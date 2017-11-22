All-region teams: Carver dominates top honors in 6-AAAAA
Here is the all-region team for 6-AAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Most valuable player: Quindarious Monday, Carver, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: Octavious Battle, Carver, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: Jatavius Ponder, Carver, Sr.
Athlete of the year: Hassan Hall, Jackson, Sr.
Offensive newcomer of the year: Kobe Harris, Banneker, Fr.
Defensive newcomer of the year: Kyren Thomas, Lithia Springs, Fr.
Coach of the year: Darren Myles, Carver
First-team offense
QB – Brian Adams, North Springs, Sr.
RB – Jo’Quavious Marks, Carver, So.
RB – Craig Philpot, Grady, Sr.
WR – DeAnthony Ball, Carver, Jr.
WR – Marquis Colzie, Jackson, Sr.
WR – Zahir Nichols, North Springs, Jr.
WR – Jalen Delaney, North Springs, So.
TE – Nick Keou, North Springs, Jr.
UTIL – James Woods, Lithia Springs, Sr.
OL – Brandon Holt, Banneker, Jr.
OL – Jonathan Strickland, Carver, Sr.
OL – Travis Dixon, Carver, Sr.
OL – Jack Hurst, Decatur, Sr.
OL – T.J. Faust, North Springs, Sr.
First-team defense
DL – Solomon Mosely, Carver, Sr.
DL – Contravious Wise, Carver, Sr.
DL – Marcus Hood, Decatur, Jr.
DL – Colby Dixon, Jackson, Sr.
LB – Jake Broom, Decatur, Sr.
LB – Jaylin Williams, Banneker, Jr.
LB – Isaiah Mitchell, Carver, Sr.
LB – Lyntavius Tucker, Jackson, Jr.
OLB – Marzavion Dix, Lithia Springs, Sr.
OLB – Tony Hines, Jackson, Jr.
OLB – Jahvon Millard, North Springs, Sr.
CB – Eddie Thomas, Carver, Sr.
CB – Tennilius Denson, Jackson, So.
S – Tarique Dennis, Banneker, Sr.
S – Nicario Harper, Carver, Sr.
First-team special teams
K – Osman Rusayev, North Springs, Sr.
P – Octavious Battle, Carver, Sr.
KR – Tony Jones, Carver, Jr.
PR – Tarique Dennis, Banneker, Sr.
LS – Chad Becker, North Springs, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB – Roderick Hammond, Jackson, Sr.
RB – Tony Jones, Carver, Jr.
RB – Reese White, Riverwood, Jr.
RB – Martize Smith, Decatur, Jr.
WR – William Jones, Lithia Springs, Sr.
WR – Zaire Thornton, Grady, So.
WR – Tarique Dennis, Banneker, Sr.
WR – Rashad Jordan, Jackson, Jr.
TE – Jake Broom, Decatur, Sr.
UTIL – Trey Young, Riverwood, Jr.
OL – Adoni Parson, Banneker, Sr.
OL – Cory Moon, Lithia Springs, Sr.
OL – David Oghenkaro, Lithia Springs, So.
OL – Francis Shema, North Springs, Sr.
OL – Hayden Rubin, Riverwood, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL – Chris Hatcher, Banneker, Jr.
DL – Dearies Wilson, Decatur, Sr.
DL – Quillan Felton, Grady, Sr.
DL – Stanley Jackson, North Springs, Sr.
LB – Jermaine Harkness, Decatur, Sr.
LB – Jalen Willingham, North Springs, Sr.
LB – Cameron Campbell, Grady, Sr.
OLB – Khari Crooms, Carver, Sr.
OLB – Antardis Ballard, Jackson, Sr.
OLB – Davyon Dukes, Lithia Springs, Jr.
CB – Jasharie Anderson, Banneker, Jr.
CB – Anthony Odom, Carver, Jr.
S – Austin Simmons, Riverwood, Sr.
S – Andre Carter, Decatur, Jr.
Second-team special teams
K – Kriston Esnard, Decatur, Fr.
P – Amir Outlaw, Lithia Springs, Sr.
KR – Tarique Dennis, Banneker, Sr.
PR – Tony Jones, Carver, Jr.
LS – Eithan Reinblatt, Jackson, Sr.
Honorable mention offense: QB – Dionte Bonneau, Banneker; Brayton Reed, Decatur; A.C. Graham, Riverwood; Nanakofi Sarpong, Lithia Springs. WR – Coby Webb, Decatur; Christian Haddock, Decatur; Chris Stephens, Decatur; Quinton Dukes, Carver; Quandarious Malcolm, Carver; Symeon Rouse, Lithia Springs; Emanuel Oghenekaro, Lithia Springs; Ryan Gordan, North Springs; Pache Caldwell, Riverwood; DuJwan Washington, Grady. RB – Gary Benton, Banneker; Spencer Patterson, Decatur; Carlos Jewett, Lithia Springs; Caleb Neely, North Springs. TE – Nicario Harper, Carver; Amir Outlaw, Lithia Springs. UTIL – Antonio Kilgore, Decatur. OL – Michael Subalade, Banneker; Lindon Ross, Banneker; DeAaron Montford, Carver; Timothy Bennett, Carver; Gwendale Turner, Carver; Bryan Crawford, Decatur; Temesgen Yohannes, Decatur; Stanley Jackson, North Springs; Brendan Lui, North Springs; DanTee Palmer, North Springs; Justin Miller, Riverwood; Connor Flynn, Riverwood; Michael Subalade, Lithia Springs; Lindon Ross, Lithia Springs
Honorable mention defense: DL – Dre’Quan Eason, Banneker; Noah Smith, Carver; Tyrus Cheeks, Decatur; Rashad Pate, Jackson; Gralyn Stokes, North Springs; Jaron Bradley, North Springs; Larry Thomas, Riverwood; Aaron Key, Riverwood; Colby Williams, Grady; Peter Bowden, Grady. LB – Krininski Cameron, Carver; Cameron Armour, Carver; Xavier Morgan, Carver; Kristopher Williams, Decatur; Ben Blair, Riverwood; Chris Sanford, Riverwood; OLB – Ashad Baldwin, Banneker; Julian Dickson, Banneker; Quandarious Malcolm, Carver; Heyward Henderson, Decatur; Gary Reid, Decatur; Evan Murphy, North Springs; Prince Gaines, Riverwood; Chris Clay, Riverwood. S – Trevon Pope, Banneker; Kaden Spann, Decatur; Jajuan Woodall, North Springs; Elijah Kirby, Riverwood; Chase Stokes, Grady; Davione Thomasson, Grady; Bryquice Brown, Lithia Springs. CB – Anthony Pinchem, Banneker; Tobias Fletcher, Carver; Tony Terrell, Decatur; Rashad Jordan, Jackson; Dequanteous Watts, Jackson; Jalen Delane, North Springs; Kyle Fletcher, Riverwood; Jordan Danzy, Lithia Springs
Honorable mention special teams: K – Jack Breedlove, Jackson; James Efrimea, Banneker; Jonathan Servin-Garcia, Carver. P – Kriston Esnard, Decatur. LS – Timothy Carter, Carver; Andre Carter, Decatur
