AAAAAA during the regular season (851 yards in nine games), had 273 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. QB Wade Sumner threw three touchdown passes. Alpharetta is in the quarterfinals for the first time in school history despite winning four region titles in the past seven seasons. QB Matthew Downing passed for a season-high 324 yards in a 24-21 victory over Douglas County last week. He had three touchdown passes. Downing has 2,313 passing yards for the season. Douglas County limited the Raiders to 42 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Coffee by 12

Winner plays: Allatoona/Tucker winner

Allatoona at Tucker

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Adams Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Allatoona is 9-3, the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AAAAAA and unranked; Tucker is 11-1, the No. 1 seed from 4-AAAAAA and No. 1.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Allatoona is the only remaining unranked team in the AAAAAA field. The Buccaneers won a state title in 2015 and are in the quarterfinals for the fifth time in seven seasons. Allatoona advanced last week when Rett Russell blocked a potential game-tying extra point with 1:38 remaining to preserve a 14-13 victory over Dacula. Dante Marshall threw a 59-yard TD pass to Jaylin Williams with 5:24 remaining in the third quarter, and the Buccaneers held on. Tucker, the state runner-up last season, is in the quarterfinals for the ninth time in 11 seasons. QB Travon Ford passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns to Josh Vann and scored on a 23-yard run in a 28-7 victory over Northside of Warner Robins last week. Ford has 1,398 passing yards for the season, and Vann (a South Carolina commit) has 934 yards and 18 TDs receiving.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Tucker by 13

Winner plays: Coffee/Alpharetta winner

Mays at Lee County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field, Leesburg

Records, rankings: Mays is 11-1, the No. 1 seed from Region 5-AAAAAA and No. 2; Lee County is 11-1, the No. 1 seed from 1-AAAAAA and No. 3.

Last meeting: Mays won 35-22 in the second round of the 2016 Class AAAAAA playoffs.

Things to know: Mays had never reached the quarterfinals until its run to the Class AAAAA final in 2014 but now has made it three times in four years. The Raiders, who entered their second-round game allowing just 9.5 points per game, overcame six touchdown passes by Centennial QB Max Brosmer to win 48-41. Amir Abdur-Rahman had touchdown receptions of 29, 17 and 26 yards, and QB Jahquez Evans threw five TD passes and scored on a 15-yard run. Lee County, which started football in 1971, beat Grovetown 38-6 last week to set a school record with its 11th victory of the season and reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Nikko Cruz had 126 yards rushing and scored four TDs. NG Anthony Harvey had eight tackles and two sacks. Lee County outgained Grovetown 314-100 and had three interceptions.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lee County by 4

Winner plays: Harrison/Glynn Academy winner

Harrison at Glynn Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Glynn County Stadium, Brunswick

Records, rankings: Harrison is 9-3, the No. 1 seed from Region 6-AAAAAA and No. 10; Glynn Academy is 8-3, the No. 1 seed from 2-AAAAAA and No. 7.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Harrison is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and third time in school history. Last week, the Hoyas had their best performance in four games since a season-ending injury to star QB Justin Fields, beating Winder-Barrow 45-17. Gavin Hall ran for a score and threw touchdown passes of 41 and 36 yards to Micah Davis, and David Roberts ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Glynn Academy is in the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season and was the state runner-up in 2015. The Red Terrors ran for 343 yards in their 34-26 victory over Heritage of Conyers last week. Unofficially, Caine Crews rushed for 148 yards on 23 carries, Nolan Grant ran for 107 yards on seven carries, and QB Randon Jernigan scored on runs of 12 and 7 yards.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Glynn Academy by 11

Winner plays: Mays/Lee County winner