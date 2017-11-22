Daily Trivia: No. 1-ranked team that Blessed Trinity beat in 2015 semifinals

Blessed Trinity defeated No. 1 Cartersville 21-17 in the second round last week. Cartersville had won 41 consecutive games. That marked the second time in three seasons that Blessed Trinity had beaten a No. 1-ranked team in the playoffs and ended a long winning streak. Which No. 1-ranked opponent with a 28-game winning streak did Blessed Trinity defeat 12-7 in the Class AAA semifinals of 2015? (Answer Monday)

Answer to Tuesday’s question: Buford won 12 playoff games at the Georgia Dome, more than twice that of any other school. The eight schools that won five playoff games at the Dome were Charlton County, Clinch County, Northside (Warner Robins), Parkview, Peach County, Lincoln County, Statesboro and Valdosta. The Dome was imploded on Monday.

