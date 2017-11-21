Daily List: Most recent quarterfinal appearances for this year’s final 64 teams

Our Products
Lee County and Pike County are in the quarterfinals for the first time. Coincidentally, both started varsity football in 1971. Of the 64 quarterfinal teams, 35 made it in 2016. Here are the 64, with each team’s most recent quarterfinal appearance or better.*

First – Lee County

First – Pike County

1966 – Jenkins*

1994 – Marietta

1999 – Mitchell County

2002 – Alpharetta

2002 – Harrison

2005 – Savannah Country Day

2006 – Tift County

2007 – Carver (Atlanta)

2010 – Brookwood

2010 – Starr’s Mill

2010 – Thomasville

2012 – Athens Academy

2012 – Parkview

2013 – Darlington

2013 – Burke County

2013 – North Gwinnett

2013 – Warner Robins

2014 – Charlton County

2014 – Heard County

2014 – Jones County

2015 – Mount Zion (Carroll)

2015 – Allatoona

2015 – Archer

2015 – Brooks County

2015 – Stratford Academy

2015 – Marist

2015 – St. Pius

2016 – Benedictine, Blessed Trinity, Buford, Calhoun, Callaway, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Cedar Grove, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Emanuel County Institute, Glynn Academy, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hapeville Charter, Irwin County, Jefferson, Liberty County, Macon County, Manchester, Mary Persons, Mays, McEachern, Mount Paran Christian, Peach County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rabun County, Rome, Screven County, Stockbridge, Thomson, Tucker, Westminster, Woodward Academy

*Jenkins has never played in a quarterfinal but advanced to the 1966 semifinals of Class AAA, which had six regions at the time and awarded two quarterfinal byes.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

