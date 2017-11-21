All-region teams: Dacula’s Perry named 8-AAAAAA player of the year
Here is the all-region team for 8-AAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: CB/WR Jalen Perry, Dacula, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Keith Harris, Gainesville, Sr.
Two-way player of the year: LB/FB Landen Berlin, Dacula, Sr.
Athlete of the year: QB/DB Tre’ Luttrell, Gainesville, Jr.
Offense
QB – Shayne Buckingham, Dacula, Sr.
QB – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central, Sr.
RB – Tre’ McMillan, Dacula, Sr.
RB – Lorenzo Stevenson, Apalachee, Sr.
RB – Jamar Mack, Winder-Barrow, Jr.
RB – Baylor Hinshaw, Habersham Central, Sr.
WR – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central, Sr.
WR – Donovan Curry, Habersham Central, Jr.
WR – Tyrik Kabir, Gainesville, Sr.
WR – Jarrad Rosser, Gainesville, Sr.
WR – Lamonta Mack, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
WR – Kenny Severe, Dacula, Sr.
WR – Mekal Fuller, Lanier, Jr.
OL – Joey Klemm, Winder-Barrow, Jr.
OL – Issac Benitez, Apalachee, Sr.
OL – Collin Foster, Lanier, Sr.
OL – Drew Turner, Gainesville, Sr.
OL – Schaefer Almoyan, Habersham Central, Sr.
OL – Bryan Mason, Habersham Central, Sr.
OL – Tyler Jones, Dacula, Sr.
OL – Trey Hill, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
OL – Mikey Magda, Lanier, Sr.
OL – Riley Adcock, Dacula, So.
OL – Nate Hodnett, Apalachee, So.
PK – Christian Jaimes, Gainesville, Sr.
PK – Harlin Brown, Winder-Barrow, So.
RET – Tre’ Blackwell, Gainesville, Sr.
Defense
DL – Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow, Jr.
DL – Trever Calvert, Gainesville, Sr.
DL – Zach Ferguson, Habersham Central, Jr.
DL – Josh Agbenou, Apalachee, Jr.
DL – Peyton Bergman, Lanier, Sr.
DL – Noah Duba, Dacula, Jr.
DL – Victor Micah, Dacula, Sr.
DL – Jake Ludwig, Lanier, Jr.
LB – Kameron Brown, Lanier, Jr.
LB – Malique Johnson, Gainesville, Sr.
LB – Shaah Cooper, Dacula, Sr.
LB – Erick Turner, Lanier, Sr.
LB – Sean McDaniel, Dacula, Jr.
LB – Aaron Bagley, Winder-Barrow, Jr.
LB – Malik Johnson, Lanier, Sr.
LB – Chris Smith, Dacula, Jr.
DB – Michael Burrell, Dacula, Sr.
DB – Jaiev Khan, Dacula, Jr.
DB – O’Darion Thompson, Lanier, Jr.
DB – Josh Sims, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
DB – Chandler Watson, Gainesville, So.
DB – Chase Watson, Gainesville, So.
DB – A.J. Millbrooks, Apalachee, Jr.
DB – Ryan Mayard, Winder-Barrow, Jr.
P – Parker Miller, Apalachee, Sr.
Honorable mention: Gainesville – Craig Young, Ishmael Robinson, Max Brand. Winder-Barrow – Kevin Bruce, Deondre Millwood. Lanier – Nate Stiltner, Jason Wallace. Apalachee – Sam Skinner, Alex Stevenson. Habersham Central – Andrew Lovell, Josh Pickett. Dacula – Will Stovall, Deo Brown.
