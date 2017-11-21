Daily List: Most recent quarterfinal appearances for this year’s final 64 teams
Lee County and Pike County are in the quarterfinals for the first time. Coincidentally, both started varsity football in 1971. Of the 64 quarterfinal teams, 35 made it in 2016. Here are the 64, with each team’s most recent quarterfinal appearance or better.*
First – Lee County
First – Pike County
1966 – Jenkins*
1994 – Marietta
1999 – Mitchell County
2002 – Alpharetta
2002 – Harrison
2005 – Savannah Country Day
2006 – Tift County
2007 – Carver (Atlanta)
2010 – Brookwood
2010 – Starr’s Mill
2010 – Thomasville
2012 – Athens Academy
2012 – Parkview
2013 – Darlington
2013 – Burke County
2013 – North Gwinnett
2013 – Warner Robins
2014 – Charlton County
2014 – Heard County
2014 – Jones County
2015 – Mount Zion (Carroll)
2015 – Allatoona
2015 – Archer
2015 – Brooks County
2015 – Stratford Academy
2015 – Marist
2015 – St. Pius
2016 – Benedictine, Blessed Trinity, Buford, Calhoun, Callaway, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Cedar Grove, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Emanuel County Institute, Glynn Academy, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hapeville Charter, Irwin County, Jefferson, Liberty County, Macon County, Manchester, Mary Persons, Mays, McEachern, Mount Paran Christian, Peach County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rabun County, Rome, Screven County, Stockbridge, Thomson, Tucker, Westminster, Woodward Academy
*Jenkins has never played in a quarterfinal but advanced to the 1966 semifinals of Class AAA, which had six regions at the time and awarded two quarterfinal byes.
