All-region teams: Dacula's Perry named 8-AAAAAA player of the year

BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL

Here is the all-region team for 8-AAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: CB/WR Jalen Perry, Dacula, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Keith Harris, Gainesville, Sr.

Two-way player of the year: LB/FB Landen Berlin, Dacula, Sr.

Athlete of the year: QB/DB Tre’ Luttrell, Gainesville, Jr.

Offense

QB – Shayne Buckingham, Dacula, Sr.

QB – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central, Sr.

RB – Tre’ McMillan, Dacula, Sr.

RB – Lorenzo Stevenson, Apalachee, Sr.

RB – Jamar Mack, Winder-Barrow, Jr.

RB – Baylor Hinshaw, Habersham Central, Sr.

WR – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central, Sr.

WR – Donovan Curry, Habersham Central, Jr.

WR – Tyrik Kabir, Gainesville, Sr.

WR – Jarrad Rosser, Gainesville, Sr.

WR – Lamonta Mack, Winder-Barrow, Sr.

WR – Kenny Severe, Dacula, Sr.

WR – Mekal Fuller, Lanier, Jr.

OL – Joey Klemm, Winder-Barrow, Jr.

OL – Issac Benitez, Apalachee, Sr.

OL – Collin Foster, Lanier, Sr.

OL – Drew Turner, Gainesville, Sr.

OL – Schaefer Almoyan, Habersham Central, Sr.

OL – Bryan Mason, Habersham Central, Sr.

OL – Tyler Jones, Dacula, Sr.

OL – Trey Hill, Winder-Barrow, Sr.

OL – Mikey Magda, Lanier, Sr.

OL – Riley Adcock, Dacula, So.

OL – Nate Hodnett, Apalachee, So.

PK – Christian Jaimes, Gainesville, Sr.

PK – Harlin Brown, Winder-Barrow, So.

RET – Tre’ Blackwell, Gainesville, Sr.

Defense

DL – Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow, Jr.

DL – Trever Calvert, Gainesville, Sr.

DL – Zach Ferguson, Habersham Central, Jr.

DL – Josh Agbenou, Apalachee, Jr.

DL – Peyton Bergman, Lanier, Sr.

DL – Noah Duba, Dacula, Jr.

DL – Victor Micah, Dacula, Sr.

DL – Jake Ludwig, Lanier, Jr.

LB – Kameron Brown, Lanier, Jr.

LB – Malique Johnson, Gainesville, Sr.

LB – Shaah Cooper, Dacula, Sr.

LB – Erick Turner, Lanier, Sr.

LB – Sean McDaniel, Dacula, Jr.

LB – Aaron Bagley, Winder-Barrow, Jr.

LB – Malik Johnson, Lanier, Sr.

LB – Chris Smith, Dacula, Jr.

DB – Michael Burrell, Dacula, Sr.

DB – Jaiev Khan, Dacula, Jr.

DB – O’Darion Thompson, Lanier, Jr.

DB – Josh Sims, Winder-Barrow, Sr.

DB – Chandler Watson, Gainesville, So.

DB – Chase Watson, Gainesville, So.

DB – A.J. Millbrooks, Apalachee, Jr.

DB – Ryan Mayard, Winder-Barrow, Jr.

P – Parker Miller, Apalachee, Sr.

Honorable mention: Gainesville – Craig Young, Ishmael Robinson, Max Brand. Winder-Barrow – Kevin Bruce, Deondre Millwood. Lanier – Nate Stiltner, Jason Wallace. Apalachee – Sam Skinner, Alex Stevenson. Habersham Central – Andrew Lovell, Josh Pickett. Dacula – Will Stovall, Deo Brown.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

