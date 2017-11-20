Monday basketball scores
Monday November, 20
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Boys
Alpharetta 53, Blessed Trinity 41
Bradwell Institute 62, Woodville-Tompkins 56
Brookwood 59, Winder-Barrow 52
Cambridge 80, Douglass 49
Campbell 65, East Hamilton 50
Cherokee, AL 75, Gordon Central 57
Christian Heritage 80, North Jackson 38
Collins Hill 86, South Forsyth 51
Creekside 56, Decatur 53
Dawson County 58, Dunwoody 46
Etowah 70, Riverwood 53
Fellowship Christian 61, Lovett 59
Fulton Leadership Academy 61, Paideia 52
Greater Atlanta Christian 71, Mill Creek 70
Hiwassee Dam, NC 59, Pickens 58
Hoover, AL 64, Hillgrove 37
Johns Creek 58, Osborne 39
Johnson-Gainesville 77, Crescent, SC 50
Lambert 78, South Paulding 71
Lithia Springs 61, Alexander 59
Lithonia 71, Mt. Pisgah Christian 60
Montgomery County 74, Claxton 57
Mundy’s Mill 64, Veterans 49
North Cobb 61, Woodland-Cartersville 24
Providence Christian 59, Mt. de Sales 52
Science Hill 57, Adairsville 36
Shiloh 58, Miller Grove 55
Social Circle 70, Lumpkin County 53
South Gwinnett 62, Owego Free Academy 52
Therrell 94, Harris County 70
Trion 62, Kate Duncan Smith 56
Tucker 69, North Gwinnett 57
Valdosta 61, Bainbridge 55
Walnut Grove at Harrison, late
Walton 81, Arabia Mountain 68
White County 73, Coahulla Creek 41
Girls
Alexander 63, Morrow 32
Allatoona 47, Paulding County 42
Alpharetta 60, Roswell 28
Athens Academy 38, Tattnall Square 35
Beach 58, East Hall 38
Bowdon 43, Kennesaw Mountain 42
Bradwell Institute 57, Woodville-Tompkins 40
Bremen 63, Temple 14
Buford 64, Grayson 33
Burke County 61, Statesboro 33
Campbell 59, Lithia Springs 38
Central Gwinnett at Chamblee, late
Cherokee 57, North Forsyth 46
Clarke Central 57, Cambridge 52
Coffee 61, Richmond Academy 34
Columbia 57, Therrell 54
Dacula 63, Archer 51
Decatur 59, Berkmar 24
Dodge County 64, Rutland 37
Duluth 50, Douglass 37
Dutchtown 50, Mt. Pisgah Christian 11
Fitzgerald 73, Brantley County 28
Forest Park 50, Woodland-Stockbridge 30
Franklin County 61, North Hall 52
Georgia Military 52, Eagles Landing Christian 46
Greater Atlanta Christian 81, Southwest DeKalb 37
Grovetown 65, Miller Grove 45
Henry County 79, Upson-Lee 44
Holy Innocents’ 58, Valdosta 55
Irwin County 33, Toombs County 24
KIPP Atlanta Charter 52, Chapel Hill 39
Lanier 74, South Forsyth 46
Loganville 49, Washington 24
Lovejoy 95, Hampton 37
Lovett 64, Christian Heritage 41
Lumpkin County 63, Tallulah Falls 26
Marietta 50, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 32
McEachern 61, Stephenson 56
Monroe Area 53, Discovery 50
Mountain View 63, Cumberland Christian 34
Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 48, Walker 37
Norcross 69, Douglas County 39
Northview 49, Eagles Landing 43
Pebblebrook 86, Locust Grove 63
Pike County 0, Druid Hills 0
Rabun County 62, Lakeview Academy 52
Sequoyah 52, Johns Creek 30
Shiloh 80, Walnut Grove 38
South Cobb 47, Riverdale 43
South Gwinnett 44, St. Pius X 34
Starr’s Mill 54, Mundy’s Mill 31
West Hall 55, Stephens County 42
Westlake 64, Brookwood 48
