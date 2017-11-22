Maxwell playoff projections after Round 2
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Class AAAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|North Gwinnett
|#1 (6 – AAAAAAA)
|11-1
|88.47
|77.07
|4.02
|1,000,000.00
|917,737.80
|691,207.50
|413,128.13
|1.42
|Archer
|#1 (8 – AAAAAAA)
|12-0
|86.21
|83.14
|3.19
|1,000,000.00
|641,757.41
|362,514.59
|189,204.69
|4.29
|Tift County
|#2 (1 – AAAAAAA)
|11-1
|84.60
|84.92
|2.86
|1,000,000.00
|498,000.01
|246,497.14
|119,320.99
|7.38
|Brookwood
|#1 (7 – AAAAAAA)
|10-2
|83.64
|84.32
|2.86
|1,000,000.00
|501,999.99
|244,942.59
|113,064.71
|7.84
|McEachern
|#2 (3 – AAAAAAA)
|9-3
|79.03
|83.69
|2.76
|1,000,000.00
|537,181.24
|163,900.53
|60,265.92
|15.59
|Colquitt County
|#3 (1 – AAAAAAA)
|9-3
|81.42
|85.93
|2.56
|1,000,000.00
|358,242.59
|146,045.68
|59,947.10
|15.68
|Parkview
|#2 (7 – AAAAAAA)
|9-3
|77.54
|84.07
|2.63
|1,000,000.00
|462,818.76
|128,584.87
|42,945.99
|22.29
|Marietta
|#4 (3 – AAAAAAA)
|8-4
|65.39
|84.89
|2.10
|1,000,000.00
|82,262.20
|16,307.10
|2,122.47
|470.15
Class AAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Tucker
|#1 (4 – AAAAAA)
|11-1
|73.51
|67.96
|3.49
|1,000,000.00
|785,329.66
|455,522.76
|248,367.83
|3.03
|Coffee
|#2 (1 – AAAAAA)
|8-3
|73.79
|69.00
|3.40
|1,000,000.00
|762,058.78
|414,200.02
|228,658.81
|3.37
|Lee County
|#1 (1 – AAAAAA)
|11-1
|73.82
|70.77
|3.12
|1,000,000.00
|576,885.26
|349,781.54
|188,858.12
|4.29
|Glynn Academy
|#1 (2 – AAAAAA)
|8-3
|71.92
|69.43
|3.26
|1,000,000.00
|729,877.27
|354,252.01
|175,072.20
|4.71
|Mays
|#1 (5 – AAAAAA)
|11-1
|70.72
|71.88
|2.75
|1,000,000.00
|423,114.74
|225,799.85
|105,085.70
|8.52
|Harrison
|#1 (6 – AAAAAA)
|9-3
|61.98
|72.20
|2.36
|1,000,000.00
|270,122.73
|70,166.61
|19,213.36
|51.05
|Alpharetta
|#1 (7 – AAAAAA)
|11-1
|61.11
|71.80
|2.32
|1,000,000.00
|237,941.22
|68,205.76
|17,897.35
|54.87
|Allatoona
|#2 (6 – AAAAAA)
|9-3
|61.58
|72.54
|2.29
|1,000,000.00
|214,670.34
|62,071.45
|16,846.64
|58.36
Class AAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Buford
|#1 (8 – AAAAA)
|10-1
|92.51
|75.79
|4.07
|1,000,000.00
|807,679.18
|677,486.91
|586,683.78
|0.70
|Warner Robins
|#1 (1 – AAAAA)
|12-0
|74.92
|74.79
|3.52
|1,000,000.00
|869,210.94
|525,552.45
|126,905.23
|6.88
|Rome
|#1 (7 – AAAAA)
|12-0
|77.74
|78.03
|3.14
|1,000,000.00
|822,152.58
|200,830.12
|120,538.85
|7.30
|Jones County
|#2 (4 – AAAAA)
|11-1
|73.56
|75.88
|3.38
|1,000,000.00
|863,892.11
|425,458.31
|93,588.20
|9.69
|Stockbridge
|#1 (4 – AAAAA)
|12-0
|78.16
|82.45
|2.37
|1,000,000.00
|192,320.82
|109,046.44
|66,522.44
|14.03
|Starr’s Mill
|#1 (3 – AAAAA)
|11-1
|62.43
|81.36
|2.19
|1,000,000.00
|177,847.42
|12,636.53
|3,218.68
|309.69
|Carrollton
|#2 (7 – AAAAA)
|10-2
|57.02
|79.24
|2.16
|1,000,000.00
|130,789.06
|27,903.70
|1,612.74
|619.06
|Carver (Atlanta)
|#1 (6 – AAAAA)
|11-1
|54.04
|78.59
|2.16
|1,000,000.00
|136,107.89
|21,085.53
|930.08
|1,074.17
Class AAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Marist
|#1 (7 – AAAA)
|12-0
|74.45
|65.81
|3.40
|1,000,000.00
|579,811.59
|484,031.28
|335,584.65
|1.98
|Blessed Trinity
|#2 (7 – AAAA)
|10-2
|70.31
|65.70
|3.30
|1,000,000.00
|621,989.21
|455,944.85
|224,072.92
|3.46
|Burke County
|#1 (3 – AAAA)
|12-0
|71.23
|67.30
|2.96
|1,000,000.00
|420,188.41
|330,293.26
|206,150.86
|3.85
|Thomson
|#2 (3 – AAAA)
|10-1
|65.33
|67.56
|2.70
|1,000,000.00
|378,010.79
|236,381.81
|89,617.91
|10.16
|St. Pius X
|#1 (8 – AAAA)
|7-5
|60.06
|65.91
|2.83
|1,000,000.00
|638,532.40
|137,128.10
|49,992.15
|19.00
|Jefferson
|#2 (8 – AAAA)
|10-2
|60.53
|66.74
|2.73
|1,000,000.00
|516,743.74
|162,504.60
|45,894.59
|20.79
|Mary Persons
|#1 (2 – AAAA)
|10-2
|58.82
|66.26
|2.66
|1,000,000.00
|483,256.26
|145,168.75
|36,556.42
|26.35
|Woodward Academy
|#1 (4 – AAAA)
|11-1
|54.37
|67.07
|2.42
|1,000,000.00
|361,467.60
|48,547.36
|12,130.50
|81.44
Class AAA
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|#1 (7 – AAA)
|11-1
|78.59
|64.06
|4.11
|1,000,000.00
|940,587.50
|679,401.63
|491,283.01
|1.04
|Cedar Grove
|#1 (5 – AAA)
|12-0
|71.64
|63.44
|3.94
|1,000,000.00
|926,559.32
|723,959.71
|292,642.55
|2.42
|Peach County
|#1 (4 – AAA)
|11-1
|70.09
|67.73
|3.39
|1,000,000.00
|917,055.78
|305,751.50
|164,900.47
|5.06
|Calhoun
|#1 (6 – AAA)
|11-1
|60.84
|67.74
|3.08
|1,000,000.00
|802,342.53
|236,235.01
|46,401.99
|20.55
|Jenkins
|#1 (3 – AAA)
|12-0
|50.97
|72.57
|2.07
|1,000,000.00
|59,412.50
|10,072.23
|1,704.41
|585.71
|Liberty County
|#1 (2 – AAA)
|9-3
|46.83
|69.76
|2.22
|1,000,000.00
|197,657.47
|21,592.65
|1,312.89
|760.68
|Pike County
|#3 (4 – AAA)
|9-3
|47.33
|70.48
|2.09
|1,000,000.00
|73,440.68
|18,212.62
|1,158.07
|862.51
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|#3 (5 – AAA)
|7-5
|47.10
|73.09
|2.09
|1,000,000.00
|82,944.22
|4,774.63
|596.62
|1,675.11
Class AA
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Benedictine
|#1 (2 – AA)
|12-0
|81.67
|67.17
|4.04
|1,000,000.00
|837,942.73
|683,950.61
|519,722.48
|0.92
|Screven County
|#1 (4 – AA)
|11-0
|73.09
|70.42
|3.23
|1,000,000.00
|618,691.97
|431,991.11
|175,934.54
|4.68
|Thomasville
|#1 (1 – AA)
|12-0
|68.73
|70.27
|3.10
|1,000,000.00
|782,449.78
|215,433.43
|101,681.30
|8.83
|Brooks County
|#2 (1 – AA)
|10-1
|67.80
|69.82
|3.22
|1,000,000.00
|808,144.75
|316,031.33
|95,053.11
|9.52
|Rabun County
|#1 (8 – AA)
|12-0
|68.25
|72.13
|2.68
|1,000,000.00
|381,308.03
|226,267.12
|69,966.44
|13.29
|Hapeville Charter
|#1 (6 – AA)
|11-1
|65.24
|73.78
|2.27
|1,000,000.00
|162,057.27
|77,736.40
|30,249.45
|32.06
|Heard County
|#1 (5 – AA)
|11-1
|55.93
|73.00
|2.25
|1,000,000.00
|217,550.22
|22,879.57
|4,696.61
|211.92
|Callaway
|#2 (5 – AA)
|11-1
|53.42
|72.63
|2.22
|1,000,000.00
|191,855.25
|25,710.45
|2,696.08
|369.91
Class A-Public
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Manchester
|#1 (4 – A)
|11-0
|52.85
|44.99
|3.67
|1,000,000.00
|857,294.69
|509,530.11
|304,306.59
|2.29
|Irwin County
|#2 (2 – A)
|10-1
|52.85
|46.63
|3.46
|1,000,000.00
|677,651.52
|509,557.92
|269,278.47
|2.71
|Clinch County
|#5 (2 – A)
|9-2
|51.74
|45.50
|3.59
|1,000,000.00
|887,254.62
|446,350.44
|255,093.48
|2.92
|Emanuel County Institute
|#3 (3 – A)
|10-1
|44.31
|48.03
|2.92
|1,000,000.00
|633,671.45
|215,534.88
|70,769.89
|13.13
|Macon County
|#7 (4 – A)
|8-3
|46.46
|50.09
|2.58
|1,000,000.00
|322,348.48
|188,328.83
|70,751.76
|13.13
|Charlton County
|#11 (2 – A)
|9-2
|39.87
|49.82
|2.47
|1,000,000.00
|366,328.55
|86,578.36
|20,937.78
|46.76
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|#8 (6 – A)
|9-2
|35.96
|51.31
|2.18
|1,000,000.00
|142,705.31
|29,815.44
|6,810.27
|145.84
|Mitchell County
|#4 (1 – A)
|10-1
|30.07
|50.37
|2.13
|1,000,000.00
|112,745.38
|14,304.02
|2,051.76
|486.39
Class A-Private
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|#1 (5 – A)
|11-0
|71.82
|44.42
|4.68
|1,000,000.00
|957,547.93
|920,850.65
|803,091.81
|0.25
|Athens Academy
|#2 (8 – A)
|11-0
|55.23
|53.93
|3.71
|1,000,000.00
|888,350.31
|677,491.00
|142,590.46
|6.01
|Mount Paran Christian
|#3 (6 – A)
|10-1
|46.26
|57.93
|2.89
|1,000,000.00
|652,489.46
|211,462.36
|24,407.16
|39.97
|Prince Avenue Christian
|#5 (8 – A)
|10-1
|42.40
|57.92
|2.78
|1,000,000.00
|715,042.11
|47,572.91
|14,081.19
|70.02
|Stratford Academy
|#6 (7 – A)
|10-1
|41.00
|59.07
|2.43
|1,000,000.00
|347,510.54
|80,584.64
|6,399.33
|155.27
|Calvary Day
|#9 (3 – A)
|10-2
|41.70
|59.77
|2.07
|1,000,000.00
|42,452.07
|22,335.19
|6,313.38
|157.39
|Savannah Country Day
|#10 (3 – A)
|10-2
|35.53
|59.31
|2.14
|1,000,000.00
|111,649.69
|30,462.00
|1,598.60
|624.55
|Darlington
|#13 (6 – A)
|8-4
|34.24
|59.03
|2.30
|1,000,000.00
|284,957.89
|9,241.26
|1,518.07
|657.73
View Comments 0