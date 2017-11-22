Berkmar promotes Gary; Putnam County coach steps down

Berkmar has promoted defensive coordinator Willie Gary to head coach to replace Kenan Dever, who resigned earlier this month after the Patriots suffered their fourth consecutive 0-10 season. Gary, 39, was an all-state defensive back for Valdosta in 1996 and became a four-year starter before playing a couple of seasons in the NFL. He played six seasons in the Arena Football League with the Georgia Force.

Putnam County coach is out after five seasons

Kyle Gourley has stepped down at Putnam County after five seasons. His record was 21-32. Putnam made the playoffs in 2015. The 2017 team was 5-5 and played postseason mini-games but failed to make the playoffs out of Region 8-AA.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.