Daily List: Region champions that lost at home in playoffs to Propst’s Packers

Colquitt County has beaten 10 region champions on the road in the playoffs since Rush Propst became the Packers’ head coach in 2008.

2017 Walton

2015 Mill Creek

2015 South Forsyth

2013 North Cobb

2012 McEachern

2011 Camden County

2011 North Gwinnett

2010 M.L. King

2009 Lassiter

2009 Stephenson

