Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
48 14
4
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Maxwell playoff projections after Round 2

2017 playoffs 1, ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds
North Gwinnett #1 (6 – AAAAAAA) 11-1 88.47 77.07 4.02 1,000,000.00 917,737.80 691,207.50 413,128.13 1.42
Archer #1 (8 – AAAAAAA) 12-0 86.21 83.14 3.19 1,000,000.00 641,757.41 362,514.59 189,204.69 4.29
Tift County #2 (1 – AAAAAAA) 11-1 84.60 84.92 2.86 1,000,000.00 498,000.01 246,497.14 119,320.99 7.38
Brookwood #1 (7 – AAAAAAA) 10-2 83.64 84.32 2.86 1,000,000.00 501,999.99 244,942.59 113,064.71 7.84
McEachern #2 (3 – AAAAAAA) 9-3 79.03 83.69 2.76 1,000,000.00 537,181.24 163,900.53 60,265.92 15.59
Colquitt County #3 (1 – AAAAAAA) 9-3 81.42 85.93 2.56 1,000,000.00 358,242.59 146,045.68 59,947.10 15.68
Parkview #2 (7 – AAAAAAA) 9-3 77.54 84.07 2.63 1,000,000.00 462,818.76 128,584.87 42,945.99 22.29
Marietta #4 (3 – AAAAAAA) 8-4 65.39 84.89 2.10 1,000,000.00 82,262.20 16,307.10 2,122.47 470.15

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds
Tucker #1 (4 – AAAAAA) 11-1 73.51 67.96 3.49 1,000,000.00 785,329.66 455,522.76 248,367.83 3.03
Coffee #2 (1 – AAAAAA) 8-3 73.79 69.00 3.40 1,000,000.00 762,058.78 414,200.02 228,658.81 3.37
Lee County #1 (1 – AAAAAA) 11-1 73.82 70.77 3.12 1,000,000.00 576,885.26 349,781.54 188,858.12 4.29
Glynn Academy #1 (2 – AAAAAA) 8-3 71.92 69.43 3.26 1,000,000.00 729,877.27 354,252.01 175,072.20 4.71
Mays #1 (5 – AAAAAA) 11-1 70.72 71.88 2.75 1,000,000.00 423,114.74 225,799.85 105,085.70 8.52
Harrison #1 (6 – AAAAAA) 9-3 61.98 72.20 2.36 1,000,000.00 270,122.73 70,166.61 19,213.36 51.05
Alpharetta #1 (7 – AAAAAA) 11-1 61.11 71.80 2.32 1,000,000.00 237,941.22 68,205.76 17,897.35 54.87
Allatoona #2 (6 – AAAAAA) 9-3 61.58 72.54 2.29 1,000,000.00 214,670.34 62,071.45 16,846.64 58.36

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds
Buford #1 (8 – AAAAA) 10-1 92.51 75.79 4.07 1,000,000.00 807,679.18 677,486.91 586,683.78 0.70
Warner Robins #1 (1 – AAAAA) 12-0 74.92 74.79 3.52 1,000,000.00 869,210.94 525,552.45 126,905.23 6.88
Rome #1 (7 – AAAAA) 12-0 77.74 78.03 3.14 1,000,000.00 822,152.58 200,830.12 120,538.85 7.30
Jones County #2 (4 – AAAAA) 11-1 73.56 75.88 3.38 1,000,000.00 863,892.11 425,458.31 93,588.20 9.69
Stockbridge #1 (4 – AAAAA) 12-0 78.16 82.45 2.37 1,000,000.00 192,320.82 109,046.44 66,522.44 14.03
Starr’s Mill #1 (3 – AAAAA) 11-1 62.43 81.36 2.19 1,000,000.00 177,847.42 12,636.53 3,218.68 309.69
Carrollton #2 (7 – AAAAA) 10-2 57.02 79.24 2.16 1,000,000.00 130,789.06 27,903.70 1,612.74 619.06
Carver (Atlanta) #1 (6 – AAAAA) 11-1 54.04 78.59 2.16 1,000,000.00 136,107.89 21,085.53 930.08 1,074.17

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds
Marist #1 (7 – AAAA) 12-0 74.45 65.81 3.40 1,000,000.00 579,811.59 484,031.28 335,584.65 1.98
Blessed Trinity #2 (7 – AAAA) 10-2 70.31 65.70 3.30 1,000,000.00 621,989.21 455,944.85 224,072.92 3.46
Burke County #1 (3 – AAAA) 12-0 71.23 67.30 2.96 1,000,000.00 420,188.41 330,293.26 206,150.86 3.85
Thomson #2 (3 – AAAA) 10-1 65.33 67.56 2.70 1,000,000.00 378,010.79 236,381.81 89,617.91 10.16
St. Pius X #1 (8 – AAAA) 7-5 60.06 65.91 2.83 1,000,000.00 638,532.40 137,128.10 49,992.15 19.00
Jefferson #2 (8 – AAAA) 10-2 60.53 66.74 2.73 1,000,000.00 516,743.74 162,504.60 45,894.59 20.79
Mary Persons #1 (2 – AAAA) 10-2 58.82 66.26 2.66 1,000,000.00 483,256.26 145,168.75 36,556.42 26.35
Woodward Academy #1 (4 – AAAA) 11-1 54.37 67.07 2.42 1,000,000.00 361,467.60 48,547.36 12,130.50 81.44

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds
Greater Atlanta Christian #1 (7 – AAA) 11-1 78.59 64.06 4.11 1,000,000.00 940,587.50 679,401.63 491,283.01 1.04
Cedar Grove #1 (5 – AAA) 12-0 71.64 63.44 3.94 1,000,000.00 926,559.32 723,959.71 292,642.55 2.42
Peach County #1 (4 – AAA) 11-1 70.09 67.73 3.39 1,000,000.00 917,055.78 305,751.50 164,900.47 5.06
Calhoun #1 (6 – AAA) 11-1 60.84 67.74 3.08 1,000,000.00 802,342.53 236,235.01 46,401.99 20.55
Jenkins #1 (3 – AAA) 12-0 50.97 72.57 2.07 1,000,000.00 59,412.50 10,072.23 1,704.41 585.71
Liberty County #1 (2 – AAA) 9-3 46.83 69.76 2.22 1,000,000.00 197,657.47 21,592.65 1,312.89 760.68
Pike County #3 (4 – AAA) 9-3 47.33 70.48 2.09 1,000,000.00 73,440.68 18,212.62 1,158.07 862.51
Westminster (Atlanta) #3 (5 – AAA) 7-5 47.10 73.09 2.09 1,000,000.00 82,944.22 4,774.63 596.62 1,675.11

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds
Benedictine #1 (2 – AA) 12-0 81.67 67.17 4.04 1,000,000.00 837,942.73 683,950.61 519,722.48 0.92
Screven County #1 (4 – AA) 11-0 73.09 70.42 3.23 1,000,000.00 618,691.97 431,991.11 175,934.54 4.68
Thomasville #1 (1 – AA) 12-0 68.73 70.27 3.10 1,000,000.00 782,449.78 215,433.43 101,681.30 8.83
Brooks County #2 (1 – AA) 10-1 67.80 69.82 3.22 1,000,000.00 808,144.75 316,031.33 95,053.11 9.52
Rabun County #1 (8 – AA) 12-0 68.25 72.13 2.68 1,000,000.00 381,308.03 226,267.12 69,966.44 13.29
Hapeville Charter #1 (6 – AA) 11-1 65.24 73.78 2.27 1,000,000.00 162,057.27 77,736.40 30,249.45 32.06
Heard County #1 (5 – AA) 11-1 55.93 73.00 2.25 1,000,000.00 217,550.22 22,879.57 4,696.61 211.92
Callaway #2 (5 – AA) 11-1 53.42 72.63 2.22 1,000,000.00 191,855.25 25,710.45 2,696.08 369.91

Class A-Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds
Manchester #1 (4 – A) 11-0 52.85 44.99 3.67 1,000,000.00 857,294.69 509,530.11 304,306.59 2.29
Irwin County #2 (2 – A) 10-1 52.85 46.63 3.46 1,000,000.00 677,651.52 509,557.92 269,278.47 2.71
Clinch County #5 (2 – A) 9-2 51.74 45.50 3.59 1,000,000.00 887,254.62 446,350.44 255,093.48 2.92
Emanuel County Institute #3 (3 – A) 10-1 44.31 48.03 2.92 1,000,000.00 633,671.45 215,534.88 70,769.89 13.13
Macon County #7 (4 – A) 8-3 46.46 50.09 2.58 1,000,000.00 322,348.48 188,328.83 70,751.76 13.13
Charlton County #11 (2 – A) 9-2 39.87 49.82 2.47 1,000,000.00 366,328.55 86,578.36 20,937.78 46.76
Mount Zion (Carroll) #8 (6 – A) 9-2 35.96 51.31 2.18 1,000,000.00 142,705.31 29,815.44 6,810.27 145.84
Mitchell County #4 (1 – A) 10-1 30.07 50.37 2.13 1,000,000.00 112,745.38 14,304.02 2,051.76 486.39

Class A-Private

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds
Eagle’s Landing Christian #1 (5 – A) 11-0 71.82 44.42 4.68 1,000,000.00 957,547.93 920,850.65 803,091.81 0.25
Athens Academy #2 (8 – A) 11-0 55.23 53.93 3.71 1,000,000.00 888,350.31 677,491.00 142,590.46 6.01
Mount Paran Christian #3 (6 – A) 10-1 46.26 57.93 2.89 1,000,000.00 652,489.46 211,462.36 24,407.16 39.97
Prince Avenue Christian #5 (8 – A) 10-1 42.40 57.92 2.78 1,000,000.00 715,042.11 47,572.91 14,081.19 70.02
Stratford Academy #6 (7 – A) 10-1 41.00 59.07 2.43 1,000,000.00 347,510.54 80,584.64 6,399.33 155.27
Calvary Day #9 (3 – A) 10-2 41.70 59.77 2.07 1,000,000.00 42,452.07 22,335.19 6,313.38 157.39
Savannah Country Day #10 (3 – A) 10-2 35.53 59.31 2.14 1,000,000.00 111,649.69 30,462.00 1,598.60 624.55
Darlington #13 (6 – A) 8-4 34.24 59.03 2.30 1,000,000.00 284,957.89 9,241.26 1,518.07 657.73
View Comments 0