GHSA quarterfinals football playoff schedule
Class AAAAAAA
R1 #2 Tift County at R7 #1 Brookwood
R1 #3 Colquitt County at R8 #1 Archer
R7 #2 Parkview at R3 #2 McEachern
At Large Marietta at R6 #1 North Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA
R1 #2 Coffee at R7 #1 Alpharetta
R6 #2 Allatoona at R4 #1 Tucker
R5 #1 Mays at R1 #1 Lee County
R6 #1 Harrison at R2 #1 Glynn Academy
Class AAAAA
R7 #1 Rome at R3 #1 Starr’s Mill
R8 #1 Buford at R4 #1 Stockbridge
R7 #2 Carrollton R1 #1 Warner Robins
R4 #2 Jones County R6 #1 Carver-Atlanta
Class AAAA
R7 #1 Marist at R3 #1 Burke County
R8 #1 St. Pius X at R4 #1 Woodward Academy
R7 #2 Blessed Trinity at R3 #2 Thomson
R8 #2 Jefferson at R2 #1 Mary Persons
Class AAA
R7 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian at R3 #1 Jenkins
R5 #3 Westminster at R4 #1 Peach County
R4 #3 Pike County at R5 #1 Cedar Grove
R6 #1 Calhoun at R2 #1 Liberty County
Class AA
R5 #2 Callaway at R1 #2 Brooks County
R8 #1 Rabun County at R4 #1 Screven County
R5 #1 Heard County at R1 #1 Thomasville
R6 #1 Hapeville Charter at R2 #1 Benedictine
Class A-Public
#8 Mt. Zion at #1 Manchester
#5 Clinch County at #4 Mitchell County
#7 Macon County at #2 Irwin County
#11 Charlton County at #3 Emanuel County Institute
Class A-Private
#9 Calvary Day at #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian
#13 Darlington at #5 Prince Avenue Christian
#10 Savannah Country Day at #2 Athens Academy
#6 Stratford at #3 Mount Paran Christian
