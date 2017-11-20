Our Products
GHSA quarterfinals football playoff schedule

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Latest News.

Class AAAAAAA

R1 #2 Tift County at R7 #1 Brookwood

R1 #3 Colquitt County at R8 #1 Archer

R7 #2 Parkview at R3 #2 McEachern

At Large Marietta at R6 #1 North Gwinnett

Class AAAAAA

R1 #2 Coffee at R7 #1 Alpharetta

R6 #2 Allatoona at R4 #1 Tucker

R5 #1 Mays at R1 #1 Lee County

R6 #1 Harrison at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

Class AAAAA

R7 #1 Rome at R3 #1 Starr’s Mill

R8 #1 Buford at R4 #1 Stockbridge

R7 #2 Carrollton R1 #1 Warner Robins

R4 #2 Jones County R6 #1 Carver-Atlanta

Class AAAA

R7 #1 Marist at R3 #1 Burke County

R8 #1 St. Pius X at R4 #1 Woodward Academy

R7 #2 Blessed Trinity at R3 #2 Thomson

R8 #2 Jefferson at R2 #1 Mary Persons

Class AAA

R7 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian at R3 #1 Jenkins

R5 #3 Westminster at R4 #1 Peach County

R4 #3 Pike County at R5 #1 Cedar Grove

R6 #1 Calhoun at R2 #1 Liberty County

Class AA

R5 #2 Callaway at R1 #2 Brooks County

R8 #1 Rabun County at R4 #1 Screven County

R5 #1 Heard County at R1 #1 Thomasville

R6 #1 Hapeville Charter at R2 #1 Benedictine

Class A-Public

#8 Mt. Zion at #1 Manchester

#5 Clinch County at #4 Mitchell County

#7 Macon County at #2 Irwin County

#11 Charlton County at #3 Emanuel County Institute

Class A-Private

#9 Calvary Day at #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian

#13 Darlington at #5 Prince Avenue Christian

#10 Savannah Country Day at #2 Athens Academy

#6 Stratford at #3 Mount Paran Christian

