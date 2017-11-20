Maxwell Round Two Summary: McEachern, Blessed Trinity throw brackets into chaos
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association's 418 teams throughout the 2017 season.
Interesting results:
– Buford takes over as Georgia’s highest rated team. Lowndes and Cartersville, in spite of their losses, both retain their position as the highest rated team in their classification based on their performance over the entire season.
– McEachern and Blessed Trinity threw the playoffs into chaos as they eliminated the top rated teams in Classes AAAAAAA and AAAAA respectively. I had not planned on showing each bracket’s Parity Rating again, but it’s interesting to see the effect of Cartersville’s premature exit. As a reminder, the Parity Rating is how often the same team would be crowned champion in consecutive tournaments if the tournament could be replayed an infinite amount of times. For example, last week Class AAAA had a significantly higher chance of the same champion repeating (59.2%) primarily because of Cartersville’s dominance than this week (only 21.9%).
– Eagle’s Landing Christian in the Class A-Private bracket is the only team left that could be considered a heavy favorite.
– Here are the title races with the most to the least parity (lowest to highest chances of the same team repeating in an infinite simulation):
|Class
|Last week’s Parity
|This week’s Parity
|AAAAAA
|17.7%
|19.2%
|AAAA
|59.2%
|21.9%
|A – Public
|23.1%
|24.1%
|AAAAAAA
|28.9%
|24.3%
|AA
|26.6%
|32.6%
|AAA
|32.1%
|35.6%
|AAAAAA
|35.8%
|38.8%
|A – Private
|65.6%
|66.6%
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.09%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,044 of 2,214 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.32%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.77 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.18
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|11-1
|89.28
|1
|Lee County
|11-1
|73.82
|2
|North Gwinnett
|11-1
|88.47
|2
|Coffee
|8-3
|73.79
|3
|Archer
|12-0
|86.21
|3
|Tucker
|11-1
|73.51
|4
|Grayson
|10-2
|85.63
|4
|Glynn Academy
|8-3
|71.92
|5
|Tift County
|11-1
|84.60
|5
|Mays
|11-1
|70.72
|6
|Brookwood
|10-2
|83.64
|6
|Brunswick
|7-3
|67.01
|7
|Walton
|11-1
|81.80
|7
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|8-4
|66.55
|8
|Colquitt County
|9-3
|81.42
|8
|Harrison
|9-3
|61.98
|9
|McEachern
|9-3
|79.03
|9
|Allatoona
|9-3
|61.58
|10
|Parkview
|9-3
|77.54
|10
|Valdosta
|4-7
|61.54
|11
|Mill Creek
|8-4
|74.84
|11
|Alpharetta
|11-1
|61.11
|12
|Hillgrove
|8-4
|74.49
|12
|Richmond Hill
|7-3
|60.61
|13
|South Forsyth
|10-1
|72.51
|13
|Effingham County
|5-6
|59.10
|14
|Milton
|9-3
|72.45
|14
|Douglas County
|10-2
|58.59
|15
|Norcross
|5-6
|70.20
|15
|Dacula
|7-5
|56.87
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|10-1
|92.51
|1
|Cartersville
|11-1
|76.95
|2
|Stockbridge
|12-0
|78.16
|2
|Marist
|12-0
|74.45
|3
|Rome
|12-0
|77.74
|3
|Burke County
|12-0
|71.23
|4
|Warner Robins
|12-0
|74.92
|4
|Blessed Trinity
|10-2
|70.31
|5
|Jones County
|11-1
|73.56
|5
|Thomson
|10-1
|65.33
|6
|Wayne County
|9-2
|64.33
|6
|Cedartown
|10-2
|61.44
|7
|Starr’s Mill
|11-1
|62.43
|7
|Ridgeland
|11-1
|61.44
|8
|Eagle’s Landing
|7-5
|62.31
|8
|Jefferson
|10-2
|60.53
|9
|Dutchtown
|7-4
|60.27
|9
|St. Pius X
|7-5
|60.06
|10
|Carrollton
|10-2
|57.02
|10
|Mary Persons
|10-2
|58.82
|11
|Ware County
|5-6
|56.94
|11
|Troup
|9-3
|57.72
|12
|Bainbridge
|8-4
|56.78
|12
|Woodward Academy
|11-1
|54.37
|13
|Flowery Branch
|9-3
|54.18
|13
|Americus-Sumter
|9-3
|53.38
|14
|Carver (Atlanta)
|11-1
|54.04
|14
|West Laurens
|6-6
|48.97
|15
|Griffin
|9-2
|53.10
|15
|White County
|7-4
|48.54
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|11-1
|78.59
|1
|Benedictine
|12-0
|81.67
|2
|Cedar Grove
|12-0
|71.64
|2
|Screven County
|11-0
|73.09
|3
|Peach County
|11-1
|70.09
|3
|Thomasville
|12-0
|68.73
|4
|Calhoun
|11-1
|60.84
|4
|Rabun County
|12-0
|68.25
|5
|Crisp County
|9-2
|54.17
|5
|Brooks County
|10-1
|67.80
|6
|Lovett
|7-5
|51.91
|6
|Hapeville Charter
|11-1
|65.24
|7
|Jenkins
|12-0
|50.97
|7
|Toombs County
|10-2
|58.99
|8
|Pike County
|9-3
|47.33
|8
|Dodge County
|10-1
|57.75
|9
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|7-5
|47.10
|9
|Heard County
|11-1
|55.93
|10
|Liberty County
|9-3
|46.83
|10
|Jefferson County
|10-2
|55.52
|11
|Pace Academy
|5-5
|45.53
|11
|Callaway
|11-1
|53.42
|12
|Monroe Area
|10-2
|44.96
|12
|Fitzgerald
|4-7
|50.13
|13
|Westside (Macon)
|8-4
|43.95
|13
|Vidalia
|5-5
|49.00
|14
|Dawson County
|8-4
|42.70
|14
|Swainsboro
|6-4
|46.41
|15
|Cook
|6-6
|42.22
|15
|Rockmart
|9-3
|46.06
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|10-1
|52.85
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|11-0
|71.82
|2
|Manchester
|11-0
|52.85
|2
|Athens Academy
|11-0
|55.23
|3
|Clinch County
|9-2
|51.74
|3
|Mount Paran Christian
|10-1
|46.26
|4
|Macon County
|8-3
|46.46
|4
|Prince Avenue Christian
|10-1
|42.40
|5
|Emanuel County Institute
|10-1
|44.31
|5
|Calvary Day
|10-2
|41.70
|6
|Charlton County
|9-2
|39.87
|6
|Wesleyan
|8-3
|41.68
|7
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|9-2
|35.96
|7
|Stratford Academy
|10-1
|41.00
|8
|Lincoln County
|7-5
|35.23
|8
|Savannah Country Day
|10-2
|35.53
|9
|Dooly County
|5-7
|33.39
|9
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|8-3
|35.08
|10
|Marion County
|9-3
|33.05
|10
|Darlington
|8-4
|34.24
|11
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-5
|31.47
|11
|Aquinas
|7-4
|33.39
|12
|Commerce
|8-3
|30.70
|12
|Savannah Christian
|6-5
|29.55
|13
|Schley County
|8-4
|30.70
|13
|First Presbyterian
|8-4
|29.17
|14
|Taylor County
|8-3
|30.45
|14
|Whitefield Academy
|8-4
|28.64
|15
|Mitchell County
|10-1
|30.07
|15
|Tattnall Square
|7-4
|27.07
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|10-1
|92.51
|39.29
|171
|2 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|11-1
|89.28
|62.25
|17
|3 [2]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|11-1
|88.47
|63.58
|15
|4 [3]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|12-0
|86.21
|61.42
|20
|5 [4]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|10-2
|85.63
|66.23
|10
|6 [5]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|11-1
|84.60
|64.04
|13
|7 [6]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|10-2
|83.64
|62.35
|16
|8 [7]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|11-1
|81.80
|59.63
|27
|9 [1]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|12-0
|81.67
|45.17
|108
|10 [8]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|9-3
|81.42
|71.11
|2
|11 [9]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|9-3
|79.03
|64.76
|11
|12 [1]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|11-1
|78.59
|34.66
|216
|13 [2]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|12-0
|78.16
|51.07
|63
|14 [3]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|12-0
|77.74
|42.91
|133
|15 [10]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|9-3
|77.54
|58.61
|29
|16 [1]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|11-1
|76.95
|50.88
|66
|17 [4]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|12-0
|74.92
|50.42
|68
|18 [11]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.84
|61.99
|18
|19 [12]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.49
|66.51
|9
|20 [2]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|12-0
|74.45
|46.81
|94
|21 [1]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|11-1
|73.82
|52.14
|55
|22 [2]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|8-3
|73.79
|63.82
|14
|23 [5]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|11-1
|73.56
|51.06
|64
|24 [3]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|11-1
|73.51
|38.17
|183
|25 [2]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|11-0
|73.09
|24.06
|317
|26 [13]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|10-1
|72.51
|52.57
|52
|27 [14]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|9-3
|72.45
|57.79
|32
|28 [4]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|8-3
|71.92
|61.97
|19
|29 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|11-0
|71.82
|26.93
|294
|30 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|12-0
|71.64
|33.59
|229
|31 [3]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|12-0
|71.23
|39.03
|175
|32 [5]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|11-1
|70.72
|45.94
|101
|33 [4]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|10-2
|70.31
|51.22
|62
|34 [15]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|70.20
|68.66
|4
|35 [3]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|11-1
|70.09
|35.42
|211
|36 [16]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|9-3
|69.82
|44.37
|116
|37 [17]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|68.84
|54.99
|39
|38 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|12-0
|68.73
|37.78
|188
|39 [18]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-3
|68.65
|55.95
|36
|40 [4]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|12-0
|68.25
|22.28
|332
|41 [5]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|10-1
|67.80
|44.22
|118
|42 [6]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|67.01
|54.02
|45
|43 [7]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|8-4
|66.55
|58.49
|30
|44 [19]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-4
|65.39
|60.43
|23
|45 [5]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|10-1
|65.33
|33.76
|227
|46 [6]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|11-1
|65.24
|32.11
|247
|47 [6]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|9-2
|64.33
|46.46
|97
|48 [20]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|7-5
|63.42
|59.06
|28
|49 [21]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|62.62
|61.30
|21
|50 [7]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|11-1
|62.43
|44.48
|114
|51 [22]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|62.39
|57.58
|33
|52 [8]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|7-5
|62.31
|55.24
|37
|53 [8]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|61.98
|49.99
|74
|54 [9]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|61.58
|50.98
|65
|55 [10]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|61.54
|68.09
|7
|56 [6]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|10-2
|61.44
|43.27
|127
|57 [7]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|11-1
|61.44
|32.52
|244
|58 [11]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|11-1
|61.11
|39.12
|173
|59 [4]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|11-1
|60.84
|31.55
|251
|60 [23]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6-4
|60.84
|55.03
|38
|61 [12]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|60.61
|49.45
|78
|62 [8]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|10-2
|60.53
|43.09
|128
|63 [9]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|7-4
|60.27
|51.74
|57
|64 [9]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|7-5
|60.06
|53.77
|46
|65 [24]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|59.96
|60.16
|24
|66 [13]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-6
|59.10
|60.14
|25
|67 [7]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|10-2
|58.99
|38.17
|184
|68 [25]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|58.86
|54.19
|44
|69 [10]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|10-2
|58.82
|39.48
|169
|70 [14]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|10-2
|58.59
|42.74
|139
|71 [8]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|10-1
|57.75
|38.28
|182
|72 [11]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|9-3
|57.72
|38.38
|181
|73 [10]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|10-2
|57.02
|42.87
|134
|74 [11]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|5-6
|56.94
|60.62
|22
|75 [15]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|56.87
|48.65
|84
|76 [26]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-8
|56.81
|68.44
|5
|77 [12]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|8-4
|56.78
|45.29
|106
|78 [27]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|56.52
|50.13
|72
|79 [28]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|56.25
|71.95
|1
|80 [16]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|56.13
|38.86
|177
|81 [9]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|11-1
|55.93
|30.69
|264
|82 [10]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|10-2
|55.52
|27.22
|293
|83 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|11-0
|55.23
|16.23
|385
|84 [12]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|11-1
|54.37
|29.00
|278
|85 [13]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|9-3
|54.18
|40.19
|159
|86 [5]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|9-2
|54.17
|34.14
|223
|87 [14]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|11-1
|54.04
|32.77
|241
|88 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|53.80
|49.74
|76
|89 [29]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|3-8
|53.64
|67.95
|8
|90 [30]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|53.64
|56.70
|34
|91 [11]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|11-1
|53.42
|31.30
|254
|92 [13]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|9-3
|53.38
|40.09
|161
|93 [18]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|53.28
|46.99
|93
|94 [15]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|9-2
|53.10
|39.85
|163
|95 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|10-1
|52.85
|30.91
|260
|96 [2]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|11-0
|52.85
|14.88
|392
|97 [19]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|52.84
|47.49
|88
|98 [16]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|5-5
|52.62
|52.98
|50
|99 [20]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|52.47
|45.18
|107
|100 [31]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|52.38
|46.04
|100
|101 [32]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|52.38
|42.81
|135
|102 [6]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|7-5
|51.91
|42.77
|136
|103 [21]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|8-4
|51.82
|39.69
|166
|104 [22]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|51.81
|48.87
|82
|105 [3]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|9-2
|51.74
|29.14
|276
|106 [23]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|51.53
|46.50
|95
|107 [7]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|12-0
|50.97
|26.74
|296
|108 [12]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|4-7
|50.13
|54.55
|43
|109 [17]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|5-6
|49.67
|50.64
|67
|110 [24]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|49.38
|42.99
|131
|111 [33]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|49.21
|52.05
|56
|112 [34]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-6
|49.05
|56.00
|35
|113 [13]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|5-5
|49.00
|49.52
|77
|114 [14]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|6-6
|48.97
|49.02
|81
|115 [15]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|7-4
|48.54
|42.76
|137
|116 [16]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|5-5
|48.43
|47.32
|90
|117 [17]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|8-4
|48.39
|41.64
|144
|118 [25]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|7-5
|48.25
|44.87
|110
|119 [18]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|7-4
|48.16
|39.16
|172
|120 [26]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|47.63
|44.63
|112
|121 [8]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|9-3
|47.33
|30.31
|267
|122 [18]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|9-2
|47.23
|24.79
|309
|123 [9]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|7-5
|47.10
|41.02
|151
|124 [35]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|47.05
|45.54
|103
|125 [27]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|46.98
|64.41
|12
|126 [36]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-7
|46.98
|53.48
|49
|127 [37]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-7
|46.88
|53.68
|47
|128 [10]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|9-3
|46.83
|33.20
|235
|129 [19]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|7-4
|46.49
|41.67
|143
|130 [4]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|8-3
|46.46
|30.81
|263
|131 [14]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|6-4
|46.41
|42.38
|140
|132 [3]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|10-1
|46.26
|22.39
|330
|133 [20]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|46.25
|50.27
|71
|134 [21]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|46.23
|54.67
|41
|135 [15]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|9-3
|46.06
|19.45
|354
|136 [19]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|6-5
|45.81
|47.70
|87
|137 [11]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|5-5
|45.53
|43.97
|121
|138 [28]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|45.47
|45.42
|104
|139 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|10-2
|44.96
|23.64
|321
|140 [29]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|9-3
|44.91
|36.33
|201
|141 [22]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|5-6
|44.88
|50.00
|73
|142 [23]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|44.70
|54.69
|40
|143 [20]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|7-5
|44.65
|40.39
|155
|144 [30]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|44.63
|43.43
|125
|145 [5]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|10-1
|44.31
|18.80
|359
|146 [31]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|44.05
|41.27
|148
|147 [21]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|8-3
|43.98
|30.50
|265
|148 [13]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|8-4
|43.95
|34.87
|214
|149 [16]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|6-4
|43.84
|39.09
|174
|150 [17]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|5-5
|43.67
|40.58
|152
|151 [24]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|9-3
|43.62
|31.07
|259
|152 [25]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|43.35
|44.46
|115
|153 [26]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|5-5
|43.29
|41.75
|141
|154 [22]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|8-3
|43.21
|32.37
|246
|155 [23]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-6
|42.72
|46.14
|99
|156 [14]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|8-4
|42.70
|31.94
|249
|157 [27]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|9-3
|42.51
|30.06
|269
|158 [4]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|10-1
|42.40
|17.73
|371
|159 [32]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|42.38
|50.33
|70
|160 [28]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|8-4
|42.34
|32.84
|239
|161 [15]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|6-6
|42.22
|42.92
|132
|162 [24]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|5-5
|42.10
|41.62
|145
|163 [25]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|5-6
|41.95
|43.02
|129
|164 [29]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|8-3
|41.85
|32.79
|240
|165 [5]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|10-2
|41.70
|21.94
|336
|166 [6]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|8-3
|41.68
|27.41
|292
|167 [38]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|41.60
|52.45
|54
|168 [18]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|4-7
|41.45
|49.17
|80
|169 [19]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|7-5
|41.15
|34.73
|215
|170 [33]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|41.03
|46.49
|96
|171 [7]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|10-1
|41.00
|20.59
|347
|172 [26]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|4-6
|40.85
|44.89
|109
|173 [16]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|9-2
|40.77
|24.20
|316
|174 [30]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|5-5
|40.70
|41.53
|146
|175 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|40.13
|68.35
|6
|176 [6]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|9-2
|39.87
|24.31
|315
|177 [20]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|8-4
|39.77
|25.44
|304
|178 [21]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|5-5
|39.56
|40.13
|160
|179 [27]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|6-5
|39.50
|37.32
|191
|180 [31]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|1-10
|38.97
|58.33
|31
|181 [28]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|5-5
|38.93
|38.82
|178
|182 [22]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|6-4
|38.85
|28.93
|280
|183 [23]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|9-3
|38.83
|20.06
|349
|184 [34]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|38.71
|35.80
|208
|185 [29]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|38.24
|41.15
|150
|186 [17]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|9-2
|38.07
|21.42
|340
|187 [35]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|37.94
|40.52
|153
|188 [32]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|6-5
|37.77
|34.09
|224
|189 [33]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|5-6
|37.66
|39.76
|164
|190 [36]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|37.55
|30.48
|266
|191 [30]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|4-6
|37.51
|40.24
|158
|192 [37]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|37.31
|43.27
|126
|193 [34]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|36.88
|51.60
|58
|194 [38]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|36.79
|47.10
|92
|195 [18]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|6-5
|36.70
|31.16
|258
|196 [35]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-7
|36.66
|48.36
|86
|197 [36]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|6-5
|36.45
|34.91
|213
|198 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-7
|36.00
|45.61
|102
|199 [7]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|9-2
|35.96
|18.34
|363
|200 [31]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-5
|35.71
|31.23
|256
|201 [38]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|3-8
|35.56
|52.46
|53
|202 [8]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|10-2
|35.53
|18.49
|360
|203 [19]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|7-5
|35.44
|28.63
|282
|204 [39]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|35.40
|43.93
|122
|205 [32]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|5-6
|35.38
|38.07
|185
|206 [39]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|5-5
|35.26
|37.28
|192
|207 [40]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|35.24
|48.84
|83
|208 [8]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|7-5
|35.23
|28.25
|284
|209 [40]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|35.10
|51.32
|61
|210 [9]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|8-3
|35.08
|22.33
|331
|211 [41]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-9
|35.06
|53.48
|48
|212 [42]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|34.59
|43.98
|120
|213 [41]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|34.48
|68.75
|3
|214 [24]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|7-4
|34.29
|23.70
|320
|215 [10]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|8-4
|34.24
|24.50
|314
|216 [9]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|5-7
|33.39
|34.52
|218
|217 [11]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|7-4
|33.39
|24.92
|307
|218 [40]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-9
|33.18
|52.93
|51
|219 [33]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|3-8
|33.12
|40.29
|156
|220 [10]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|9-3
|33.05
|20.72
|346
|221 [34]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-6
|32.68
|39.93
|162
|222 [20]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|5-6
|32.59
|36.23
|204
|223 [25]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|5-6
|32.57
|35.89
|207
|224 [41]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-7
|32.34
|41.74
|142
|225 [43]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|32.32
|44.58
|113
|226 [44]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|32.15
|47.48
|89
|227 [35]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|4-7
|32.09
|39.62
|168
|228 [42]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|6-5
|31.92
|27.75
|289
|229 [45]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|31.88
|39.34
|170
|230 [26]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|6-6
|31.48
|33.09
|238
|231 [11]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|7-5
|31.47
|27.97
|287
|232 [46]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|31.46
|40.47
|154
|233 [27]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-7
|31.30
|43.60
|124
|234 [28]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|5-4
|31.01
|27.98
|286
|235 [36]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-7
|30.74
|45.32
|105
|236 [12]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|8-3
|30.70
|17.28
|375
|237 [13]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|8-4
|30.70
|20.77
|344
|238 [21]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|5-6
|30.46
|34.18
|222
|239 [14]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|8-3
|30.45
|7.12
|400
|240 [47]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|30.42
|38.64
|179
|241 [48]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|30.23
|34.99
|212
|242 [22]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|4-7
|30.23
|37.34
|190
|243 [37]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|5-6
|30.22
|37.21
|193
|244 [15]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|10-1
|30.07
|0.47
|410
|245 [38]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|6-5
|29.76
|25.58
|302
|246 [42]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|29.55
|51.39
|60
|247 [12]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|6-5
|29.55
|28.32
|283
|248 [43]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|29.49
|43.66
|123
|249 [23]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|7-4
|29.42
|20.17
|348
|250 [16]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|4-7
|29.31
|33.42
|233
|251 [24]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|3-8
|29.29
|39.71
|165
|252 [13]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|8-4
|29.17
|19.54
|352
|253 [44]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|5-6
|29.09
|31.41
|253
|254 [25]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|6-5
|28.75
|26.62
|297
|255 [43]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|28.74
|46.17
|98
|256 [14]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|8-4
|28.64
|23.24
|323
|257 [26]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|3-7
|28.60
|37.90
|187
|258 [27]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|4-6
|28.48
|31.28
|255
|259 [29]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|7-4
|28.14
|17.88
|369
|260 [39]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|28.13
|32.61
|243
|261 [40]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|7-3
|28.10
|10.17
|397
|262 [45]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-8
|27.96
|42.74
|138
|263 [17]
|Trion
|6 – A
|7-4
|27.85
|17.89
|368
|264 [18]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|6-5
|27.37
|27.50
|291
|265 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|27.33
|50.34
|69
|266 [30]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|7-4
|27.29
|17.93
|367
|267 [15]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|7-4
|27.07
|17.66
|374
|268 [49]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|26.81
|38.97
|176
|269 [16]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|7-5
|26.72
|25.21
|305
|270 [31]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|3-7
|26.64
|41.36
|147
|271 [32]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|5-6
|26.46
|29.99
|271
|272 [41]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|3-7
|26.32
|37.39
|189
|273 [42]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-9
|26.27
|44.69
|111
|274 [28]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|3-6
|26.25
|36.61
|199
|275 [29]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|26.12
|22.64
|329
|276 [30]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|4-6
|26.04
|33.34
|234
|277 [17]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|7-5
|25.89
|18.99
|357
|278 [19]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|8-4
|25.59
|18.00
|364
|279 [46]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|4-6
|25.08
|31.50
|252
|280 [33]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|6-5
|24.94
|19.25
|355
|281 [45]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|24.61
|59.88
|26
|282 [31]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|6-5
|24.47
|22.07
|335
|283 [32]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|5-6
|24.37
|29.78
|272
|284 [47]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-8
|24.23
|36.41
|200
|285 [18]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|6-5
|23.93
|24.93
|306
|286 [33]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|7-4
|23.86
|17.70
|372
|287 [50]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|23.74
|33.45
|230
|288 [48]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|3-7
|23.61
|34.03
|225
|289 [49]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|5-6
|23.24
|24.52
|312
|290 [51]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|22.57
|32.67
|242
|291 [50]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|2-7
|22.51
|34.54
|217
|292 [34]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-6
|22.35
|26.53
|298
|293 [34]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|2-8
|22.22
|36.25
|203
|294 [35]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|5-4
|22.07
|18.44
|362
|295 [20]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|6-5
|21.99
|17.95
|365
|296 [52]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|21.94
|49.31
|79
|297 [51]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-9
|21.63
|39.67
|167
|298 [19]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|6-5
|21.52
|17.95
|366
|299 [20]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|7-4
|21.42
|15.38
|389
|300 [21]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|9-3
|21.30
|3.31
|406
|301 [43]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|4-7
|21.16
|29.75
|273
|302 [36]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|6-4
|20.85
|22.23
|333
|303 [37]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|2-7
|20.62
|35.67
|209
|304 [52]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-10
|20.52
|44.05
|119
|305 [44]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-6
|20.42
|24.77
|310
|306 [21]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|6-5
|20.34
|15.20
|390
|307 [35]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|5-5
|20.16
|22.76
|328
|308 [53]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|20.08
|40.28
|157
|309 [53]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|20.07
|37.13
|194
|310 [36]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|4-7
|20.06
|28.94
|279
|311 [46]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|20.01
|49.84
|75
|312 [37]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|3-7
|19.83
|31.59
|250
|313 [38]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|2-9
|19.79
|33.42
|232
|314 [39]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|19.64
|36.97
|196
|315 [22]
|Walker
|6 – A
|5-6
|19.43
|23.76
|319
|316 [38]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|3-7
|19.25
|30.82
|262
|317 [54]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|19.24
|41.24
|149
|318 [23]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|5-6
|19.09
|22.19
|334
|319 [22]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|3-6
|18.25
|24.85
|308
|320 [24]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-6
|18.17
|19.72
|351
|321 [45]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-10
|17.87
|51.60
|59
|322 [39]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-8
|17.81
|44.33
|117
|323 [40]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|1-9
|17.26
|37.10
|195
|324 [46]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|3-7
|16.96
|30.87
|261
|325 [40]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|2-8
|16.60
|33.89
|226
|326 [23]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|3-7
|16.38
|26.01
|300
|327 [41]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|4-7
|16.36
|25.49
|303
|328 [55]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-10
|15.94
|47.24
|91
|329 [54]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-9
|15.32
|36.26
|202
|330 [42]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|3-7
|15.31
|34.24
|221
|331 [43]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-7
|14.58
|26.82
|295
|332 [47]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-9
|14.35
|36.08
|206
|333 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|13.89
|37.99
|186
|334 [24]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|7-4
|13.85
|2.89
|407
|335 [41]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|13.81
|14.07
|393
|336 [25]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|3-7
|13.09
|26.03
|299
|337 [47]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|12.81
|48.58
|85
|338 [44]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|5-6
|12.63
|16.38
|381
|339 [42]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|1-8
|12.34
|30.12
|268
|340 [26]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|4-6
|12.26
|17.84
|370
|341 [25]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|5-6
|11.82
|18.89
|358
|342 [57]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|2-8
|11.71
|32.43
|245
|343 [26]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|2-8
|11.63
|33.43
|231
|344 [27]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-8
|11.52
|28.81
|281
|345 [28]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|5-5
|11.17
|12.99
|395
|346 [27]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|4-6
|10.51
|15.70
|387
|347 [29]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|7-4
|10.35
|-1.13
|412
|348 [28]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|4-6
|9.98
|16.35
|382
|349 [48]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|9.44
|34.41
|220
|350 [43]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|1-9
|9.42
|33.70
|228
|351 [45]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-9
|9.38
|43.00
|130
|352 [44]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|8.77
|25.62
|301
|353 [49]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-8
|8.67
|32.09
|248
|354 [46]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|4-6
|7.98
|16.45
|379
|355 [45]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|3-7
|7.98
|23.90
|318
|356 [30]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|3-7
|7.96
|21.35
|341
|357 [46]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-9
|7.93
|36.69
|198
|358 [47]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|3-7
|7.24
|21.83
|337
|359 [48]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-9
|5.45
|36.09
|205
|360 [49]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-10
|5.42
|34.50
|219
|361 [31]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|5-5
|5.15
|-0.42
|411
|362 [47]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-10
|3.03
|36.83
|197
|363 [32]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-8
|2.65
|23.30
|322
|364 [50]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|2-8
|2.55
|24.52
|313
|365 [48]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|5-5
|2.44
|6.54
|401
|366 [33]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|2-8
|2.26
|19.02
|356
|367 [51]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-8
|2.21
|29.07
|277
|368 [29]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|2.00
|16.27
|384
|369 [34]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|2-8
|1.75
|27.92
|288
|370 [49]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-9
|1.66
|23.06
|326
|371 [35]
|Portal
|3 – A
|2-8
|1.47
|20.99
|343
|372 [36]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-8
|1.28
|13.49
|394
|373 [52]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-10
|1.17
|31.19
|257
|374 [37]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|4-6
|0.44
|5.69
|403
|375 [50]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|3-7
|0.39
|22.79
|327
|376 [38]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-9
|0.11
|29.73
|274
|377 [50]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|3-7
|-0.43
|15.52
|388
|378 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-9
|-0.44
|29.20
|275
|379 [30]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|-1.89
|16.56
|377
|380 [51]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|2-8
|-1.91
|16.10
|386
|381 [52]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|2-9
|-2.07
|19.48
|353
|382 [31]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|2-8
|-2.15
|17.69
|373
|383 [39]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-7
|-2.27
|11.11
|396
|384 [53]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-4.29
|23.18
|324
|385 [51]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|-4.74
|21.03
|342
|386 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-9
|-4.89
|33.10
|236
|387 [54]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-4.90
|16.68
|376
|388 [55]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-9
|-6.35
|24.52
|311
|389 [32]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-9
|-7.38
|19.92
|350
|390 [40]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-9
|-8.04
|16.40
|380
|391 [41]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|2-8
|-8.54
|21.64
|338
|392 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-10
|-8.84
|30.05
|270
|393 [34]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-8
|-9.09
|16.54
|378
|394 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|-9.62
|54.59
|42
|395 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|4-6
|-10.86
|2.31
|408
|396 [58]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-9
|-11.51
|38.51
|180
|397 [42]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-12.58
|3.65
|405
|398 [54]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-8
|-12.68
|18.46
|361
|399 [43]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-12.89
|3.74
|404
|400 [44]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|3-7
|-13.62
|8.92
|398
|401 [45]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|1-9
|-13.86
|20.77
|345
|402 [55]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|1-9
|-16.13
|14.97
|391
|403 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-10
|-17.55
|35.56
|210
|404 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|3-7
|-18.45
|-3.28
|415
|405 [56]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-10
|-20.69
|27.65
|290
|406 [35]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-10
|-20.77
|21.51
|339
|407 [57]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-10
|-21.79
|28.03
|285
|408 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|1-9
|-22.27
|5.80
|402
|409 [47]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-8
|-22.45
|0.89
|409
|410 [48]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-10
|-24.30
|23.11
|325
|411 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-10
|-24.37
|33.10
|237
|412 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|1-9
|-24.92
|16.32
|383
|413 [49]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|3-7
|-25.44
|-2.29
|414
|414 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-9
|-33.58
|-1.84
|413
|415 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|3-7
|-42.14
|-26.15
|416
|416 [36]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-10
|-46.38
|7.42
|399
|417 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|2-7
|-56.04
|-49.04
|418
|418 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-6
|-70.55
|-30.20
|417
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|1 – AAAAAAA
|89.13
|79.35
|2
|8 – AAAAAAA
|83.25
|60.48
|3
|6 – AAAAAAA
|80.28
|55.28
|4
|3 – AAAAAAA
|79.00
|66.87
|5
|7 – AAAAAAA
|78.93
|56.26
|6
|1 – AAAAAA
|75.86
|65.08
|7
|8 – AAAAA
|75.47
|37.69
|8
|4 – AAAAAAA
|74.94
|59.57
|9
|4 – AAAAA
|74.30
|53.80
|10
|5 – AAAAAAA
|71.78
|55.07
|11
|2 – AAAAAA
|71.68
|61.00
|12
|7 – AAAA
|70.42
|53.19
|13
|2 – AA
|69.20
|45.11
|14
|5 – AAAA
|68.97
|49.11
|15
|7 – AAAAA
|66.98
|45.93
|16
|1 – AA
|66.45
|48.40
|17
|1 – AAAAA
|65.16
|44.68
|18
|3 – AAAA
|64.88
|39.10
|19
|5 – AAAAAA
|64.75
|44.88
|20
|6 – AAAAAA
|63.41
|48.64
|21
|7 – AAA
|62.20
|28.72
|22
|5 – AAA
|60.80
|33.78
|23
|2 – AAAAA
|60.27
|46.99
|24
|4 – AAAAAA
|59.93
|36.15
|25
|4 – AA
|59.44
|21.26
|26
|8 – AAAA
|59.09
|43.55
|27
|2 – AAAAAAA
|58.51
|47.62
|28
|4 – AAA
|58.02
|31.14
|29
|3 – AAAAA
|57.58
|41.01
|30
|5 – A
|56.31
|24.73
|31
|3 – AAAAAA
|56.19
|43.57
|32
|2 – AAAA
|55.92
|43.75
|33
|7 – AAAAAA
|54.98
|35.78
|34
|8 – AAAAAA
|53.84
|40.02
|35
|3 – AA
|52.88
|37.73
|36
|6 – AAAA
|52.83
|30.89
|37
|5 – AA
|52.06
|33.17
|38
|8 – AA
|51.99
|8.49
|39
|1 – AAAA
|51.97
|35.83
|40
|6 – AA
|51.46
|27.88
|41
|2 – A
|50.06
|28.03
|42
|6 – AAAAA
|49.43
|31.83
|43
|6 – AAA
|48.30
|21.53
|6-South – AAA
|50.85
|30.65
|6-North – AAA
|27.40
|13.44
|44
|1 – AAA
|47.25
|29.99
|45
|4 – A
|47.03
|17.20
|4-Div B – A
|41.44
|24.54
|4-Div A – A
|40.89
|6.34
|46
|4 – AAAA
|46.41
|23.79
|47
|8 – A
|44.91
|17.03
|48
|6 – A
|43.09
|17.47
|6-Div B – A
|40.06
|19.31
|6-Div A – A
|34.43
|15.54
|49
|3 – A
|42.74
|20.13
|3-Div A – A
|38.96
|24.21
|3-Div B – A
|35.15
|15.48
|50
|3 – AAA
|41.88
|18.46
|51
|8 – AAA
|41.36
|25.81
|52
|2 – AAA
|40.79
|25.01
|53
|5 – AAAAA
|40.62
|27.77
|54
|7 – A
|40.27
|18.23
|7-Div A – A
|36.36
|20.58
|7-Div B – A
|33.26
|15.10
|55
|7 – AA
|39.99
|15.24
|56
|1 – A
|23.33
|-2.19
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|08/25
|Grovetown
|North Oconee
|14 – 35
|20.94
|89.0%
|0.134
|10/13
|Carrollton
|Hiram
|14 – 41
|14.71
|81.3%
|0.206
|08/19
|Toombs County
|East Laurens
|10 – 8
|55.96
|99.6%
|0.218
|08/25
|Centennial
|Wheeler
|38 – 42
|17.76
|85.5%
|0.224
|08/25
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Armuchee
|23 – 27
|17.67
|85.4%
|0.226
|09/16
|Drew
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|6 – 17
|15.35
|82.3%
|0.231
|08/18
|Pebblebrook
|South Cobb
|7 – 10
|16.11
|83.4%
|0.253
|09/15
|North Cobb
|East Coweta
|35 – 36
|16.61
|84.0%
|0.256
|09/15
|Aquinas
|Mount de Sales
|3 – 14
|12.90
|78.4%
|0.269
|09/22
|St. Pius X
|Lanier
|33 – 36
|13.55
|79.5%
|0.291
|08/24
|Dublin
|Veterans
|14 – 21
|12.15
|77.1%
|0.296
|09/01
|First Presbyterian
|Brookstone
|27 – 34
|12.05
|76.9%
|0.298
|09/15
|Evans
|Washington County
|48 – 49
|13.64
|79.6%
|0.300
|10/20
|Glynn Academy
|Richmond Hill
|7 – 12
|12.35
|77.5%
|0.301
|09/01
|Allatoona
|Sandy Creek
|17 – 23
|12.11
|77.1%
|0.301
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|86.68
|11/17
|North Gwinnett
|Grayson
|35 – 28
|3.87
|59.6%
|86.61
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|51 – 38
|3.64
|59.0%
|85.86
|10/13
|Archer
|Grayson
|6 – 3
|1.62
|54.0%
|84.76
|08/19
|Archer
|Brookwood
|25 – 17
|2.57
|56.4%
|84.12
|11/24
|Brookwood
|Tift County
|–
|0.09
|50.2%
|84.04
|08/19
|North Gwinnett
|Walton
|28 – 31
|6.67
|66.1%
|83.44
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|51 – 45
|8.90
|70.9%
|82.98
|11/24
|Archer
|Colquitt County
|–
|5.83
|64.2%
|82.90
|10/20
|Tift County
|Colquitt County
|38 – 35
|2.14
|55.3%
|82.71
|08/25
|Brookwood
|Walton
|35 – 42
|0.80
|52.0%
|82.27
|09/15
|Brookwood
|Colquitt County
|42 – 25
|3.26
|58.1%
|81.56
|11/17
|Walton
|Colquitt County
|21 – 28
|1.42
|53.5%
|81.28
|11/24
|Buford
|Stockbridge
|–
|13.31
|79.1%
|81.16
|11/17
|Lowndes
|McEachern
|31 – 36
|11.29
|75.6%
|80.91
|09/01
|Grayson
|McEachern
|12 – 7
|7.64
|68.2%
View Comments 0