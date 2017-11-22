National rankings: Playoff upsets produce big changes for Georgia teams
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
46. (52) North Gwinnett
50. (15) Lowndes
53. (39) Archer
56. (61) Tift County
65. (92) Colquitt County
71. (42) Grayson
79. (93) Brookwood
97. (NR) McEachern
20. (23) Archer
(Last updated Nov. 13)
18. (18) Archer
22. (22) Grayson
23. (23) Lowndes
15. (15) Archer
26. (32) Archer
55. (56) Buford
61. (26) Grayson
92. (NR) North Gwinnett
100. (42) Cartersville
21. (21) Archer
