Maxwell playoff projections after Round 2

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds North Gwinnett #1 (6 – AAAAAAA) 11-1 88.47 77.07 4.02 1,000,000.00 917,737.80 691,207.50 413,128.13 1.42 Archer #1 (8 – AAAAAAA) 12-0 86.21 83.14 3.19 1,000,000.00 641,757.41 362,514.59 189,204.69 4.29 Tift County #2 (1 – AAAAAAA) 11-1 84.60 84.92 2.86 1,000,000.00 498,000.01 246,497.14 119,320.99 7.38 Brookwood #1 (7 – AAAAAAA) 10-2 83.64 84.32 2.86 1,000,000.00 501,999.99 244,942.59 113,064.71 7.84 McEachern #2 (3 – AAAAAAA) 9-3 79.03 83.69 2.76 1,000,000.00 537,181.24 163,900.53 60,265.92 15.59 Colquitt County #3 (1 – AAAAAAA) 9-3 81.42 85.93 2.56 1,000,000.00 358,242.59 146,045.68 59,947.10 15.68 Parkview #2 (7 – AAAAAAA) 9-3 77.54 84.07 2.63 1,000,000.00 462,818.76 128,584.87 42,945.99 22.29 Marietta #4 (3 – AAAAAAA) 8-4 65.39 84.89 2.10 1,000,000.00 82,262.20 16,307.10 2,122.47 470.15

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Tucker #1 (4 – AAAAAA) 11-1 73.51 67.96 3.49 1,000,000.00 785,329.66 455,522.76 248,367.83 3.03 Coffee #2 (1 – AAAAAA) 8-3 73.79 69.00 3.40 1,000,000.00 762,058.78 414,200.02 228,658.81 3.37 Lee County #1 (1 – AAAAAA) 11-1 73.82 70.77 3.12 1,000,000.00 576,885.26 349,781.54 188,858.12 4.29 Glynn Academy #1 (2 – AAAAAA) 8-3 71.92 69.43 3.26 1,000,000.00 729,877.27 354,252.01 175,072.20 4.71 Mays #1 (5 – AAAAAA) 11-1 70.72 71.88 2.75 1,000,000.00 423,114.74 225,799.85 105,085.70 8.52 Harrison #1 (6 – AAAAAA) 9-3 61.98 72.20 2.36 1,000,000.00 270,122.73 70,166.61 19,213.36 51.05 Alpharetta #1 (7 – AAAAAA) 11-1 61.11 71.80 2.32 1,000,000.00 237,941.22 68,205.76 17,897.35 54.87 Allatoona #2 (6 – AAAAAA) 9-3 61.58 72.54 2.29 1,000,000.00 214,670.34 62,071.45 16,846.64 58.36

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Buford #1 (8 – AAAAA) 10-1 92.51 75.79 4.07 1,000,000.00 807,679.18 677,486.91 586,683.78 0.70 Warner Robins #1 (1 – AAAAA) 12-0 74.92 74.79 3.52 1,000,000.00 869,210.94 525,552.45 126,905.23 6.88 Rome #1 (7 – AAAAA) 12-0 77.74 78.03 3.14 1,000,000.00 822,152.58 200,830.12 120,538.85 7.30 Jones County #2 (4 – AAAAA) 11-1 73.56 75.88 3.38 1,000,000.00 863,892.11 425,458.31 93,588.20 9.69 Stockbridge #1 (4 – AAAAA) 12-0 78.16 82.45 2.37 1,000,000.00 192,320.82 109,046.44 66,522.44 14.03 Starr’s Mill #1 (3 – AAAAA) 11-1 62.43 81.36 2.19 1,000,000.00 177,847.42 12,636.53 3,218.68 309.69 Carrollton #2 (7 – AAAAA) 10-2 57.02 79.24 2.16 1,000,000.00 130,789.06 27,903.70 1,612.74 619.06 Carver (Atlanta) #1 (6 – AAAAA) 11-1 54.04 78.59 2.16 1,000,000.00 136,107.89 21,085.53 930.08 1,074.17

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Marist #1 (7 – AAAA) 12-0 74.45 65.81 3.40 1,000,000.00 579,811.59 484,031.28 335,584.65 1.98 Blessed Trinity #2 (7 – AAAA) 10-2 70.31 65.70 3.30 1,000,000.00 621,989.21 455,944.85 224,072.92 3.46 Burke County #1 (3 – AAAA) 12-0 71.23 67.30 2.96 1,000,000.00 420,188.41 330,293.26 206,150.86 3.85 Thomson #2 (3 – AAAA) 10-1 65.33 67.56 2.70 1,000,000.00 378,010.79 236,381.81 89,617.91 10.16 St. Pius X #1 (8 – AAAA) 7-5 60.06 65.91 2.83 1,000,000.00 638,532.40 137,128.10 49,992.15 19.00 Jefferson #2 (8 – AAAA) 10-2 60.53 66.74 2.73 1,000,000.00 516,743.74 162,504.60 45,894.59 20.79 Mary Persons #1 (2 – AAAA) 10-2 58.82 66.26 2.66 1,000,000.00 483,256.26 145,168.75 36,556.42 26.35 Woodward Academy #1 (4 – AAAA) 11-1 54.37 67.07 2.42 1,000,000.00 361,467.60 48,547.36 12,130.50 81.44

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Greater Atlanta Christian #1 (7 – AAA) 11-1 78.59 64.06 4.11 1,000,000.00 940,587.50 679,401.63 491,283.01 1.04 Cedar Grove #1 (5 – AAA) 12-0 71.64 63.44 3.94 1,000,000.00 926,559.32 723,959.71 292,642.55 2.42 Peach County #1 (4 – AAA) 11-1 70.09 67.73 3.39 1,000,000.00 917,055.78 305,751.50 164,900.47 5.06 Calhoun #1 (6 – AAA) 11-1 60.84 67.74 3.08 1,000,000.00 802,342.53 236,235.01 46,401.99 20.55 Jenkins #1 (3 – AAA) 12-0 50.97 72.57 2.07 1,000,000.00 59,412.50 10,072.23 1,704.41 585.71 Liberty County #1 (2 – AAA) 9-3 46.83 69.76 2.22 1,000,000.00 197,657.47 21,592.65 1,312.89 760.68 Pike County #3 (4 – AAA) 9-3 47.33 70.48 2.09 1,000,000.00 73,440.68 18,212.62 1,158.07 862.51 Westminster (Atlanta) #3 (5 – AAA) 7-5 47.10 73.09 2.09 1,000,000.00 82,944.22 4,774.63 596.62 1,675.11

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Benedictine #1 (2 – AA) 12-0 81.67 67.17 4.04 1,000,000.00 837,942.73 683,950.61 519,722.48 0.92 Screven County #1 (4 – AA) 11-0 73.09 70.42 3.23 1,000,000.00 618,691.97 431,991.11 175,934.54 4.68 Thomasville #1 (1 – AA) 12-0 68.73 70.27 3.10 1,000,000.00 782,449.78 215,433.43 101,681.30 8.83 Brooks County #2 (1 – AA) 10-1 67.80 69.82 3.22 1,000,000.00 808,144.75 316,031.33 95,053.11 9.52 Rabun County #1 (8 – AA) 12-0 68.25 72.13 2.68 1,000,000.00 381,308.03 226,267.12 69,966.44 13.29 Hapeville Charter #1 (6 – AA) 11-1 65.24 73.78 2.27 1,000,000.00 162,057.27 77,736.40 30,249.45 32.06 Heard County #1 (5 – AA) 11-1 55.93 73.00 2.25 1,000,000.00 217,550.22 22,879.57 4,696.61 211.92 Callaway #2 (5 – AA) 11-1 53.42 72.63 2.22 1,000,000.00 191,855.25 25,710.45 2,696.08 369.91

Class A-Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Manchester #1 (4 – A) 11-0 52.85 44.99 3.67 1,000,000.00 857,294.69 509,530.11 304,306.59 2.29 Irwin County #2 (2 – A) 10-1 52.85 46.63 3.46 1,000,000.00 677,651.52 509,557.92 269,278.47 2.71 Clinch County #5 (2 – A) 9-2 51.74 45.50 3.59 1,000,000.00 887,254.62 446,350.44 255,093.48 2.92 Emanuel County Institute #3 (3 – A) 10-1 44.31 48.03 2.92 1,000,000.00 633,671.45 215,534.88 70,769.89 13.13 Macon County #7 (4 – A) 8-3 46.46 50.09 2.58 1,000,000.00 322,348.48 188,328.83 70,751.76 13.13 Charlton County #11 (2 – A) 9-2 39.87 49.82 2.47 1,000,000.00 366,328.55 86,578.36 20,937.78 46.76 Mount Zion (Carroll) #8 (6 – A) 9-2 35.96 51.31 2.18 1,000,000.00 142,705.31 29,815.44 6,810.27 145.84 Mitchell County #4 (1 – A) 10-1 30.07 50.37 2.13 1,000,000.00 112,745.38 14,304.02 2,051.76 486.39

Class A-Private

Playoff Projections by Team

