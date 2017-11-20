Daily Trivia: Teams that have had winning streaks of at least 41 games
Cartersville’s 41-game winning streak ended last week with a 21-17 loss to Blessed Trinity. The streak is tied for the fifth-longest all-time. Which other schools have had streaks of 41 or better? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: Michael Gallup of Colorado State, who went into the weekend leading the nation in receiving yards with 1,298 yards, played high school football for Monroe Area. Gallup added 47 yards on seven catches in a 42-14 victory Saturday against San Jose State.
