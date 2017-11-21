Tuesday basketball scores
Tuesday November, 21
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Boys
Banks County 94, Hart County 58
Cambridge 73, Brookwood 54
Cass 48, South Paulding 43
Cedar Shoals 75, North Oconee 48
Cherokee 50, Riverwood 47
Discovery 78, Dacula 75
Duluth 66, Lanier 64
East Hamilton 90, Adairsville 53
Fort Payne 101, Armuchee 56
Gray Collegiate 75, Roswell 52
Jordan 90, Chattahoochee County 58
Loganville 94, Jackson County 79
Mill Creek 77, Jefferson 76
Norcross 70, Lakeview Academy 44
North Cobb Christian 63, North Cobb 60
North Hall 55, Coahulla Creek 32
North Paulding 46, Alexander 40
North Sand Mountain 85, North Murray 59
Northview 50, Osborne 47
Ola 75, Strong Rock Christian 42
Prince Avenue 60, Oglethorpe County 42
Sonoraville 78, Cherokee County 60
South Forsyth 61, Dunwoody 49
South Gwinnett 65, Harrison 63
Sprayberry 86, Woodland-Cartersville 42
The Weber School 66, Landmark Christian 65
Tift County 56, Navarre 43
Trion 46, Boaz 45
Union Grove 41, Flowery Branch 39
Walker 73, Providence Christian 50
Walnut Grove 61, Owego Free Academy 46
Wando 80, Parkview 71
Washington 61, Bethlehem Christian 34
Washington-Wilkes 82, Nathanael Greene 38
West Hall 75, Johnson-Gainesville 62
Westminster 62, Alpharetta 58
Woodland-Stockbridge 73, Parkview 52
Woodstock 74, Chattahoochee 68
Girls
Alpharetta 68, Pebblebrook 43
Americus-Sumter 44, Lee County 30
Arabia Mountain 76, Riverdale 36
Banks County 79, Hart County 63
Beach 50, Bradwell Institute 48
Blessed Trinity 59, KIPP Atlanta Charter 54
Brookwood 70, Stephenson 44
Bryan County 60, Portal 28
Burke County 50, Calvary Day 37
Cambridge 41, Chamblee 35
Camden County 46, Johnson-Savannah 41
Campbell 53, Morrow 25
Chapel Hill 37, Westminster 30
Christian Heritage 53, Mt. Pisgah Christian 27
Clarke Central 51, Oconee County 39
Cumberland Christian 41, Riverwood 34
Dacula 73, Duluth 68
Dodge County 85, Warner Robins 71
Eagles Landing 60, Madison County 50
Eagles Landing Christian 50, First Presbyterian 29
East Hall 69, Woodville-Tompkins 50
Franklin County 58, White County 28
Jefferson County 55, Ridge Spring-Monetta 36
Kennesaw Mountain 49, Central-Carroll 24
Lakeside-DeKalb 46, Walnut Grove 40
Lakeside-Evans 38, Westminster, Augusta 33
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 57, Lookout Valley 25
Lamar County 65, Jackson 53
Lambert 62, Johns Creek 38
Lanier 68, Dawson County 52
Locust Grove 48, Roswell 29
Loganville 40, Jackson County 36
Lovett 58, Dutchtown 52
Luella 75, Jonesboro 65
Lumpkin County 56, Crescent, SC 23
Marietta 49, South Cobb 37
Mary Persons 41, Georgia Military 40
Model 59, Dalton 51
Monroe Area 49, Lithonia 34
Mountain View 45, Etowah 33
Mt. de Sales 42, Lake Oconee Academy 33
Norcross 67, Lakeview Academy 31
North Cobb Christian 64, Paulding County 59
North Gwinnett 60, Shiloh 34
Pace Academy 41, Tattnall Square 35
Pickens 53, Fannin County 29
Richmond Academy 41, Aquinas 12
Rutland 45, Monticello 20
Sequoyah 60, Parkview 36
Sonoraville 51, Cartersville 32
Stephens County 71, East Jackson 33
Tallulah Falls 41, Johnson-Gainesville 29
Tattnall County 60, Richmond Hill 41
Union County 60, Towns County 55
Union Grove 62, Stone Mountain 41
Westwood 57, Glenwood 41
Woodland-Cartersville 48, Allatoona 44
Woodland-Stockbridge 54, Douglas County 50
