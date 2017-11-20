Our Products
Monday basketball scores

Monday November, 20
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta

Boys

Alpharetta 53, Blessed Trinity 41

Bradwell Institute 62, Woodville-Tompkins 56

Brookwood 59, Winder-Barrow 52

Cambridge 80, Douglass 49

Campbell 65, East Hamilton 50

Cherokee, AL 75, Gordon Central 57

Christian Heritage 80, North Jackson 38

Collins Hill 86, South Forsyth 51

Creekside 56, Decatur 53

Dawson County 58, Dunwoody 46

Etowah 70, Riverwood 53

Fellowship Christian 61, Lovett 59

Fulton Leadership Academy 61, Paideia 52

Greater Atlanta Christian 71, Mill Creek 70

Hiwassee Dam, NC 59, Pickens 58

Hoover, AL 64, Hillgrove 37

Johns Creek 58, Osborne 39

Johnson-Gainesville 77, Crescent, SC 50

Lambert 78, South Paulding 71

Lithia Springs 61, Alexander 59

Lithonia 71, Mt. Pisgah Christian 60

Montgomery County 74, Claxton 57

Mundy’s Mill 64, Veterans 49

North Cobb 61, Woodland-Cartersville 24

Providence Christian 59, Mt. de Sales 52

Science Hill 57, Adairsville 36

Shiloh 58, Miller Grove 55

Social Circle 70, Lumpkin County 53

South Gwinnett 62, Owego Free Academy 52

Therrell 94, Harris County 70

Trion 62, Kate Duncan Smith 56

Tucker 69, North Gwinnett 57

Valdosta 61, Bainbridge 55

Walnut Grove at Harrison, late

Walton 81, Arabia Mountain 68

White County 73, Coahulla Creek 41

Girls

Alexander 63, Morrow 32

Allatoona 47, Paulding County 42

Alpharetta 60, Roswell 28

Athens Academy 38, Tattnall Square 35

Beach 58, East Hall 38

Bowdon 43, Kennesaw Mountain 42

Bradwell Institute 57, Woodville-Tompkins 40

Bremen 63, Temple 14

Buford 64, Grayson 33

Burke County 61, Statesboro 33

Campbell 59, Lithia Springs 38

Central Gwinnett at Chamblee, late

Cherokee 57, North Forsyth 46

Clarke Central 57, Cambridge 52

Coffee 61, Richmond Academy 34

Columbia 57, Therrell 54

Dacula 63, Archer 51

Decatur 59, Berkmar 24

Dodge County 64, Rutland 37

Duluth 50, Douglass 37

Dutchtown 50, Mt. Pisgah Christian 11

Fitzgerald 73, Brantley County 28

Forest Park 50, Woodland-Stockbridge 30

Franklin County 61, North Hall 52

Georgia Military 52, Eagles Landing Christian 46

Greater Atlanta Christian 81, Southwest DeKalb 37

Grovetown 65, Miller Grove 45

Henry County 79, Upson-Lee 44

Holy Innocents’ 58, Valdosta 55

Irwin County 33, Toombs County 24

KIPP Atlanta Charter 52, Chapel Hill 39

Lanier 74, South Forsyth 46

Loganville 49, Washington 24

Lovejoy 95, Hampton 37

Lovett 64, Christian Heritage 41

Lumpkin County 63, Tallulah Falls 26

Marietta 50, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 32

McEachern 61, Stephenson 56

Monroe Area 53, Discovery 50

Mountain View 63, Cumberland Christian 34

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 48, Walker 37

Norcross 69, Douglas County 39

Northview 49, Eagles Landing 43

Pebblebrook 86, Locust Grove 63

Pike County 0, Druid Hills 0

Rabun County 62, Lakeview Academy 52

Sequoyah 52, Johns Creek 30

Shiloh 80, Walnut Grove 38

South Cobb 47, Riverdale 43

South Gwinnett 44, St. Pius X 34

Starr’s Mill 54, Mundy’s Mill 31

West Hall 55, Stephens County 42

Westlake 64, Brookwood 48

