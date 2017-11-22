Daily List: Region champions that lost at home in playoffs to Propst’s Packers
Colquitt County has beaten 10 region champions on the road in the playoffs since Rush Propst became the Packers’ head coach in 2008.
2017 Walton
2015 Mill Creek
2015 South Forsyth
2013 North Cobb
2012 McEachern
2011 Camden County
2011 North Gwinnett
2010 M.L. King
2009 Lassiter
2009 Stephenson
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0