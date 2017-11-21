Daily Trivia: Teams with at least five playoff wins in Georgia Dome

The Georgia Dome was imploded on Monday. It was the site for 298 Georgia high school football games, starting with the first Corky Kell Classic in 1992. The Dome was the venue for the state finals from 2008 to 2016 and for semifinal games starting in 1994. Buford won 12 playoff games at the Dome, more than twice that of any other school. Six of Buford’s wins there were state championships. Eight schools won five playoff games at the Dome. What are the eight schools? (Answer Wednesday)

Answer to Monday’s question: The winning streaks of 41 games or longer in state history belong to Buford (47), Parkview (46), Lincoln County (45), Buford (42), Sandy Creek (41) and Cartersville (41). Cartersville’s 41-game winning streak ended last week with a 21-17 loss to Blessed Trinity.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.