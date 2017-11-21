Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
56 3
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Tuesday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, high school sports, Latest News.

Tuesday November, 21
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta

Boys

Banks County 94, Hart County 58

Cambridge 73, Brookwood 54

Cass 48, South Paulding 43

Cedar Shoals 75, North Oconee 48

Cherokee 50, Riverwood 47

Discovery 78, Dacula 75

Duluth 66, Lanier 64

East Hamilton 90, Adairsville 53

Fort Payne 101, Armuchee 56

Gray Collegiate 75, Roswell 52

Jordan 90, Chattahoochee County 58

Loganville 94, Jackson County 79

Mill Creek 77, Jefferson 76

Norcross 70, Lakeview Academy 44

North Cobb Christian 63, North Cobb 60

North Hall 55, Coahulla Creek 32

North Paulding 46, Alexander 40

North Sand Mountain 85, North Murray 59

Northview 50, Osborne 47

Ola 75, Strong Rock Christian 42

Prince Avenue 60, Oglethorpe County 42

Sonoraville 78, Cherokee County 60

South Forsyth 61, Dunwoody 49

South Gwinnett 65, Harrison 63

Sprayberry 86, Woodland-Cartersville 42

The Weber School 66, Landmark Christian 65

Tift County 56, Navarre 43

Trion 46, Boaz 45

Union Grove 41, Flowery Branch 39

Walker 73, Providence Christian 50

Walnut Grove 61, Owego Free Academy 46

Wando 80, Parkview 71

Washington 61, Bethlehem Christian 34

Washington-Wilkes 82, Nathanael Greene 38

West Hall 75, Johnson-Gainesville 62

Westminster 62, Alpharetta 58

Woodland-Stockbridge 73, Parkview 52

Woodstock 74, Chattahoochee 68

Girls

Alpharetta 68, Pebblebrook 43

Americus-Sumter 44, Lee County 30

Arabia Mountain 76, Riverdale 36

Banks County 79, Hart County 63

Beach 50, Bradwell Institute 48

Blessed Trinity 59, KIPP Atlanta Charter 54

Brookwood 70, Stephenson 44

Bryan County 60, Portal 28

Burke County 50, Calvary Day 37

Cambridge 41, Chamblee 35

Camden County 46, Johnson-Savannah 41

Campbell 53, Morrow 25

Chapel Hill 37, Westminster 30

Christian Heritage 53, Mt. Pisgah Christian 27

Clarke Central 51, Oconee County 39

Cumberland Christian 41, Riverwood 34

Dacula 73, Duluth 68

Dodge County 85, Warner Robins 71

Eagles Landing 60, Madison County 50

Eagles Landing Christian 50, First Presbyterian 29

East Hall 69, Woodville-Tompkins 50

Franklin County 58, White County 28

Jefferson County 55, Ridge Spring-Monetta 36

Kennesaw Mountain 49, Central-Carroll 24

Lakeside-DeKalb 46, Walnut Grove 40

Lakeside-Evans 38, Westminster, Augusta 33

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 57, Lookout Valley 25

Lamar County 65, Jackson 53

Lambert 62, Johns Creek 38

Lanier 68, Dawson County 52

Locust Grove 48, Roswell 29

Loganville 40, Jackson County 36

Lovett 58, Dutchtown 52

Luella 75, Jonesboro 65

Lumpkin County 56, Crescent, SC 23

Marietta 49, South Cobb 37

Mary Persons 41, Georgia Military 40

Model 59, Dalton 51

Monroe Area 49, Lithonia 34

Mountain View 45, Etowah 33

Mt. de Sales 42, Lake Oconee Academy 33

Norcross 67, Lakeview Academy 31

North Cobb Christian 64, Paulding County 59

North Gwinnett 60, Shiloh 34

Pace Academy 41, Tattnall Square 35

Pickens 53, Fannin County 29

Richmond Academy 41, Aquinas 12

Rutland 45, Monticello 20

Sequoyah 60, Parkview 36

Sonoraville 51, Cartersville 32

Stephens County 71, East Jackson 33

Tallulah Falls 41, Johnson-Gainesville 29

Tattnall County 60, Richmond Hill 41

Union County 60, Towns County 55

Union Grove 62, Stone Mountain 41

Westwood 57, Glenwood 41

Woodland-Cartersville 48, Allatoona 44

Woodland-Stockbridge 54, Douglas County 50

View Comments 0