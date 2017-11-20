Landmark Christian’s Brantley resigns; Cribb out at Berrien
Wayne Brantley has resigned as Landmark Christian’s head coach. Brantley’s six-season record was 42-16 until an 0-10 finish with a young team this fall. Landmark made the semifinals in 2012 and quarterfinals in 2016 under Brantley.
Cribb steps down at Berrien
Bill Cribb is out at Berrien after two seasons. His teams were 4-6 and 4-7, making the playoffs each season, at a program that has not had a winning season since 1995. Cribb was a player on Lowndes’ 1980 state championship team and an assistant on four other Lowndes state champions.
