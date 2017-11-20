Maxwell Round Two Summary: McEachern, Blessed Trinity throw brackets into chaos

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– Buford takes over as Georgia’s highest rated team. Lowndes and Cartersville, in spite of their losses, both retain their position as the highest rated team in their classification based on their performance over the entire season.

– McEachern and Blessed Trinity threw the playoffs into chaos as they eliminated the top rated teams in Classes AAAAAAA and AAAAA respectively. I had not planned on showing each bracket’s Parity Rating again, but it’s interesting to see the effect of Cartersville’s premature exit. As a reminder, the Parity Rating is how often the same team would be crowned champion in consecutive tournaments if the tournament could be replayed an infinite amount of times. For example, last week Class AAAA had a significantly higher chance of the same champion repeating (59.2%) primarily because of Cartersville’s dominance than this week (only 21.9%).

– Eagle’s Landing Christian in the Class A-Private bracket is the only team left that could be considered a heavy favorite.

– Here are the title races with the most to the least parity (lowest to highest chances of the same team repeating in an infinite simulation):

Class Last week’s Parity This week’s Parity AAAAAA 17.7% 19.2% AAAA 59.2% 21.9% A – Public 23.1% 24.1% AAAAAAA 28.9% 24.3% AA 26.6% 32.6% AAA 32.1% 35.6% AAAAAA 35.8% 38.8% A – Private 65.6% 66.6%

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.09%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,044 of 2,214 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.32%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.77 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.18

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Lowndes 11-1 89.28 1 Lee County 11-1 73.82 2 North Gwinnett 11-1 88.47 2 Coffee 8-3 73.79 3 Archer 12-0 86.21 3 Tucker 11-1 73.51 4 Grayson 10-2 85.63 4 Glynn Academy 8-3 71.92 5 Tift County 11-1 84.60 5 Mays 11-1 70.72 6 Brookwood 10-2 83.64 6 Brunswick 7-3 67.01 7 Walton 11-1 81.80 7 Northside (Warner Robins) 8-4 66.55 8 Colquitt County 9-3 81.42 8 Harrison 9-3 61.98 9 McEachern 9-3 79.03 9 Allatoona 9-3 61.58 10 Parkview 9-3 77.54 10 Valdosta 4-7 61.54 11 Mill Creek 8-4 74.84 11 Alpharetta 11-1 61.11 12 Hillgrove 8-4 74.49 12 Richmond Hill 7-3 60.61 13 South Forsyth 10-1 72.51 13 Effingham County 5-6 59.10 14 Milton 9-3 72.45 14 Douglas County 10-2 58.59 15 Norcross 5-6 70.20 15 Dacula 7-5 56.87 AAAAA AAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Buford 10-1 92.51 1 Cartersville 11-1 76.95 2 Stockbridge 12-0 78.16 2 Marist 12-0 74.45 3 Rome 12-0 77.74 3 Burke County 12-0 71.23 4 Warner Robins 12-0 74.92 4 Blessed Trinity 10-2 70.31 5 Jones County 11-1 73.56 5 Thomson 10-1 65.33 6 Wayne County 9-2 64.33 6 Cedartown 10-2 61.44 7 Starr’s Mill 11-1 62.43 7 Ridgeland 11-1 61.44 8 Eagle’s Landing 7-5 62.31 8 Jefferson 10-2 60.53 9 Dutchtown 7-4 60.27 9 St. Pius X 7-5 60.06 10 Carrollton 10-2 57.02 10 Mary Persons 10-2 58.82 11 Ware County 5-6 56.94 11 Troup 9-3 57.72 12 Bainbridge 8-4 56.78 12 Woodward Academy 11-1 54.37 13 Flowery Branch 9-3 54.18 13 Americus-Sumter 9-3 53.38 14 Carver (Atlanta) 11-1 54.04 14 West Laurens 6-6 48.97 15 Griffin 9-2 53.10 15 White County 7-4 48.54 AAA AA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Greater Atlanta Christian 11-1 78.59 1 Benedictine 12-0 81.67 2 Cedar Grove 12-0 71.64 2 Screven County 11-0 73.09 3 Peach County 11-1 70.09 3 Thomasville 12-0 68.73 4 Calhoun 11-1 60.84 4 Rabun County 12-0 68.25 5 Crisp County 9-2 54.17 5 Brooks County 10-1 67.80 6 Lovett 7-5 51.91 6 Hapeville Charter 11-1 65.24 7 Jenkins 12-0 50.97 7 Toombs County 10-2 58.99 8 Pike County 9-3 47.33 8 Dodge County 10-1 57.75 9 Westminster (Atlanta) 7-5 47.10 9 Heard County 11-1 55.93 10 Liberty County 9-3 46.83 10 Jefferson County 10-2 55.52 11 Pace Academy 5-5 45.53 11 Callaway 11-1 53.42 12 Monroe Area 10-2 44.96 12 Fitzgerald 4-7 50.13 13 Westside (Macon) 8-4 43.95 13 Vidalia 5-5 49.00 14 Dawson County 8-4 42.70 14 Swainsboro 6-4 46.41 15 Cook 6-6 42.22 15 Rockmart 9-3 46.06 A – Public A – Private Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Irwin County 10-1 52.85 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 11-0 71.82 2 Manchester 11-0 52.85 2 Athens Academy 11-0 55.23 3 Clinch County 9-2 51.74 3 Mount Paran Christian 10-1 46.26 4 Macon County 8-3 46.46 4 Prince Avenue Christian 10-1 42.40 5 Emanuel County Institute 10-1 44.31 5 Calvary Day 10-2 41.70 6 Charlton County 9-2 39.87 6 Wesleyan 8-3 41.68 7 Mount Zion (Carroll) 9-2 35.96 7 Stratford Academy 10-1 41.00 8 Lincoln County 7-5 35.23 8 Savannah Country Day 10-2 35.53 9 Dooly County 5-7 33.39 9 Mount Pisgah Christian 8-3 35.08 10 Marion County 9-3 33.05 10 Darlington 8-4 34.24 11 Washington-Wilkes 7-5 31.47 11 Aquinas 7-4 33.39 12 Commerce 8-3 30.70 12 Savannah Christian 6-5 29.55 13 Schley County 8-4 30.70 13 First Presbyterian 8-4 29.17 14 Taylor County 8-3 30.45 14 Whitefield Academy 8-4 28.64 15 Mitchell County 10-1 30.07 15 Tattnall Square 7-4 27.07

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average 1 1 – AAAAAAA 89.13 79.35 2 8 – AAAAAAA 83.25 60.48 3 6 – AAAAAAA 80.28 55.28 4 3 – AAAAAAA 79.00 66.87 5 7 – AAAAAAA 78.93 56.26 6 1 – AAAAAA 75.86 65.08 7 8 – AAAAA 75.47 37.69 8 4 – AAAAAAA 74.94 59.57 9 4 – AAAAA 74.30 53.80 10 5 – AAAAAAA 71.78 55.07 11 2 – AAAAAA 71.68 61.00 12 7 – AAAA 70.42 53.19 13 2 – AA 69.20 45.11 14 5 – AAAA 68.97 49.11 15 7 – AAAAA 66.98 45.93 16 1 – AA 66.45 48.40 17 1 – AAAAA 65.16 44.68 18 3 – AAAA 64.88 39.10 19 5 – AAAAAA 64.75 44.88 20 6 – AAAAAA 63.41 48.64 21 7 – AAA 62.20 28.72 22 5 – AAA 60.80 33.78 23 2 – AAAAA 60.27 46.99 24 4 – AAAAAA 59.93 36.15 25 4 – AA 59.44 21.26 26 8 – AAAA 59.09 43.55 27 2 – AAAAAAA 58.51 47.62 28 4 – AAA 58.02 31.14 29 3 – AAAAA 57.58 41.01 30 5 – A 56.31 24.73 31 3 – AAAAAA 56.19 43.57 32 2 – AAAA 55.92 43.75 33 7 – AAAAAA 54.98 35.78 34 8 – AAAAAA 53.84 40.02 35 3 – AA 52.88 37.73 36 6 – AAAA 52.83 30.89 37 5 – AA 52.06 33.17 38 8 – AA 51.99 8.49 39 1 – AAAA 51.97 35.83 40 6 – AA 51.46 27.88 41 2 – A 50.06 28.03 42 6 – AAAAA 49.43 31.83 43 6 – AAA 48.30 21.53 6-South – AAA 50.85 30.65 6-North – AAA 27.40 13.44 44 1 – AAA 47.25 29.99 45 4 – A 47.03 17.20 4-Div B – A 41.44 24.54 4-Div A – A 40.89 6.34 46 4 – AAAA 46.41 23.79 47 8 – A 44.91 17.03 48 6 – A 43.09 17.47 6-Div B – A 40.06 19.31 6-Div A – A 34.43 15.54 49 3 – A 42.74 20.13 3-Div A – A 38.96 24.21 3-Div B – A 35.15 15.48 50 3 – AAA 41.88 18.46 51 8 – AAA 41.36 25.81 52 2 – AAA 40.79 25.01 53 5 – AAAAA 40.62 27.77 54 7 – A 40.27 18.23 7-Div A – A 36.36 20.58 7-Div B – A 33.26 15.10 55 7 – AA 39.99 15.24 56 1 – A 23.33 -2.19

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood 08/25 Grovetown North Oconee 14 – 35 20.94 89.0% 0.134 10/13 Carrollton Hiram 14 – 41 14.71 81.3% 0.206 08/19 Toombs County East Laurens 10 – 8 55.96 99.6% 0.218 08/25 Centennial Wheeler 38 – 42 17.76 85.5% 0.224 08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 17.67 85.4% 0.226 09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 15.35 82.3% 0.231 08/18 Pebblebrook South Cobb 7 – 10 16.11 83.4% 0.253 09/15 North Cobb East Coweta 35 – 36 16.61 84.0% 0.256 09/15 Aquinas Mount de Sales 3 – 14 12.90 78.4% 0.269 09/22 St. Pius X Lanier 33 – 36 13.55 79.5% 0.291 08/24 Dublin Veterans 14 – 21 12.15 77.1% 0.296 09/01 First Presbyterian Brookstone 27 – 34 12.05 76.9% 0.298 09/15 Evans Washington County 48 – 49 13.64 79.6% 0.300 10/20 Glynn Academy Richmond Hill 7 – 12 12.35 77.5% 0.301 09/01 Allatoona Sandy Creek 17 – 23 12.11 77.1% 0.301

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.