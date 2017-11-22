Our Products
National rankings: Playoff upsets produce big changes for Georgia teams

Football, high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

46. (52) North Gwinnett

50. (15) Lowndes

53. (39) Archer

56. (61) Tift County

65. (92) Colquitt County

71. (42) Grayson

79. (93) Brookwood

97. (NR) McEachern

USA Today

20. (23) Archer

MaxPreps

(Last updated Nov. 13)

18. (18) Archer

22. (22) Grayson

23. (23) Lowndes

PrepNation

15. (15) Archer

High School Football America

26. (32) Archer

55. (56) Buford

61. (26) Grayson

92. (NR) North Gwinnett

100. (42) Cartersville

Prep Force

21. (21) Archer

